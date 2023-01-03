Read full article on original website
Post Register
Hill scores 8 in OT, Oklahoma beats Texas Tech 68-63
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Jalen Hill scored eight of his 18 points points in the final two minutes, freshman Milos Uzan also scored 18 points and Oklahoma beat short-handed Texas Tech 68-63 in overtime Saturday night. Grant Sherfield added 12 points for Oklahoma (10-5, 1-2 Big 12).
Post Register
LeBron James scores 37 points, Lakers beat Kings 136-134
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — LeBron James scored 37 points, Dennis Schroder made two free throws with 3.6 seconds left and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Sacramento Kings 136-134 on Saturday night for their fifth straight victory. "Trending in the right direction and learning from our mistakes,” Lakers coach...
Post Register
Tatum, Brown help Celtics escape with 121-116 win over Spurs
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points, including the tiebreaking jumper with 33 seconds left, Jaylen Brown added 29 and the Boston Celtics beat the San Antonio Spurs 121-116 on Saturday. The reigning Eastern Conference champions maintained the NBA’s best record by winning for the sixth time...
Eastern Conference Recaps, Jan. 7: Jayson Tatum's 34 Points Leads Celtics Past Spurs
Jayson Tatum’s name has been included in MVP conversations and he has every intention to keep it that way. He scored 34 points to lead the Boston Celtics to a 121-116 win against the San Antonio Spurs. But it was a one-legged jumper over Romeo Langford which sealed the deal.
Post Register
Banchero, Franz Wagner lead Magic past undermanned Warriors
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Just when the defending champion Warriors welcomed back some reinforcements, Klay Thompson's surgically repaired left knee required a break. Paolo Banchero scored 25 points, Franz Wagner added 24 points and the Orlando Magic beat Golden State 115-101 on Saturday night as the Warriors dropped consecutive home games for the first time this season.
Cowboys to Lose Pollard, Sign 'Frankenstein' RB Replacement?
If the prophecy of one NFL guesser comes to fruition, Dallas Cowboys fans better enjoy the antics of Tony Pollard while they still can over the next few weeks. ... though another guesser offers a David Montgomery answer.
Post Register
Makar scores in OT, Avs beat Oilers 3-2 to end losing streak
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Cale Makar scored at 2:09 of overtime and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 on Saturday night to snap a five-game losing streak. The teams met for the first time since the Avalanche swept the Oilers 4-0 in the Western Conference final last season en route to the Stanley Cup title.
Post Register
Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an...
Post Register
Kraken win fourth straight by squashing Senators 8-4
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Jordan Eberle and Andre Burakovsky led the way with a goal and two assists each for the Kraken, who picked up their fourth consecutive win as they defeated the Senators 8-4 on Saturday night. Seattle got goals from eight different players and 13 had at...
Report: Jim Harbaugh to interview with 1 NFL team
Jim Harbaugh affirmed his loyalty to Michigan this week when he issued a statement in response to rumors linking him to NFL jobs, but the coach is apparently planning to hear what at least one pro team has to say. Harbaugh has an interview scheduled with the Denver Broncos, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of... The post Report: Jim Harbaugh to interview with 1 NFL team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Post Register
Canadiens sting the Blues 5-4, snap 7-game losing skid
MONTREAL (AP) — Joel Armia scored twice and the Montreal Canadiens snapped an embarrassing seven-game losing skid in a 5-4 win over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night. Josh Anderson scored his 11th of the season to give Montreal (16-21-3) the win in a final frame where five goals were scored. Kirby Dach and Cole Caufield also scored for Montreal.
Post Register
Sabres pay tribute to Bills safety Damar Hamlin
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres paid tribute to Bills safety Damar Hamlin with a moment of celebration before Saturday night’s home game against the Minnesota Wild. Hamlin is on the long road to recovery after he went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on...
Pray for Damar: Public prayer blitz follows Hamlin collapse
The intersection of prayer and sports has been especially prominent in the aftermath of Damar Hamlin’s frightening collapse during an NFL game.
Post Register
Davis beats Garcia by TKO, retains WBA lightweight title
WASHINGTON (AP) — Gervonta Davis defended his WBA world lightweight championship, beating Hector Luis Garcia by TKO early Sunday morning after eight rounds. Davis shrugged off a slow start to improve to 28-0 with 26 KOs and hand Garcia his first professional loss in his 17th match. Garcia held in tough with Davis early but could not answer the bell for the ninth round because he lost vision in his right eye.
