ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Union accuses government of blocking talks as another week of rail strikes begins

By Simon Calder
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25G93M_0k1cjsCA00

Ten weeks ago, Mark Harper was appointed transport secretary. He said his top priority was to end the long and bitter tangle of rail disputes between Network Rail , the train operators and the unions on pay, job security and working arrangements.

Yet today, another round of rail industry walk-outs has begun , leaving Britain with only a skeleton service for the first working week of the new year – in the biggest national strike since the 1980s.

More than 40,000 members of the RMT union employed by Network Rail and 14 train operators are stopping work for 48 hours on 3 and 4 January, and again on 6 and 7 January.

For Network Rail staff, it will mean 20 days of strikes over 200 days since midsummer 2022.

On the intervening day, Thursday 5 January, thousands of train drivers belonging to the Aslef union and working for 15 train operators will strike.

The white-collar Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) will take localised industrial action.

The unions say they want a fair pay rise, assurances on job protection and no changes to working conditions without negotiation

The Rail Delivery Group (RDG), representing train operators, said: “On RMT strike days, around half of the network will shut down, with only about 20 per cent of normal services running.

“Thousands of specially trained and fully qualified back-up staff will step in during the RMT walkouts on 3-4 and 6-7 January to keep vital services running for those who need them.”

Key intercity links and commuter lines will see limited services between 7.30am and 6.30pm.

On the East Coast main line eight trains will run each way from both Edinburgh and Leeds to London, while passengers from London to Gatwick airport and Brighton can choose from four services per hour.

But most of the networks in Wales and Scotland will be completely closed. Key cities including Aberdeen, Lincoln, Portsmouth and Stoke-on-Trent will see no trains all week.

Serious disruption is also expected on Sunday 8 January as services resume.

The intervening strike by Aslef’s train drivers will result in even fewer services running, with some key operators running no trains – though passengers in Wales will actually get a better service on the day.

By the end of the latest stoppages, members of the RMT working for Network Rail will have been on strike for 20 days over the course of 200 days.

Daniel Mann, director of industry operations at the Rail Delivery Group, said: “No one wants to see these strikes go ahead, and we can only apologise to passengers and to the many businesses who will be hit by this unnecessary and damaging disruption.

“We would advise passengers to only travel if it is absolutely necessary during this period, allow extra time and check when their first and last train will depart.

“This dispute will only be resolved by agreeing the long-overdue reforms to working arrangements needed to put the industry on a sustainable footing.”

But the RMT union said it had made “best efforts over the Christmas period” to continue negotiations and blamed ministers for “blocking” a settlement.

The general secretary, Mick Lynch , said: “We have worked with the rail industry to reach successful negotiated settlements ever since privatisation in 1993. And we have achieved deals across the network in 2021 and 2022 where the DfT has no involvement.

“Yet in this dispute, there is an unprecedented level of ministerial interference, which is hamstringing rail employers from being able to negotiate a package of measures with us, so we can settle this dispute.

“We will continue our industrial action campaign while we work towards a negotiated resolution.”

Nigel Harris, managing editor of Rail magazine and a senior figure in the railway, said: “Government is playing with fire with the future of the rail industry.”

Mr Harper, who last year became the UK’s third transport secretary in seven weeks, told GB News : ““The government’s going to continue to work really hard to try and help bring the two sides together to get this resolved.

“I know how frustrating this is for commuters, and the danger is that it puts people off using the railways, which is a bit of self-harm on the part of the rail unions that haven’t settled this dispute.”

Passengers with advance tickets for between 3-7 January can use their ticket the day before the specified date, or up to and including Tuesday 10 January.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Nursing strikes will be largest in world, union warns Sunak

The two days of nursing strikes will be the largest of their kind in the world if Rishi Sunak does not negotiate on pay, a union leader has warned.Royal College of Nursing (RCN) general secretary Pat Cullen has told the Prime Minister he could get the action in England called off if he takes up her offer to meet halfway.She is due to meet Health Secretary Steve Barclay for talks about future pay next week, but without a breakthrough on the existing deal the strikes on January 18 and 19 will go ahead.Mr Barclay has suggested striking health workers could...
The Independent

Undercover video finds cows on dairy giant farm that supplies Iceland and Costa Coffee ‘in filthy conditions’

Cows were found emaciated, lame and struggling to walk on a farm that supplies a dairy giant whose customers include Costa Coffee, Iceland, British Airways, Budgens and Londis, investigators claim.The animals were also handled roughly, with one being hit in the udder and others being slapped or having their heads pushed, footage suggested.Some had their legs shackled and others were filmed hobbling and showing signs of pain, activists said. Dead calves were photographed in wheelie bins and a dead cow was left outdoors “with the potential to spread disease”.The video was shot undercover by vegan organisation Viva! at a...
The Independent

Prince Harry says ‘a lot can happen’ before King Charles coronation

Prince Harry failed to confirm if he will attend King Charles III’s coronation in a new trailer for his upcoming ITV interview.“There’s a lot that can happen between now and then. But, the door is always open. The ball is in their court,” the Duke of Sussex said.“I really hope that they’re willing to sit down and talk about it,” he added, confirming he “still believes” in the monarchy but is unsure if he will be part of its future.UK viewers can watch Harry: The Interview on ITV1 and ITVX at 9pm on 8 January.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Royal family members wish Prince Harry a happy 37th birthdayPrince Harry is second least popular royal behind Andrew, poll showsPrince Harry and Jill Biden celebrate veterans at Warrior Games event
The Independent

Council threatens legal action over migrants being housed in seaside hotels

Another local authority has threatened legal action over the housing of asylum seekers in hotels and accused the Home Office of persistently breaking planning rules.East Lindsey District Council has submitted a pre-action letter to the Home Office, in which it labelled the use of five hotels in Skegness to house migrants as having “caused substantial harm” and said it was done without consent.The council said that it is considering pursuing a legal review to halt what it believes is an unlawful use of hotels in “the prime tourist area” of the town to house asylum seekers, which it claimed is...
The Independent

Rishi Sunak warned waiting list pledge will fail without NHS pay rise as he calls for ‘radical’ action

Rishi Sunak has called for “bold and radical” action to fix the NHS crisis as the leader of Britain’s nursing union warned he cannot meet his waiting list pledge without addressing pay.The prime minister told health and social care leaders during an emergency summit in Downing Street on Saturday that it was a “collective responsibility” to free up hospital beds and slash ambulance waiting times. But Ms Cullen said his pledge will fail unless he gives her members a pay rise. She warned Mr Sunak the public would back nurses over the government if any were sacked as part of...
The Independent

Great-grandmother with broken hip taken to hospital on gritter lid as she ‘was not eligible’ for ambulance

The family of a great-grandmother who broke her hip were told she was not “was not eligible” for an ambulance so they took her to the hospital themselves - on a gritter lid in a white van.Pamela Rolfe, 79, was walking her dog when she fell on 29 December and passersby helped keep her warm by putting a duvet over her.As the weather became windy and rainy her daughter Dawn Hamilton, 58, phoned to see where the ambulance was - and was stunned to be told “due to the current crisis at the moment she doesn’t qualify for an ambulance”.Ms...
The Independent

Sunak urges ‘bold and radical’ action from health leaders amid NHS crisis

Rishi Sunak has urged health leaders at an emergency meeting to take “bold and radical” action to alleviate the winter crisis in the NHS.The Prime Minister told them during Downing Street talks on Saturday that a “business-as-usual mindset won’t fix the challenges we face”.Critics said the discussions were a “talking shop” that will fail to ease the vast pressure on frontline services after “years of inaction”.England’s chief medical officer Professor Sir Chris Whitty and NHS England chief executive Amanda Pritchard were among those summoned to No 10 for a rare weekend meeting.This crisis has been a decade or more in...
The Independent

Barclay hints at revised NHS pay offer ahead of ‘world’s largest nursing strike’

Health secretary Steve Barclay has hinted that striking NHS staff could be offered a better pay deal from April – if unions accept “productivity and efficiency” reforms in return.With paramedics and staff in the “world’s largest” nursing strike set to walk out again within days unless a deal can be struck in a clash with union leaders on Monday, the minister insisted he “[remains] ready to engage” on how the government can “support the workforce”.Writing in the Sunday Telegraph, Mr Barclay said he “looked forward” to discussing with unions how any settlement on pay could be made “more affordable,...
The Independent

Mother-of-two left in immigration limbo for 30 months by Home Office

A mother-of-two has been left “at a standstill” by the Home Office while waiting over two years for leave to remain in the UK. Rosina Davis, 43, a Ghanian national, is unable to leave the country because of the delay, which has left her feeling “isolated and stuck”. She has also struggled to find employment, despite being legally entitled to work, because she doesn’t have a physical visa document. Ms Davis first applied for the right to live in the UK in 2013 and she has had limited periods of leave-to-remain granted twice already. But she has now been waiting...
The Independent

Sunak demands ‘bold and radical’ action to ease NHS crisis as more strikes loom

Rishi Sunak has urged health leaders at an emergency meeting to take “bold and radical” action to alleviate the winter crisis in the NHS.The Prime Minister told them during Downing Street talks on Saturday that a “business-as-usual mindset won’t fix the challenges we face”.Critics said the discussions were a “talking shop” that will fail to ease the vast pressure on frontline services after years of inaction and underinvestment.Health Secretary Steve Barclay pledged to take further steps to “improve the flow through our hospitals” on Monday, with around 13,000 NHS beds blocked by delays in discharging payments.The Sunday Times reported that...
The Independent

Brexit: Rise in Britons renouncing UK citizenship since vote to leave EU

The number of people giving up their UK citizenship has soured since Brexit, new figures obtained by the Independent reveal.A Freedom Of Information request shows that 868 people applied to hand over their British passports in 2021.This was a 30 per cent rise on 2020, and six times what it was a decade ago – when only around 140 people per year did so.Overall 6,507 people have applied to renounce their UK citizenship between 2011 and 2021.The reasons behind renouncing vary from person to person, according to Maryem Ahmed, head of the immigration department at specialist firm OTS Solicitors....
The Independent

Scotland Office spends nearly £1.5m on spin doctor fees since 2021

Westminster’s Scotland office has been accused of “squandering” taxpayers’ money, as more than £1.5 million is spent on spin doctors in two years.Information disclosed through written parliamentary questions showed expenditure on communications staff was £944,645 in 2021/22 and £612,028 between April and October 2022/23.Spending for 2020/21 was £906,177, according to the written reply from Scottish Secretary Alister Jack.SNP MP Deidre Brock has said Mr Jack is spending the money on a “zombie unit” which offers “precisely nothing” to Scotland.Spending more than £1.5 million in less than two years on a team of spin doctors for a Scotland Office offering precisely...
The Independent

Warship rescues crew of sinking tug in the Caribbean

The crew of a Royal Navy warship have rescued five people after their ocean-going tug sank in choppy seas in the Caribbean.HMS Medway – the Royal Navy’s permanent vessel in the region – saved the crew members who had taken refuge on a large band of sand their tug was towing when it began to flood.The warship responded to the tug’s SOS message, which was sent at about 5pm UK time on Friday January 6, while it was 20 miles west of the island of Sint Maarten, near to the British Overseas Territory of Anguilla.Medway launched its sea boat, which...
The Independent

Scots faces ‘stark choice’, Robertson says ahead of Holyrood independence debate

The Scottish Government will continue setting out what it says is  a “detailed blueprint” for independence – with the country’s Constitution Secretary insisting there is a “stark choice” between remaining part of the UK and a “different future”  outside of it.Angus Robertson made the comments ahead of the first Holyrood debate of 2023 on the Government motion titled “People’s Right to Choose – Respecting Scotland’s Democratic Mandate”.SNP ministers in Edinburgh have already been criticised for using the opening of the debate to discuss the constitution instead of the growing pressure on the NHS – with Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross branding...
The Independent

‘Most state schools to shut doors for several days if teachers vote in favour of strike action’

A majority of state schools in England and Wales will shut their doors across several days in the coming months if the country’s biggest teaching union votes to strike, reports suggest.The National Education Union (NEU) is said to expect its members – a ballot of whom is set to end on Friday – to vote in favour of taking mass industrial action.NEU secretary-general Kevin Courtney told The Observer that action taken by its members alone would be enough to cause many school closures on strike days, prompting the most widespread school shut down for many years.The results of strike...
The Independent

A comprehensive guide to the best vegan restaurants in London

It would be fair to say my first encounters with veganism were not experiences I am in a rush to repeat. My first skirmish being a vegan teenage boyfriend insisting on frying me up bubble-gum-pink coloured “facon” (the unappetising name given to fake bacon). I squirmed inside but was too filled with teenage angst to do anything but nervously eat it.Other encounters with veganism came in the form of unseasoned, flavourless stews cooked up by activist friends. I don’t think “slop in a pot” was ever the formal name given to this particular dish but it feels like the correct...
The Independent

Universal Credit uplift could be cancelled out by deductions, charity warns

Universal Credit deductions will leave some Scots struggling despite a promised benefits uplift, a leading charity has warned.Citizens Advice Scotland (CAS) has welcomed the decision to uprate benefits by 10.1% in April in line with inflation.The move, announced by the UK Government, could see the average household on Universal Credit some £25.49 better off each month.But CAS has warned the uprate could be cancelled out because of deductions, which typically relate to advanced payments – where applicants have to wait a minimum of five weeks for their first payment but can take an advance to get help sooner.The deductions system...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
324K+
Post
519M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy