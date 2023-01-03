ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherman County, OR

KTVZ News Channel 21

Central Oregon still dealing with exceptional drought in certain Counties despite recent heavy rain, snowfall

Central Oregon is still in a drought, despite recent wet and snowy weather, according to various measurements such as the Oregon Drought Monitor and the latest look at Central Oregon reservoirs from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation's "Teacup Diagram." The post Central Oregon still dealing with exceptional drought in certain Counties despite recent heavy rain, snowfall appeared first on KTVZ.
CROOK COUNTY, OR
Madras Pioneer Newspaper

Surprise snowstorm causes multiple accidents

Wednesday afternoon snow began falling in Jefferson County. The snowfall caused roads to quickly become icy, and thick fog settled in the region. Weather conditions led to major accidents across the county. "It was really terrible conditions," said Kasey Skaar with Jefferson County Fire and EMS. "We had lots of...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
columbiagorgenews.com

Obituary: Gary Thompson

Gary Dean Thompson passed away Dec. 28, 2022, peacefully at home with family by his side. He was 79 years old. Gary, born April 15, 1943, to Ted and Florence Thompson, was raised on a wheat farm in Sherman County. In high school, he excelled in track and held records in the 220-meter event. Gary was also an eagle scout and served in the army national guard. After graduating from Sherman County High school in 1961, he attended Central Washington University, where he participated in track and field and focused on a business degree. He later graduated from Northwest Business College in Portland. In 1971, Gary and Linda were married and went on to have two children, Ryan and Jayme.
SHERMAN COUNTY, OR

