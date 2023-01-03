Hoffman Center features the 7th Annual Community Art Exhibit in January

Since 2017, the Hoffman Center for the Arts has hosted an annual winter art exhibit featuring artists from Clatsop and Tillamook counties. The 2023 exhibit posted an open call for artists to reflect their interpretation of the theme “Scarlet” through their mediums.

The 7th annual community art exhibit runs January 7-29 during regular gallery hours, Friday-Sunday, 1-4 pm. There will be a reception, open to the entire community, on January 7 from 2-4 pm.

Work is available for purchase with 70% of the purchase price going to the artist and the remainder benefitting the not-for-profit Hoffman Center for the arts.

Our mission is to be “a welcoming place for north Oregon coast residents and visitors to create, explore and enjoy arts and culture.” We offer year-round events and workshops in Clay, Gallery, Horticulture, Visual Arts, and Writing.

To learn more, sign up for the twice-per-month Hoffman Newsletter at Hoffmanarts.org.

The Hoffman Center for the Arts

594 Laneda Avenue

Manzanita, OR 97130