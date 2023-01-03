Read full article on original website
Pelosi calls Republicans' attitude toward McCarthy's speakership 'frivolous, disrespectful and unworthy'
Outgoing Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said Republicans' "cavalier attitude" toward electing a new speaker is "unworthy of this institution" as voting heads into its seventh round.
McCarthy is finally Speaker. But he's not weak like you think. Now he can deploy the 'crazy boss' strategy
Many observers have been upset by the chaos and endless voting for House Speaker this week. But it's actually the best thing that could have happened to Republicans in the House.
Biden asks Harris to finish his thought when asked question on Speaker vote: 'How can I say it?'
President Biden turned to Vice President Kamala Harris for help on Thursday while responding to a question from a reporter about the House Speaker vote.
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Houston cops say woman who ‘smelled heavily of body odor’ linked to at least four pre-Christmas robberies
A nicely dressed thief is allegedly responsible for four robberies in Houston days before Christmas, police said.
As Biden visits border, still no apology over false claims that Border Patrol agents whipped migrants
President Biden will visit the border on Sunday, but he has not yet apologized for accusing Border Patrol agents of whipping Haitian migrants in September 2021.
Virginia teacher shot by 6-year-old identified, parents demand action
A following an incident where a 6-year-old student shot a teacher in Newport News, Virginia on Friday, parents are calling on the school district to enact stricter rules to keep students safe.
Rep.-elect Maxine Waters appears to get in shouting match with Republicans on House floor
California Rep.-elect Maxine Waters appeared to get in a shouting match with Republicans on the House floor Thursday during the ninth round of voting to elect a speaker.
Stunning new Idaho murder detail shows killer appeared to want to 'get out of dodge'
Criminal profiler John Kelly joined "The Ingraham Angle" to analyze the Idaho college student murders and the suspect in the case, as well as newly released details.
Trump vows to deploy US special forces, military assets to 'inflict maximum damage' on cartels
Former President Trump said Thursday that if elected again as commander-in-chief, he will deploy U.S. special forces and other military assets to “inflect maximum damage” on cartels crossing the southern border.
Matt Gaetz admits Kevin McCarthy might win House speaker vote, but with a major caveat
Florida Congressman-elect Matt Gaetz conceded that Kevin McCarthy could eventually become House speaker despite stiff opposition, but that he would be a leader with a "straitjacket."
Boebert's sudden nomination change for House speaker gains steam in anti-McCarthy camp — but nowhere else
Rep.-elect Lauren Boebert's, R-Colo., sudden nomination of Rep.-elect Kevin Hern, R-Okla., for House speaker failed to garner more than three votes in the ninth round of balloting.
Kevin McCarthy delivers first remarks after winning House Speaker: 'Our nation is worth fighting for'
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy delivered his first address after winning the position during a 15th and final vote. In his speech, he laid out his legislative priorities.
'Struggling' Chicago residents outraged over Lori Lightfoot's decision to house migrants: 'Help my own first'
Woodlawn residents spoke out Thursday about a Chicago proposal to house migrants from the Texas border at a vacant Chicago Public School building.
Biden admin quietly admits canceling Keystone XL Pipeline cost thousands of jobs, billions of dollars
The Department of Energy issued a congressionally-mandated report late last month highlighting the positive economic benefits the Keystone XL project would have had.
Twitter explodes after Biden refers to Kamala Harris as 'president': 'A disaster'
President Biden referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as "President Harris" during a Thursday press conference to announce his upcoming trip to the southern border, which prompted criticism from journalists and political commentators who pointed out that the gaffe happened once "again."
Missing mom Ana Walshe's former Massachusetts home burns in fire
The former home of missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe was on fire Friday as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.
Trump's inability to lift Kevin McCarthy in speaker race leaves media asking 'what power does he really have?'
Critics have drawn attention to former President Trump's inability to sway the 20 GOP rebel lawmakers who are blocking his choice, Kevin McCarthy, for House speaker.
Bryan Kohberger case: Why didn't Idaho roommate call 911 after encountering masked madman?
A female roommate didn't call 911 after encountering Bryan Kohberger in a mask allegedly fleeing the Idaho murder scene because she likely froze from fear, experts said.
New York Rep.-elect Santos does not appear to have an office, staff in his district: report
New York Republican Rep.-elect George Santos reportedly does not appear to have an office or staff in his district, as calls for his resignation grow.
