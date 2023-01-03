Stocks rose in choppy trading on Wall Street Wednesday after another strong signal on the job market. The government reported that the number of job openings in November was higher than expected, but that also keeps pressure on the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates high to fight inflation. The S&P 500 was up 1.2%, the Dow was up 0.7% and the Nasdaq rose 1%. The Fed releases minutes from its latest policy meeting later Wednesday. Salesforce rose after becoming the latest tech coimpany to announce staffing cuts. Crude oil prices fell.

