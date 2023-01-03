ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arcata, CA

Eel River Wailaki Invite Community to Annual Meeting Saturday at the Mateel

The Eel River Wailaki will be holding its annual meeting Saturday, January 7th at the Mateel Community Center in Redway, from noon to 5 p.m. The tribal non-profit is inviting all community members to attend and learn about the ongoing restoration projects and the cultural revitalization movement of Wailaki people, which blossomed in 2022.
REDWAY, CA
Entry Period Opens for Humboldt County Journalism Award

The entry period has opened for the Humboldt Journalism Project’s 40th Award, which offers a top prize of $1,500 for local journalism that looks at issues affecting those who are sometimes left behind economically. “So many areas of coverage can touch the lives of people whose budgets are tight,...
Deceased Woman Found Among Recycling at Samoa Resource Recovery Center

On January 5, 2023, at about 10:45 a.m., the Eureka Police Department was notified that a deceased female was located amongst recycling that had been transferred to the Samoa Resource Recovery Center on Vance Avenue by a Recology truck. Based on the pickup route, it is believed the female had been picked up from within the City limits of Eureka.
EUREKA, CA
January 6, 2023 | Humboldt OES Recovery Update

Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services:. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services, in coordination with state and local partners, continues to provide recovery resources to our community following two significant earthquakes affecting the county. CURRENT SITUATION. The Humboldt County Emergency Operations...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Missing Eureka Man Located Safe

Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. Robert Samek has been located safe in the City of Eureka. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the community and the Eureka Police Department for their assistance with this investigation. Earlier: HCSO Asks for Public’s Assistance Locating...
EUREKA, CA
Current Humboldt County Road Closures

Lily Rd. at p.m. 0.20, closest cross street is Meyers Rd. due to trees across road and in power lines. Shower’s Pass Closed at Mountain View post mile 17.11 due to culvert damage. Fickle Hill Road 7600-8600 Block multiple trees down and powerlines down PG&E is on scene. Coffee...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Stabbing Reported in Eureka

A little before 10:30 p.m., emergency dispatch received a call that a man had been stabbed in the leg at Mcdonald’s in the 1700 block of 4th Street in Eureka. A Eureka Police officer arrived and confirmed there was a victim in the drive-through at the restaurant. An ambulance and fire personnel were requested to respond.
EUREKA, CA
Rio Dell Schools to Resume Tuesday

On Monday, January 9th, the Rio Dell School District (RDSD) will hold an in-service day for its staff to prepare for the reopening of schools following the earthquakes that struck the community on December 20th and January 1st. RDSD, which serves students in grades TK-8 at Eagle Prairie Elementary and Monument Middle School, was forced to close its schools on December 20th, 21st, 22nd, and 23rd due to the damages sustained in the earthquakes. Superintendent, Angela Johnson reports that students will return to class on Tuesday, January 10th.
RIO DELL, CA
Eureka City Schools Maintenance Staff Worked Tirelessly to Secure School Sites/District Office After the Recent Large Earthquakes

The 6.4 earthquake on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, and the 5.4 earthquake on Sunday, January 1, 2023, surprised many, and the recent occurrences have been frightening for our community. At Eureka City Schools (ECS), many staff members, including maintenance staff, worked tirelessly after both earthquakes to secure the school sites and the District Office. We are thankful for the hard work of many to help keep students and staff safe and sites secure.
EUREKA, CA
SBA Disaster Loans Now Available to Those Impacted by Recent Earthquakes

Press release from Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. Humboldt County residents impacted by the December 20 and January 1 earthquakes now have the opportunity to apply for federal assistance through the U.S. Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Disaster Loan Program. As part of this program, homeowners, renters, business owners and...
Now Accepting Applications for Free ‘Pathway to Payday’ Employment Workshop

Are you looking for a job? Do you want an opportunity to interview with multiple employers currently hiring?. Sign up for Pathway to Payday today! Uplift Eureka and Betty Kwan Chinn are partnering to offer this unique and innovative FREE 4-day employment workshop series. This series will focus on enhancement of application, resume and interview skills, and offer participants the opportunity to interview with real employers for real jobs.
EUREKA, CA
HCSO Investigating the Assault of Two Elderly Males at the Carlotta Grange

On January 3 emergency personnel responded to the Carlotta Grange where they discovered a male subject suffering from what the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office characterized as “suspicious medical injuries”. At the time, scanner traffic indicated the reporting party was an individual driving a green van that had...
Phone Scam Claiming to Be From Public Defender’s Office

The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office has recently received reports of a phone scam targeting our community. As part of this scam, the caller claims they are from the Humboldt County Public Defender’s Office and tells the victim that a family member has been arrested. The scammer instructs the victim to wire money in order for the Public Defender’s Office to represent their family member and/or get them out of custody.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

