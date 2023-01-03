Read full article on original website
Related
Sewage-flooded houses near Idaho-Utah border not covered by city insurance
SMITHFIELD, Utah — On Sept. 16, Julie Hatch’s basement toilet became a fountain, spewing diluted Smithfield sewage all over her floor. Next to the fixture, her shower drain and bathroom sink did the same. She remembers the problem persisted for a considerable amount of time, long enough that the spouts emitted enough of the vile liquid to flood her entire basement in 28 inches of feces- and urine-contaminated water. A...
Former DMV employee sentenced for tax fraud
BOISE, Idaho — A Malad City woman and former employee of the Oneida County Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) must pay $930 in restitution to the Idaho State Tax Commission after pleading guilty to two counts of willful failure to pay tax. The Oneida County Magistrate Court sentenced Kimberly Wilson in May for filing a fraudulent tax exemption form to avoid paying sales tax on a Nissan Versa she bought and for also fraudulently underreporting the price she paid on a Buick Verano to avoid...
Comments / 0