Colorado State

Whose team is Colorado’s Boebert on? | Colorado Springs Gazette

The Republican takeover of the U.S. House offers the GOP a chance to get back in the game in national politics. It’s a golden opportunity — after Democratic domination in Washington since 2020 — to remind Americans of the fresh thinking Republicans bring to the table. They...
TABOR at 30: Colorado’s salvation or doom | SONDERMANN

Colorado’s Taxpayer Bill of Rights, or TABOR for short, has now reached full-fledged adult status, having been part of the State Constitution for 30 years. Time goes by. Many of us of some gray hairs recall the shock of TABOR’s 1992 passage. Three decades later, it is as much a part of the Colorado landscape as Pikes Peak or the Flatirons.
Campaigns and elections in Movieland | CRONIN & LOEVY

One of the blessings, as well as the curses, of constitutional democracy is we keep on having to hold campaigns and elections. The 2022 midterm elections are over. City elections in many communities will take place this April. And, ready or not, the 2024 presidential election is soon to enter what political analysts call “the invisible primary."
Colorado House GOP caucus makes staff changes

The Colorado House Republican caucus is changing up its staff leadership team for the 2023 session. Nick Sands has taken over as chief of staff, replacing Jonathan Finer. Finer was on Tuesday named vice president of pro-school choice group Ready Colorado. Sands began as a legislative aide to Rep. Hugh...
Bag ban Boulderizes the state | CALDARA

People always ask me why I live in Boulder. Now that the whole state of Colorado has basically politically turned into the intolerant town of Boulder, you live there, too. The state’s new shopping bag tax, excuse me, “fee,” which turns into an outright bag ban in a year, is a fine example of this statewide Boulder smugness.
Colorado closes COVID-19 community testing sites by mid-January

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will close its 20 remaining COVID-19 testing sites on Jan. 15. As more Coloradans have relied on at-home COVID-19 tests in the past several months, the demand for testing at the state's community sites has dropped to between 3 to 6% of overall capacity, according to a CDPHE release.
COVID-19, RSV and flu still circulating in Colorado, worst may be over

The “tri-demic” local health professionals had feared and warned the public about for months — the confluence of influenza, RSV and COVID-19 overwhelming health systems — appears to have been averted. The triple respiratory illness threat was real because masking and social distancing practices during the...
COLORADO STATE

