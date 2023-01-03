Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Rolando 'Rolly' Romero Believes That Spence Is Avoiding Him
Rolando “Rolly” Romero had good reason to believe that his star power was on the verge of reaching unprecedented highs. With a victory over Gervonta “Tank” Davis representing his final hurdle, Romero’s confidence vaulted through the roof as their May of 2022 showdown neared. But,...
Boxing Scene
Hector Luis Garcia: After I Beat Tank, I'll Get Revenge For Fortuna, Beat Ryan Garcia
Hector Luis Garcia (16-0) is counting down the days until his showdown against Gervonta 'Tank' Davis (27-0). The fight will headline a Showtime pay-per-view that takes place in Washington DC. The 31-year-old Dominican Republic native had a breakout 2022. He scored a major upset over the then unbeaten Chris Colbert...
Boxing Scene
Ryan Garcia On Hypothetical Showdown Against Prograis: "He's Too Slow, I'd Catch Him, Night Night"
Over the years, Ryan Garcia has used both his ability on the microphone and most importantly, in the ring, to gain an unprecedented amount of fans and notoriety. But while the 24-year-old has worked his way to a world title opportunity quite some time ago, he’s opted to go in another direction.
Boxing Scene
Photos: Gervonta Davis, Hector Luis Garcia - Face To Face at Final Presser
Boxing superstar Gervonta “Tank” Davis and unbeaten world champion Héctor Luis García went face to face Thursday and exchanged shoves before cooler heads prevailed at the final press conference before they meet for Davis’ WBA Lightweight Title this Saturday, January 7 headlining a SHOWTIME PPV from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions. (photos by Amanda Westcott)
Boxing Scene
Melvin Jerusalem Wins WBO Strawweight Title With Stunning 2nd Round Knockout of Masataka Taniguchi
Melvin Jerusalem has restored glory in the Philippines. The WBO strawweight title changed hands in dramatic fashion, as Jerusalem dethroned reigning titlist Masataka Taniguchi with a second-round knockout. Taniguchi was dropped hard by a straight right hand in round two, and wobbly on his feet in a failed bid to beat the count as he was deemed unfit to continue at 1:04 of the second round in their Abema TV-aired title fight Friday at EDION Arena in Osaka, Japan.
ONE Championship rising star Victoria Lee dead at 18
Rising mixed martial arts phenom Victoria Lee has died. She was 18. Lee’s death occurred Dec. 26, according to an Instagram post Saturday by her older sister, ONE Championship atomweight title holder Angela Lee. A cause of death has not been shared. “She has gone too soon and our...
Boxing Scene
Darren Cunningham: I'm Willing To Fight Anyone Ranked Higher Than Me
LAS VEGAS – 25-year-old professional boxer, Darren “The Gift” Cunningham (16-2, 8 KOs), is now ranked #15 in the WBO super bantamweight ratings and is excited about his future in boxing. "They are seeing the grind and the hard work I have put in, and now it...
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis 'Wasn't Worried' This Fight Would Be Canceled; Just Wanted To Clear Name
WASHINGTON – Gervonta Davis didn’t seem stressed out Thursday. Faced with a pack of reporters and videographers for the first time since he was arrested again last week, a relaxed Davis discussed how he handled the well-documented disruption to training camp for his lightweight title fight against Hector Luis Garcia on Saturday night at Capital One Arena. The 28-year-old knockout artist admitted that the incident shook him up, yet Davis emphasized that he is fully focused on beating Garcia, an undefeated Dominican southpaw, now that their 12-round, 135-pound championship match is so close.
Boxing Scene
Derek "Bozy" Ennis Praises Errol Spence: “Spence Is The Best Right Now"
The question of who reigns supreme over the welterweight division is an open-ended one. However, according to most, both Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford have planted their flags at the top of the heap. Derek “Bozy” Ennis, father and trainer of current welterweight contender, Jaron Ennis, is positioning his...
Boxing Scene
Eimantas Stanionis Forced To Go Emergency Appendectomy Surgery, Vergil Ortiz Fight Postponed
One of the most anticipated fights on the boxing calendar has been hit with a delay. WBA ‘Regular’ welterweight titlist Eimantas Stanionis was hospitalized and forced to undergo appendectomy surgery on Friday, thus postponing his planned title defense versus mandatory challenger Vergil Ortiz Jr. As previously reported by BoxingScene.com, the explosive battle of undefeated welterweights was due to take place on March 18 at a location to be determined in the greater Dallas area but will be rescheduled for an undisclosed April date.
Boxing Scene
Prograis Says Lopez Will 'Absolutely Not' Fight Him Next: 'Mentally He Is Crumbling'
Regis Prograis isn’t going to dwell on a fight that probably won’t happen anytime soon. The WBC 140-pound titlist from New Orleans recently shut down the prospect of him defending his belt against Teofimo Lopez, the former unified lightweight champion and current junior welterweight contender. Per the WBC...
Boxing Scene
Alexis Rocha vs. Anthony Young - DAZN Undercard Information
Golden Boy will kickstart 2023 with Santa Ana’s very own ace Alexis “Lex” Rocha (21-1, 13 KOs) is scheduled to defend his NABO Welterweight Title and level up against Atlantic City, New Jersey’s Anthony “Juice” Young (24-2, 8 KOs) in a 12-round main event presented in association with Hard Hitting Promotions. The welterweights will go head-to-head on Saturday, January 28 at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, and the event will be broadcast worldwide on DAZN beginning at 5:00 p.m. PST / 8:00 p.m. EST.
Boxing Scene
Zerafa: I Want Golovkin Fight Next, I'm His Biggest Payday!
Middleweight contender Michael Zerafa believes that he's the “biggest payday” for IBF, WBA, IBO world champion Gennadiy Golovkin. Zerafa has been targeting a fight with Golovkin since last year, but he's also willing to fight WBA "regular" champion Erislandy Lara and WBO champion Janibek Alimkhanuly. Golovkin has until...
Boxing Scene
Eddie Hearn Reveals The Fights He Plans To Stage In 2023: 'The Aim Is Global Expansion'
Matchroom Boxing staged 31 shows across nine countries in 2022. Some of the biggest events of the year involved the United Kingdom-based promotional company. Among the highlights were:. Canelo Alvarez's fights against Dmitry Bivol and Gennadiy Golovkin at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Bivol's unanimous win against Gilberto Ramirez...
Boxing Scene
Eubank: Smith Will Not Be as Hard a Fight as Benn Would Have Been
January fights usually mean a grim festive period for boxers, but Chris Eubank Jr insists that the threat posed by Liam Smith was not enough for him to put his celebrations on hold. Eubank faces Smith, the two-time WBO super-welterweight champion, in Manchester on January 21, and while he has...
Boxing Scene
Nonito Donaire Planning For 115-Pound Run, Wants Estrada Fight To Become 5-Division Champ
Nonito Donaire already comfortably stands as a surefire first-ballot Hall of Famer, but the Filipino fighter is still trying to find new ways to further forge his legacy. Ever since the start of his professional career in 2001, the four-division champion Donaire has been a world titleholder at 112, 118, 122, and 126 pounds.
Boxing Scene
Alen Babic-Lukasz Rozanski Ordered For Vacant WBC Bridgerweight Title
The bridgerweight division is poised to crown a new king. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the WBC has ordered a vacant title fight between Croatia’s Alen Babic and Poland’s Lukasz Rozanski. The need for the fight arose when Oscar Rivas relinquished the title upon announcing his retirement due to a detached retina.
Boxing Scene
Jean Pascal (Covid) Sidelined, IBF Eliminator Versus Michael Eifert Postponed Until March
Jean Pascal will have to wait at least one more month for his chance to return to the title picture. The former lineal and WBC light heavyweight champion has been struck with Covid and its accompanying symptoms, thus forced to postpone his planned IBF title eliminator versus Germany’s Michael Eifert. The bout was due to take place on February 9 at Place Bell in Pascal’s hometown of Laval, Canada but is now pushed to at least March.
Boxing Scene
Euro News: Ulysse vs. Yigit?, Kabayel vs. Smakici on March 4, More
Latvian super featherweight Artjoms Ramlavs (15-2) and Brazilian Eduardo Costa da Nascimento clash for the vacant IBA International title on February 18 in Riga (Latvia). In the chief support on this LNK Boxing's event super middleweight Kristaps Bulmeister (11-0) meets German Nick Hannig (10-1-1). These two were scheduled to fight already back in October but then Hannig pulled out on short notice.
Boxing Scene
Roiman Villa Drops Rashidi Ellis Twice in Final Round, Wins Majority Decision
WASHINGTON – Roiman Villa did it again Saturday night. The hard-hitting Venezuelan had tremendous difficulty landing flush punches on previously undefeated Rashidi Ellis in the first seven rounds, but his persistent pressure wore down the faster, elusive Ellis and led to a second straight upset victory for the welterweight contender. Villa (26-1, 24 KOs) dropped Ellis twice during the 12th and final round and won their IBF elimination match by majority decision on the Gervonta Davis-Hector Luis Garcia pay-per-view undercard at Capital One Arena.
