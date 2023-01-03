Read full article on original website
Related
wabi.tv
Livermore Falls Town Manager on leave pending investigation
LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine (WMTW) - The Select Board in Livermore Falls is holding a special session Friday afternoon to appoint an Acting Town Manager. The board voted Tuesday to place Amanda Allen on paid administrative leave, pending an investigation. Stacey Neumann of Murray Plumb & Murray has been hired to...
mainepublic.org
Amid an ongoing police shortage, Maine's safe reputation is proving to be a recruitment tool
Sergio Martins joined the Auburn Police Department in 2020 with his wife and young son in tow, looking for a slower pace of life and a safer job. "Florida is getting more and more dangerous. I was involved in two serious incidents within a year... that took the life of a fellow officer and almost took my life on a separate occasion," Martins said.
Body found in Lewiston under investigation
LEWISTON, Maine — Police are investigating after a body was found Thursday in the entryway of 129 Bartlett St. in Lewiston, a spokesperson with the Lewiston Police Department told NEWS CENTER Maine. It is unknown at this time who found the body, and the body has not yet been...
Second body found on Bartlett Street in Lewiston within two days
LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston police were called to the scene of a dead body on Bartlett Street on Friday. It was the second consecutive day a body has been found on the street. Police said a body was found Thursday in the entryway of 129 Bartlett St. Officials said...
Who paid for Gov. Janet Mills' inauguration?
PORTLAND, Maine — More than a quarter million dollars including donations from law firms, lobbyists and businesses is funding Democratic Gov. Janet Mills' inaugural activities, capped with a party Thursday evening. Law firm Bernstein Shur and ND Paper Inc, which owns a paper mill in Old Town, donated $20,000...
WMTW
Second body found this week on Lewiston street
LEWISTON, Maine — A body has been found on Bartlett Street in Lewiston, according to police. This is the second consecutive day a body has been found on that street. An investigation is underway, but right now, the death is not considered suspicious.
One dead, one injured in head-on crash on Sagadahoc Bridge in Woolwich
WOOLWICH, Maine — Police and emergency personnel responded to the scene of a fatal, head-on crash in the area of the Sagadahoc Bridge northbound on Route 1 in Woolwich. The crash was reported at approximately 12:42 p.m. Friday and involved two vehicles, Sagadahoc County dispatch told NEWS CENTER Maine.
Federal Agencies Searching For Whoever Stole Several Firearms From Maine Store
A very large reward is being offered to whoever can provide information that leads to the arrest of the person (or persons) responsible for a December theft that saw several firearms stolen from a Maine sporting goods store. According to WGME 13, the theft happened back in early December, though...
Maine county jails seeing a 'revolving door'
PORTLAND, Maine — Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce said he sees many of the same people in and out of his jail. He added that he once saw the same person 51 times in one year. "That's a lot of arrests and what has that person learned? Obviously, nothing,...
Maine’s Top 10 Biggest Marijuana Businesses
Pot is big business! Here are the ten biggest ranked by how many Maine employees each business has. It might seem like there are thousands of marijuana dispensaries in Maine right now, but according to Wandering Through Maine, there are only 89. It seems like there are 89 just in Portland. This number is fluid with new businesses coming and some closing. But as of 2021, these were the top 10 biggest pot places according to how many employees they had according to data collected by Maine Biz.
City of Auburn officials announce bold new steps to protect Lake Auburn
AUBURN, Maine — Officials with the City of Auburn announced bold steps in their continued effort to protect Lake Auburn in Auburn. At the next meeting, the Auburn City Council “will take a historic vote that will start the process of prohibiting any future homes/animal farms within the portion of the Lake Auburn watershed zoned Agriculture and Resource Protection," according to an email by City of Auburn Communications & Community Engagement Director Liz Allen.
penbaypilot.com
Lincolnville man charged with murder, held without bail in Waldo County Jail
LINCOLNVILLE — On Friday, January 6, 2023 at approximately 9:39 a.m., the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from 54 Thorndike Road in Lincolnville for an unresponsive male. Sheriff Deputies responded and found Kevin Curit, 47, of Lincolnville deceased. The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit...
foxbangor.com
Two arrested on drug charges
SKOWHEGAN- Two people are facing drug charges after police searched their home in Skowhegan. According to Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster, deputies searched a residence at 140 Madison Avenue about 6:30 Wednesday morning. He said they found more than 6 grams of fentanyl, digital scales, drug packaging materials and drug...
Search underway at Two Lights State Park for missing Portland woman
PORTLAND, Maine — A search is underway in the area of Two Lights State Park for a Portland woman who has been reported missing. The 40-year-old woman was reportedly last seen at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, according to a news release from the Portland Police Department. The...
Missing Boothbay Man Disappeared While His Truck Was Warming Up
A 60-year-old Boothbay man went missing from his yard sometime between Monday evening and Tuesday morning, leaving his truck running in the driveway. Thomas P. Harris was last seen on Monday evening, working in the yard outside his home at 170 Butler Road in Boothbay. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office posted on the department's Facebook page that the man's roommate told them he found Thomas's truck running in the yard Tuesday morning, but that Thomas was nowhere to be found. Officials searched the area around the residence, with help from Maine Warden Service and Maine State Police K-9 Teams, but they were not able to pick up a scent and found no evidence of the man. At this time, it's not clear whether he walked away or may have entered a vehicle and left the area. But the fact that he left his vehicle running would suggest that he intended to return.
themainewire.com
Portland Schools Hit with Civil Rights Complaint Alleging Racial Discrimination
The school system in Maine’s largest city has is facing a civil rights complaint alleging the school has been discriminating against employees on the basis of skin color. Parents Defending Education (PDE), a 501(c)3 non-profit group that advocates against partisan indoctrination in schools, said Tuesday it had filed the complaint with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights alleging that the Portland School System has discriminated against staff members on the basis of race, color, or national origin.
thewindhameagle.com
Raymond author’s book remains popular with Maine residents
A Raymond author continues to be amazed at the success of her book about growing up with 10 siblings in a reportedly haunted apartment building in Portland. Cheryl Blanchard’s book "236 Cumberland Ave. Portland, Maine: Strange Happenings in our Young Lives," is a thorough recounting of tales from the author and her siblings' recollections that haven't been spoken of for more than half a century. Published by Newman Springs Publishing, the book remains popular more than three years after it was first published, and especially among Maine residents.
Multiple Arrests Made After Drug Bust Tuesday in Augusta, Maine
According to a press release from the Augusta, Maine Police Department, multiple suspects have been taken into custody following the execution of a search warrant on Summer Street in Augusta. The release goes on to say that on Tuesday morning just before noontime, the Augusta Police along with assistance from...
BEWARE: Publishers Clearing House Prize Winners Scam is Targeting Mainers
It's another day and another scam here in Maine. What is it about certain people that make them want to scam the most vulnerable members of society out of their hard-earned, and often limited, money? I think it's absolutely deplorable. Fortunately for us here in Maine, our law enforcement agencies...
penbaypilot.com
PBMC, WCGH welcome New Year’s babies
ROCKPORT and BELFAST — The birth centers at Pen Bay Medical Center and Waldo County General have welcomed their first babies of 2023. At PBMC, mom Lauren Swegle and dad Alex Abud welcomed baby Cameron on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 8 p.m. Cameron weighed 6 lbs., 3 oz. and measured 18.5 inches long.
Comments / 0