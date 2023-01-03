Read full article on original website
Central Oregon still dealing with exceptional drought in certain Counties despite recent heavy rain, snowfall
Madras Pioneer Newspaper
Surprise snowstorm causes multiple accidents
Wednesday afternoon snow began falling in Jefferson County. The snowfall caused roads to quickly become icy, and thick fog settled in the region. Weather conditions led to major accidents across the county. "It was really terrible conditions," said Kasey Skaar with Jefferson County Fire and EMS. "We had lots of...
columbiagorgenews.com
Obituary: Gary Thompson
Gary Dean Thompson passed away Dec. 28, 2022, peacefully at home with family by his side. He was 79 years old. Gary, born April 15, 1943, to Ted and Florence Thompson, was raised on a wheat farm in Sherman County. In high school, he excelled in track and held records in the 220-meter event. Gary was also an eagle scout and served in the army national guard. After graduating from Sherman County High school in 1961, he attended Central Washington University, where he participated in track and field and focused on a business degree. He later graduated from Northwest Business College in Portland. In 1971, Gary and Linda were married and went on to have two children, Ryan and Jayme.
Fire that destroyed Warm Springs home before Christmas had accidental cause, investigators say
KIMA TV
Yakima Coroner confirms Lucian's death was an accidental freshwater drowning
According to the Yakima County coroner, five-year-old Lucian Munguia died from drowning. It's been nearly four months since he vanished from Sarg Hubbard Park on September 10th. The Yakima Police Department (YPD) said a body recovered from the Yakima River on Thursday; Dec. 29 has been determined to be 5-year-old...
