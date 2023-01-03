City allocates funds to refurbish walking tour kiosks

Crescent City has allocated $42,900 to add a Sister City kiosk and refurbish eight, two-sided walking tour kiosks.

The resolution to adopt the amending of the budget for fiscal year 2022-2023 passed unanimously.

City Manager Eric Wier referred to existing funds available to ameliorate some of the costs allocating funding. Councilors also inquired about commercial sponsorship funding for each of the kiosks.

The city manager continued, “They (the kiosks) tell the story of our community’s history, (including) a web-based platform.”

The refurbishment project and Sister City kiosk is expected to commence in April.