Sacramento County, CA

Damaging winds knock down trees, power lines across Northern California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There are widespread reports of downed trees and power lines after strong winds battered Northern California. Peak gusts were recorded at 60+ mph late Saturday night and early Sunday morning, cutting off power for more than 500,000 SMUD and PG&E customers. Emergency dispatchers were swamped with...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Jackknifed big rig on I-80 delays traffic for Sierra travelers

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Sleet and snow fell at the Nevada County border traveling east on Interstate 80 early afternoon Thursday. Soon, the California Department of Transportation, or Caltrans, called for chain controls while the conditions worsened in higher elevations. Rebecca Caladiao of Sacramento was trying to get back home...
TRUCKEE, CA
Sacramento woman dead after a tree fell on her

SACRAMENTO — A woman has died after a tree fell on her in Sacramento.According to the Sacramento Fire Department, at 6:45 p.m., they responded to a report of a traumatic injury on the levy near the 700 block of North 5th Street.They discovered that a woman was critically injured by a fallen tree and took her to a trauma facility.Unfortunately, the woman died from her injuries.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Tree topples on man near Fair Oaks Bridge, retired nurse jumps into action

FAIR OAKS, Calif. — Crews with Sacramento County Regional Parks are removing fallen trees and they've got a lot of work on their hands. The county said there are at least 100 trees to clean up after the storms. One of those trees fell right on top of someone Friday morning in Fair Oaks. Luckily, help was nearby.
FAIR OAKS, CA
Crews battle commercial fire at building in midtown Sacramento

Fire crews battled a blaze at a commercial building in midtown Sacramento on Friday morning. The fire was burning at a building on Q and 21st streets. It has since been knocked down the Sacramento Fire Department said. There were no injuries. This content is imported from Twitter. You may...
SACRAMENTO, CA

