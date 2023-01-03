Read full article on original website
California witness captures two 'strange lights' on Christmas DayRoger MarshFerndale, CA
40 California Post Offices Close Because of Earthquake. What Should Customers Expect?Ty D.California State
40 Northern California-Based USPS Branches Temporarily Closed Due to Humboldt Earthquake RepercussionsJoel EisenbergHumboldt County, CA
Eel River Wailaki Invite Community to Annual Meeting Saturday at the Mateel
The Eel River Wailaki will be holding its annual meeting Saturday, January 7th at the Mateel Community Center in Redway, from noon to 5 p.m. The tribal non-profit is inviting all community members to attend and learn about the ongoing restoration projects and the cultural revitalization movement of Wailaki people, which blossomed in 2022.
New Year Exhibition Hosted by the Redwood Art Association Gallery, Entries Welcome
The Redwood Art Association Gallery is hosting the New Year Exhibition 2023 from January 18- February 10th. This exhibition is in honor of Roy Grieshaber, founding member and past President of RAA Gallery. The judge for the New Year Exhibition is Jeremy Hara, founding and active member of the renegade...
Arcata House Partnership’s (AHP) Extreme Weather Shelter Is Up, Protecting Unhoused Individuals
Article courtesy of the Mad River Union. As major rainstorms batter the breadth of California this week, Arcata House Partnership’s (AHP) Extreme Weather Shelter is up, running and protecting unhoused individuals. Located at The Grove, AHP’s new, 60-bed, permanent supportive housing complex in Valley West, the shelter housed 31...
Entry Period Opens for Humboldt County Journalism Award
The entry period has opened for the Humboldt Journalism Project’s 40th Award, which offers a top prize of $1,500 for local journalism that looks at issues affecting those who are sometimes left behind economically. “So many areas of coverage can touch the lives of people whose budgets are tight,...
Deceased Woman Found Among Recycling at Samoa Resource Recovery Center
On January 5, 2023, at about 10:45 a.m., the Eureka Police Department was notified that a deceased female was located amongst recycling that had been transferred to the Samoa Resource Recovery Center on Vance Avenue by a Recology truck. Based on the pickup route, it is believed the female had been picked up from within the City limits of Eureka.
January 6, 2023 | Humboldt OES Recovery Update
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services:. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services, in coordination with state and local partners, continues to provide recovery resources to our community following two significant earthquakes affecting the county. CURRENT SITUATION. The Humboldt County Emergency Operations...
Missing Eureka Man Located Safe
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. Robert Samek has been located safe in the City of Eureka. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the community and the Eureka Police Department for their assistance with this investigation. Earlier: HCSO Asks for Public’s Assistance Locating...
[UPDATE 1:10 a.m.: Broadway Reopened] One Person Trapped and Unresponsive After Crash on Broadway at Vigo in Eureka
About 12:10 a.m., two vehicles collided on southbound Broadway near Vigo. Emergency personnel on scene speaking over the radio requested an ambulance “expedite” as there was a person trapped and unresponsive after the crash. At least one juvenile is injured and is being placed in an ambulance. Though...
Current Humboldt County Road Closures
Lily Rd. at p.m. 0.20, closest cross street is Meyers Rd. due to trees across road and in power lines. Shower’s Pass Closed at Mountain View post mile 17.11 due to culvert damage. Fickle Hill Road 7600-8600 Block multiple trees down and powerlines down PG&E is on scene. Coffee...
Flash Flood Watch for the Area of the August Complex in Parts of Trinity County and Mendocino County
According to the National Weather Service in Eureka at 10:55 a.m., “A flash flood watch has been issued for the August Complex in southern Trinity county and northeast Mendocino county from 4pm Saturday through 7am Sunday. This highlights the potential for Debris Flow in heavy rain and thunderstorms.”. The...
Humboldt County Residents Impacted by the Earthquakes Get Dedicated Long-Term Recovery Line
Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency:. Humboldt County has established a call center to assist local residents experiencing a loss of housing related to the December 20 and January 1 earthquakes. The Long-Term Recovery Line, at 707-441-5000, is available Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.,...
Stabbing Reported in Eureka
A little before 10:30 p.m., emergency dispatch received a call that a man had been stabbed in the leg at Mcdonald’s in the 1700 block of 4th Street in Eureka. A Eureka Police officer arrived and confirmed there was a victim in the drive-through at the restaurant. An ambulance and fire personnel were requested to respond.
Rio Dell Schools to Resume Tuesday
On Monday, January 9th, the Rio Dell School District (RDSD) will hold an in-service day for its staff to prepare for the reopening of schools following the earthquakes that struck the community on December 20th and January 1st. RDSD, which serves students in grades TK-8 at Eagle Prairie Elementary and Monument Middle School, was forced to close its schools on December 20th, 21st, 22nd, and 23rd due to the damages sustained in the earthquakes. Superintendent, Angela Johnson reports that students will return to class on Tuesday, January 10th.
Eureka City Schools Maintenance Staff Worked Tirelessly to Secure School Sites/District Office After the Recent Large Earthquakes
The 6.4 earthquake on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, and the 5.4 earthquake on Sunday, January 1, 2023, surprised many, and the recent occurrences have been frightening for our community. At Eureka City Schools (ECS), many staff members, including maintenance staff, worked tirelessly after both earthquakes to secure the school sites and the District Office. We are thankful for the hard work of many to help keep students and staff safe and sites secure.
SBA Disaster Loans Now Available to Those Impacted by Recent Earthquakes
Press release from Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. Humboldt County residents impacted by the December 20 and January 1 earthquakes now have the opportunity to apply for federal assistance through the U.S. Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Disaster Loan Program. As part of this program, homeowners, renters, business owners and...
Now Accepting Applications for Free ‘Pathway to Payday’ Employment Workshop
Are you looking for a job? Do you want an opportunity to interview with multiple employers currently hiring?. Sign up for Pathway to Payday today! Uplift Eureka and Betty Kwan Chinn are partnering to offer this unique and innovative FREE 4-day employment workshop series. This series will focus on enhancement of application, resume and interview skills, and offer participants the opportunity to interview with real employers for real jobs.
HCSO Investigating the Assault of Two Elderly Males at the Carlotta Grange
On January 3 emergency personnel responded to the Carlotta Grange where they discovered a male subject suffering from what the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office characterized as “suspicious medical injuries”. At the time, scanner traffic indicated the reporting party was an individual driving a green van that had...
Phone Scam Claiming to Be From Public Defender’s Office
The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office has recently received reports of a phone scam targeting our community. As part of this scam, the caller claims they are from the Humboldt County Public Defender’s Office and tells the victim that a family member has been arrested. The scammer instructs the victim to wire money in order for the Public Defender’s Office to represent their family member and/or get them out of custody.
