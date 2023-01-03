ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallesport, WA

thatoregonlife.com

Everyone Goes Nuts For The Burgers & Shakes At This Oregon Drive-In

Thick juicy beef patties with Tillamook cheese, perfectly seasoned curly fries, and over a dozen flavors of milkshakes made with Umpqua ice cream have made Big Jim’s Drive-In a local favorite since 1966. If you’re driving through The Dalles in Oregon, you can’t skip a trip to Big Jim’s.
THE DALLES, OR
kptv.com

Gresham police looking for missing woman last seen in SE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Gresham Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 22-year-old woman, Kristin Smith; she sometimes uses the last name Reedus. Kristin’s family says that she usually checks in with them frequently. They are concerned because she hasn’t checked in and they haven’t seen her since Nov. 19, 2022, when they saw her in Portland, near Mall 205.
GRESHAM, OR
KXL

Gresham Police Looking For Missing Woman

GRESHAM, Ore. – Gresham Police are looking for your help to find a woman believed to be missing. 22 year old Kristin Smith, who sometimes goes by the name Kristin Reedus, was last seen by her family on November 19th near Mall 205, but she hasn’t checked in with them since.
GRESHAM, OR
kptv.com

‘9,000 people affected’: Portland man to serve 15 years for extensive identity thefts

OREGON CITY Ore. (KPTV) – A Portland man will serve 15 years behind bars after pleading guilty to multiple counts of identity theft. According to Clackamas County, William Nelson Barnes of Portland obtained data of his victims from a stolen hard drive from a title and mortgage company. Barnes also used stolen mail to gain personal information, affecting more than 9,000 people, the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Elderly man has part of his face chewed off in Gresham MAX platform attack

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect is in custody after a grisly attack on an elderly man on a MAX platform in Gresham early Tuesday morning, according to police. At about 2:17 a.m., officers responded to the Cleveland Station at 1200 Northeast 8th Street where witnesses reported an attack and a lot of blood.
GRESHAM, OR

