Dustin Rhodes Announces The Passing Of His Mother
AEW star Dustin Rhodes announced the passing of his mother, Sandra Runnels, in a post on social media yesterday. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion added an image holding his mother's hand alongside the heartbreaking news. The announcement came after the 53-year-old tragically disclosed on December 27, 2022, that his mom didn't have long to live following an undisclosed health battle.
Sheamus And Drew McIntyre's Tag Team Gets A Name
It's often easy for a team of two prominent singles wrestlers to never get a name for their team. Examples include teams such as Natalya and Tamina, Kofi Kingston and CM Punk, and Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy. All three of those teams at one time held tag team championship gold in WWE with no real team name. But, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus have transcended this and become The Bangers Bros.
Eric Bischoff Announces He Will Be Stepping Back Into A Wrestling Ring
Over the course of his 30-plus years in the wrestling business, Eric Bischoff has primarily served as a backstage executive or an onscreen authority figure. But with a background in martial arts, Bischoff would mix it up in the ring every once in a while — even becoming WCW Hardcore Champion once. Well as it happens, he's not done in the ring just yet.
AEW Battle Of The Belts V Preview (1/6): The Acclaimed Take On Jarrett And Lethal, Orange Cassidy Vs. Kip Sabian, Jade Cargill Defends Against Skye Blue
Immediately following "AEW Rampage" tonight on TNT, AEW will hold its fifth "Battle of the Belts" special. The one-hour event, which is often taped ahead of time, will be broadcast live from the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon at 11 pm ET. As of this writing, the show is scheduled to feature three championship bouts, including two singles contests and a "No Holds Barred" tag team match.
Mercedes Mone Thanks AEW And WWE Stars For Being In Japan For Her
Mercedes Moné single-handedly shook up the professional wrestling world when she made her monumental debut in NJPW this week, becoming the latest high-profile WWE star to leave the company and strike out on their own. But Moné didn't come to Japan by herself. Hours after she made her debut on Wednesday, the seven-time world champion shared photos of several WWE and AEW stars who showed backstage support for her career-altering Tokyo Dome moment. Moné revealed that her former WWE partners Naomi and Bayley made the international trip to support their friend, while the new "CEO of New Japan Pro-Wrestling and STARDOM" also received support from FTR's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler.
NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news
It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ONE Championship rising star Victoria Lee dead at 18
Rising mixed martial arts phenom Victoria Lee has died. She was 18. Lee’s death occurred Dec. 26, according to an Instagram post Saturday by her older sister, ONE Championship atomweight title holder Angela Lee. A cause of death has not been shared. “She has gone too soon and our...
Update On Ronda Rousey Facing Becky Lynch At WrestleMania 39
Fans might not get "The Baddest Woman on the Planet" versus "The Man" on the biggest stage in all of professional wrestling, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Per WON, WWE's original plan for Ronda Rousey's current run was for her to face Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38 and then take on Becky Lynch at this year's WrestleMania 39. However, as fans might have noticed on "WWE SmackDown" recently, there's been "nothing in the Rousey vs. Lynch direction" and "right now it is very unlikely" that will happen.
Anthony Bowens Hints At Potential Vince McMahon Reference On AEW Battle Of The Belts
After AEW owner and C.E.O. Tony Khan appeared to be in a joking mood on social media earlier regarding the recent news involving Vince McMahon, one couldn't help but wonder if the same would be the case for The Acclaimed during Friday night's "Battle of the Belts." The duo will be defending the AEW World Tag Team Titles against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal on the show, and Max Caster has never been known to be one to shy away from touching upon current events.
Dominik Mysterio Gets Engaged
Dominik Mysterio has had an eventful few weeks. After getting "arrested" on the Christmas Eve edition of "WWE SmackDown" and spending a few nights doing "hard time in prison", the young WWE star has now gotten engaged to his girlfriend. Mysterio shared the news on Instagram, posting a picture of the two holding hands with an engagement ring visible on his significant other. The caption dates their engagement to January 2, and the couple appears to be together on a beach.
Backstage News On Naomi's WWE Status
The wrestler formerly known as Sasha Banks has finally landed, debuting as Mercedes Mone in New Japan Pro-Wrestling as part of Wrestle Kingdom 17 earlier this week. But what of her former tag team partner Trinity Fatu, known in WWE as Naomi?. Naomi was in attendance at the Tokyo Dome...
Lio Rush Forced To Withdraw From Upcoming Wrestling Tournament
Lio Rush will be briefly out of action following NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. Rush left his first Wrestle Kingdom match with a souvenir after sustaining a nasty wound on his forehead and upper lip early on in his tag team match with YOH. "The Man Of The Hour" shared a photo of his bandaged-up face following the event but revealed on Thursday that, while recovery won't be long, he'll be unable to participate in PWG's Battle Of Los Angeles event.
AEW Star Reveals Why He Appreciates Cody Rhodes
The Factory's Lee Johnson has nothing but praise for the "American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes. Johnson was not only a member of the former AEW faction, The Nightmare Family, but he's also a student at Rhodes' training facility. On the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Johnson talked about working with Rhodes and how much he learned from him.
Sasha Banks Moved To Alumni Section On WWE Website
Wrestle Kingdom 17 saw the seismic debut of Mercedes Moné in NJPW, seemingly shattering any chance of her near-term WWE return. Moné also tweeted a series of thank you's to top WWE officials, signifying the end of her time with the company for the foreseeable future. Solidifying that, WWE has officially moved the former Sasha Banks to the alumni section of their website, making her departure from the promotion seem even more real.
John Laurinaitis Removed From Wrestling Event Following Public Backlash
It was only a day ago when it seemed like pro wrestling was ready to take a chance again on one John Laurinaitis, who has been out of sight, out of mind since leaving WWE. Alas, the Johnny Ace comeback no one was waiting for appears to be over before it could even begin.
Braun Strowman Confronts WWE Stable After Its Heel Turn
Following his loss to Ricochet in a Royal Rumble qualifying match on the January 6 episode of "SmackDown," Top Dolla alongside the rest of Hit Row turned heel in a post-match beatdown. Hit Row attacked Ricochet after he was lured in for a post-match handshake by Top Dolla. But, the beatdown didn't last long, as Hit Row was promptly run off by Braun Strowman.
Liv Morgan Reveals Her Intentions For WWE Royal Rumble
Liv Morgan has thrown down the gauntlet for the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event. On the January 6 episode of "WWE SmackDown" Morgan not only announced her entry into this year's women's Royal Rumble match, but she also announced her desire to be the first entrant into the match.
Teddy Long Says Top WWE Star Doesn't Take Pro Wrestling Seriously
On the year-end edition of "WWE SmackDown," Charlotte Flair made her return to the company after being gone for most of 2022. Flair successfully defeated Ronda Rousey for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship, rolling up Rousey for the pinfall victory. Some fans were happy about this, as they had grown tired of Rousey during her title reign — with Rousey putting on a performance at Survivor Series: WarGames against Shotzi that drew jeers.
Impact Star Talks About The Importance Of Reinvention And Persistence In Wrestling
Two years ago this week, indie and Impact Wrestling veteran Cody Deaner underwent a makeover, abandoning his longtime "redneck" gimmick for his current look with a shaved head and neatly trimmed beard when he turned heel and joined Eric Young's Violent by Design stable. Coincidentally, on Sunday, Fightful released a pair of interviews with Deaner on YouTube, and one of the main topics of discussion was how to reinvent yourself as a pro wrestler.
Tony Schiavone Comments On Why Bret Hart's WCW Run Failed
Bret Hart spent four years working for WCW from 1997 to 2000, but that period of his career is usually not looked back upon as fondly as the rest. When fans think about "The Hitman," they typically go to his years in WWE first due to how much of an impact he made there, despite the fact he is a two-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion, a four-time WCW United States Champion, and a former WCW World Tag Team Champion.
