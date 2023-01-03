ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crescent City, CA

City allocates funds to refurbish walking tour kiosks

By By ROGER GITLIN For The Triplicate
The Triplicate
The Triplicate
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LlJmH_0k1cjZcT00

Crescent City has allocated $42,900 to add a Sister City kiosk and refurbish eight, two-sided walking tour kiosks.

The resolution to adopt the amending of the budget for fiscal year 2022-2023 passed unanimously.

City Manager Eric Wier referred to existing funds available to ameliorate some of the costs allocating funding. Councilors also inquired about commercial sponsorship funding for each of the kiosks.

The city manager continued, “They (the kiosks) tell the story of our community’s history, (including) a web-based platform.”

The refurbishment project and Sister City kiosk is expected to commence in April.

Comments / 0

Related
The Triplicate

The Triplicate

Del Norte County, CA
287
Followers
594
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

The Del Norte Triplicate is the newspaper of record in Del Norte County, nestled in the Redwoods. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://www.triplicate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy