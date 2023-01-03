Read full article on original website
Update: Genesis sacks 30% of workers, may file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Beleaguered crypto lender Genesis has sacked 30% of its workers and may file for bankruptcy, The Wall Street Journal reported Jan. 5, citing people familiar with the matter. Genesis previously laid off 20% of its workforce in August 2022, citing market conditions. In a Jan. 4 statement, Genesis CEO Derar...
BONK diluted market cap crashes $140M, Whitepaper link added
BONK saw over $140 million of its diluted market cap wiped over the last six hours — equating to losing roughly 35% of its total diluted market cap — according to Coinmarketcap data. The total number of BONK holders on Jan. 4, was approximately 98,000 — this number...
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Huobi plans layoffs, sees outflows; SBF seeks to retain his Robinhood shares
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Jan. 6 saw Huobi announce mass layoffs. Meanwhile, former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has insisted on controlling his shares of Robinhood. Plus, developments around Mt. Gox, Gopax, and Poolin and research on Bitcoin’s implied volatility. CryptoSlate Top Stories. Tron (TRX) founder Justin...
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update: Top 10 assets see mixed performance in flat market
The cryptocurrency market cap saw net inflows of $610 million over the past 24 hours and currently stands at $819.59 billion — up 0.09% from $819.04 billion. Bitcoin’s market cap decreased by 0.09% to $323.94 billion from $324.31 billion, while Ethereum’s market cap increased by 0.06% to $153.30 billion from $153.20 billion.
Bitcoin miner Hut 8 registers sequential drop in Bitcoin production
Canadian Bitcoin mining firm, Hut 8 increased its Bitcoin holdings by 161 in December 2022 – a decline of 32.35% from November’s 238 Bitcoins. Further, Hut 8 mined Bitcoin at an average of 5.2 Bitcoin/day in December – a fall from the November average of 7.9 Bitcoin/day. The firm’s total Bitcoin count on December 31 stood at 9,086.
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update: Solana re-enters top 10 despite slight market sell-off
The cryptocurrency market cap saw net outflows of $6.93 billion over the past 24 hours and currently stands at $812.66 billion — down 0.86% from $819.59 billion. Bitcoin’s market cap decreased 0.59% to $322.33 billion from $323.94 billion, while Ethereum’s market cap fell 0.86% to $152.17 billion from $153.30 billion.
Pionex removes Huobi’s market-making funds
Singaporean crypto exchange Pionex announced that it removed Huobi’s market-making funds from its platform due to the gradually declining trading activity on the exchange. “Huobi Exchange’s trading activity on the platform has gradually decreased in recent months, and Pionex’s security team has also gradually reduced the aggregated market-making funds on the platform to maintain the financial security of Pionex users.”
Research: Bitcoin super whales remain aggressive accumulators, retail sells
Glassnode data analyzed by CryptoSlate showed a divergence between super whales and retail, with the former remaining in aggressive accumulation mode going into the new year. The Accumulation Trend Score (ATS) looks at the relative size of entities that are actively accumulating or distributing their Bitcoin holdings. The ATS metric...
Huobi sees net outflows of over $60M in 24 hours
According to Nansen, the highest outflows were from stablecoins addresses (USDT and USDC) and Ethereum (ETH) wallets with high balances. Crypto exchange Huobi saw $94.2 million in net outflows over the last seven days –$60 million (63.8%) of the outflows were recorded in the previous 24 hours — according to Nansen data.
ECB calls for crypto regulation, expedited CBDCs deployment
European Central Bank (ECB) Executive Board member Fabio Panetta published a post in the ECB blog emphasizing the need for regulations in the crypto industry. “We can’t afford to leave cryptos unregulated.”. Crypto Concerns. Panetta described unbacked crypto assets as speculative assets that lack any intrinsic value. Since investors...
Vauld rejects final acquisition offer from Nexo
Crypto lending firm Vauld has rejected a long-standing acquisition offer from its larger competitor, Nexo, according to various reports on Jan. 5. In a private letter, Vauld co-founder and CEO Darshan Bathija told Nexo that his company would reject a final proposal put forward by Nexo. Vauld said that Nexo...
Research: Implied volatility shows only sideways movements for Bitcoin
The crypto derivatives market has grown so big in the past few years that it can be used as an indicator of future price movements. Bitcoin options have captured the crypto industry and have quickly turned into mature products whose movements have the power to sway the rest of the market.
Shanghai upgrade to include Ethereum unstaking
Ethereum developers said the upcoming Shanghai upgrade, slated for March, would add functionality to withdraw staked ETH, according to Bloomberg News. The confirmation brings welcome relief for stakers and vested parties, who, following ongoing speculation over indefinite token lock-in, now see the light at the end of the tunnel. Since...
Poolin Bitcoin mining hash rate share falls by 94% from ATH
China-based Bitcoin mining pool, Poolin, registers a record decline in hash rate share to 1% from its all-time high of 18% – a 94% decline, according to data from Glassnode. Poolin contributed 4354 blocks in the Bitcoin mining pool with a hash rate share of 8.182% if we extend the timeline to a year. But, in 2022, Bitcoin mining suffered a significant blow due to increasing mining difficulty, declining Bitcoin prices, and miners closing their businesses due to declining profitability.
Fan tokens rise by 7% following UPbit listing
South Korea’s largest crypto exchange UPbit said on Jan. 5 that it would list several fan tokens, including that of AC Milan (ACM), Atletico Madrid, Manchester City (CITY), Naples (NAP), Arsenal (AFC), Barcelona (BAR), and Inter Milan (INTER). The exchange said the initial tradings of the assets would be...
COTI CEO differentiates Djed as overcollateralized stablecoin
Shahaf Bar-Geffen, the CEO of COTI, said Djed is an overcollateralized stablecoin and not an algorithmic stablecoin. During COTI’s first update of 2023, Bar-Geffen took the opportunity to make clear that the soon-to-be-launched Djed stablecoin is to be referred to as an overcollateralized stablecoin, despite it operating on an algorithmic design.
France’s top bank official calls for mandatory crypto licensing rules
The governor of France’s central bank has advocated for stricter crypto licensing requirements, Bloomberg News reported Jan. 5. Bank of France governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau told Paris’ financial sector this week that France should enact regulations sooner rather than later. Villeroy de Galhau said during a speech:
Stagnant BTC reached 15 million BTC, unmoved in 6 months
Glassnode data analyzed by CryptoSlate revealed that the total amount of Bitcoin (BTC) that was last active six months ago reached just below 15 million. The chart below represents the total BTC supply that has stagnated for at least six months with the blue area. The data starts from 2010 and shows a steady increase except for short periods in 2018 and late 2021.
3AC Liquidators issue subpoena to 3AC co-founder Kyle Davis
Three Arrows Capital (3AC) liquidators have subpoenaed 3AC co-founder Kyle Davis to disclose all documents and financial information related to his collapsed hedge fund before Jan. 26. Earlier on Dec. 7, 2022, 3AC Liquidators received approval from the U.S. bankruptcy court to issue a subpoena to 3AC and its founders.
