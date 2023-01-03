PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Gresham Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 22-year-old woman, Kristin Smith; she sometimes uses the last name Reedus. Kristin’s family says that she usually checks in with them frequently. They are concerned because she hasn’t checked in and they haven’t seen her since Nov. 19, 2022, when they saw her in Portland, near Mall 205.

