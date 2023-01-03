ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Androscoggin County, ME

Comments / 0

Related
wabi.tv

Livermore Falls Town Manager on leave pending investigation

LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine (WMTW) - The Select Board in Livermore Falls is holding a special session Friday afternoon to appoint an Acting Town Manager. The board voted Tuesday to place Amanda Allen on paid administrative leave, pending an investigation. Stacey Neumann of Murray Plumb & Murray has been hired to...
LIVERMORE FALLS, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Body found in Lewiston under investigation

LEWISTON, Maine — Police are investigating after a body was found Thursday in the entryway of 129 Bartlett St. in Lewiston, a spokesperson with the Lewiston Police Department told NEWS CENTER Maine. It is unknown at this time who found the body, and the body has not yet been...
LEWISTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Who paid for Gov. Janet Mills' inauguration?

PORTLAND, Maine — More than a quarter million dollars including donations from law firms, lobbyists and businesses is funding Democratic Gov. Janet Mills' inaugural activities, capped with a party Thursday evening. Law firm Bernstein Shur and ND Paper Inc, which owns a paper mill in Old Town, donated $20,000...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Second body found this week on Lewiston street

LEWISTON, Maine — A body has been found on Bartlett Street in Lewiston, according to police. This is the second consecutive day a body has been found on that street. An investigation is underway, but right now, the death is not considered suspicious.
LEWISTON, ME
94.9 HOM

Maine’s Top 10 Biggest Marijuana Businesses

Pot is big business! Here are the ten biggest ranked by how many Maine employees each business has. It might seem like there are thousands of marijuana dispensaries in Maine right now, but according to Wandering Through Maine, there are only 89. It seems like there are 89 just in Portland. This number is fluid with new businesses coming and some closing. But as of 2021, these were the top 10 biggest pot places according to how many employees they had according to data collected by Maine Biz.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

City of Auburn officials announce bold new steps to protect Lake Auburn

AUBURN, Maine — Officials with the City of Auburn announced bold steps in their continued effort to protect Lake Auburn in Auburn. At the next meeting, the Auburn City Council “will take a historic vote that will start the process of prohibiting any future homes/animal farms within the portion of the Lake Auburn watershed zoned Agriculture and Resource Protection," according to an email by City of Auburn Communications & Community Engagement Director Liz Allen.
AUBURN, ME
foxbangor.com

Two arrested on drug charges

SKOWHEGAN- Two people are facing drug charges after police searched their home in Skowhegan. According to Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster, deputies searched a residence at 140 Madison Avenue about 6:30 Wednesday morning. He said they found more than 6 grams of fentanyl, digital scales, drug packaging materials and drug...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
Q106.5

Missing Boothbay Man Disappeared While His Truck Was Warming Up

A 60-year-old Boothbay man went missing from his yard sometime between Monday evening and Tuesday morning, leaving his truck running in the driveway. Thomas P. Harris was last seen on Monday evening, working in the yard outside his home at 170 Butler Road in Boothbay. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office posted on the department's Facebook page that the man's roommate told them he found Thomas's truck running in the yard Tuesday morning, but that Thomas was nowhere to be found. Officials searched the area around the residence, with help from Maine Warden Service and Maine State Police K-9 Teams, but they were not able to pick up a scent and found no evidence of the man. At this time, it's not clear whether he walked away or may have entered a vehicle and left the area. But the fact that he left his vehicle running would suggest that he intended to return.
BOOTHBAY, ME
themainewire.com

Portland Schools Hit with Civil Rights Complaint Alleging Racial Discrimination

The school system in Maine’s largest city has is facing a civil rights complaint alleging the school has been discriminating against employees on the basis of skin color. Parents Defending Education (PDE), a 501(c)3 non-profit group that advocates against partisan indoctrination in schools, said Tuesday it had filed the complaint with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights alleging that the Portland School System has discriminated against staff members on the basis of race, color, or national origin.
PORTLAND, ME
thewindhameagle.com

Raymond author’s book remains popular with Maine residents

A Raymond author continues to be amazed at the success of her book about growing up with 10 siblings in a reportedly haunted apartment building in Portland. Cheryl Blanchard’s book "236 Cumberland Ave. Portland, Maine: Strange Happenings in our Young Lives," is a thorough recounting of tales from the author and her siblings' recollections that haven't been spoken of for more than half a century. Published by Newman Springs Publishing, the book remains popular more than three years after it was first published, and especially among Maine residents.
PORTLAND, ME
B98.5

Multiple Arrests Made After Drug Bust Tuesday in Augusta, Maine

According to a press release from the Augusta, Maine Police Department, multiple suspects have been taken into custody following the execution of a search warrant on Summer Street in Augusta. The release goes on to say that on Tuesday morning just before noontime, the Augusta Police along with assistance from...
AUGUSTA, ME
penbaypilot.com

PBMC, WCGH welcome New Year’s babies

ROCKPORT and BELFAST — The birth centers at Pen Bay Medical Center and Waldo County General have welcomed their first babies of 2023. At PBMC, mom Lauren Swegle and dad Alex Abud welcomed baby Cameron on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 8 p.m. Cameron weighed 6 lbs., 3 oz. and measured 18.5 inches long.
ROCKPORT, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy