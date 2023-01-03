Read full article on original website

Everyone Goes Nuts For The Burgers & Shakes At This Oregon Drive-In
Thick juicy beef patties with Tillamook cheese, perfectly seasoned curly fries, and over a dozen flavors of milkshakes made with Umpqua ice cream have made Big Jim’s Drive-In a local favorite since 1966. If you’re driving through The Dalles in Oregon, you can’t skip a trip to Big Jim’s.
Elderly man’s ear chewed off in MAX station attack in Gresham
A gruesome fight at the last stop of the Blue Line in Gresham left a 78-year-old man seriously injured, with his ear chewed off and his skull exposed.
Gresham police looking for missing woman last seen in SE Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Gresham Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 22-year-old woman, Kristin Smith; she sometimes uses the last name Reedus. Kristin’s family says that she usually checks in with them frequently. They are concerned because she hasn’t checked in and they haven’t seen her since Nov. 19, 2022, when they saw her in Portland, near Mall 205.
Fire that destroyed Warm Springs home before Christmas had accidental cause, investigators say
A fire that destroyed a Warm Springs home three days before Christmas had an accidental cause, investigators said. The post Fire that destroyed Warm Springs home before Christmas had accidental cause, investigators say appeared first on KTVZ.

‘9,000 people affected’: Portland man to serve 15 years for extensive identity thefts
OREGON CITY Ore. (KPTV) – A Portland man will serve 15 years behind bars after pleading guilty to multiple counts of identity theft. According to Clackamas County, William Nelson Barnes of Portland obtained data of his victims from a stolen hard drive from a title and mortgage company. Barnes also used stolen mail to gain personal information, affecting more than 9,000 people, the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

