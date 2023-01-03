Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
340K without power in Sacramento area as winds gust to 60 mph; Widespread reports of downed trees
Hundreds of thousands of people faced power outages late Saturday night into Sunday in the Sacramento area and across Northern California. SMUD showed more than 340,000 customers were impacted in the Sacramento area, as of 3:00 a.m. Pacific Gas and Electric Company's outage map also showed 194,000 customers without power...
KCRA.com
Damaging winds knock down trees, power lines across Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There are widespread reports of downed trees and power lines after strong winds battered Northern California. Peak gusts were recorded at 60+ mph late Saturday night and early Sunday morning, cutting off power for more than 500,000 SMUD and PG&E customers. Emergency dispatchers were swamped with...
KCRA.com
Nearly 134k customers without power in Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Power outages surged late Saturday night in the Sacramento area, according to SMUD. The utility showed more than 133,000 customers are impacted as of 11:50 p.m. Stay with KCRA 3 for the latest.
KCRA.com
Sacramento County lifts evacuation order, warnings for flooded areas
Sacramento County on Friday lifted evacuation orders and warnings for communities impacted by flooding from the New Year’s Eve storm, even as emergency officials said that more rain and winds into next week mean that “conditions can change rapidly.”. The county’s Office of Emergency Services said it lifted...
KCRA.com
Yolo County community still without power almost week after New Year's Eve storm
CLARKSBURG, Calif. — Nearly a week into the new year, about 600 PG&E customers in Clarksburg, a community in Yolo County, are still without power after outages caused by a storm on New Year's Eve. Sue Brannon is one of those residents. This morning, she filled buckets of water...
KCRA.com
These Northern California counties, cities offer free sandbag stations ahead of upcoming storms
Wet weather is returning to Northern California for the weekend and into next week, prompting flood concerns across the area. You can expect mainly light rain in the Valley that will be hit-and-miss on Saturday, our weather team says. The heaviest rains will pick up from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
KCRA.com
Woman killed after tree falls on her, Sacramento Fire Department says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman died after a tree fell on her Saturday evening, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. (Video above: Top headlines for Jan. 7) The incident happened around 6:45 p.m. on the levee near the 700 block of North 5th Street. The woman was critically injured...
KCRA.com
Winter storm leads to downed trees on Placer County homes, cars: 'It could have been worse'
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — There were plenty of cleanups to do Thursday in Placer County after another storm led to damaged powerlines and downed trees across the state. In the Glenbrook Trails community in Loomis, a tree fell on Holly Webb's mobile home. On Thursday afternoon, crews were seen trying to lift the tree off.
KCRA.com
'Don't like living this way': Cameron Park family dealing with flooding anxious with more rain on way
CAMERON PARK, Calif. — With another round of storms forecasted on the way, many Northern California residents are just waiting to see how much more water they can handle. The Graham family moved into their Cameron Park home 18 months ago. It has a seasonal creek on the property. Last Saturday, it turned into a raging river, flooding their property.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: How flooded roads are handled, Yolo Co community still without power, Newsom’s 2nd inauguration today
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
KCRA.com
Severe storm on New Year's Eve takes major bite out of Sacramento nightlife business
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Business is hopping again at midtown Sacramento's Red Rabbit Kitchen and Bar, but the new year sort of stumbled out of the starting blocks for its staff. The culprit: Saturday's severe storm. The one that battered northern California on New Year's Eve. Early in the evening,...
KCRA.com
Jackknifed big rig on I-80 delays traffic for Sierra travelers
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Sleet and snow fell at the Nevada County border traveling east on Interstate 80 early afternoon Thursday. Soon, the California Department of Transportation, or Caltrans, called for chain controls while the conditions worsened in higher elevations. Rebecca Caladiao of Sacramento was trying to get back home...
Sacramento woman dead after a tree fell on her
SACRAMENTO — A woman has died after a tree fell on her in Sacramento.According to the Sacramento Fire Department, at 6:45 p.m., they responded to a report of a traumatic injury on the levy near the 700 block of North 5th Street.They discovered that a woman was critically injured by a fallen tree and took her to a trauma facility.Unfortunately, the woman died from her injuries.
KCRA.com
Mudflows close down major roadway near Tracy in San Joaquin County
TRACY, Calif. — Continued rainfall over the past several days is leading to non-stop mudflows with debris along several miles of road in San Joaquin County near the city of Tracy. Road closure signs start on North Corral Hollow Road directly on the west side of Interstate 580. Road...
KCRA.com
'We flood-fight out here': A close look at the Cosumnes River levee breaks
WILTON, Calif. — From atop the northside Cosumnes River levee, Leland Schneider looked across a parcel of Wilton farmland on Thursday that just days ago was underwater. From Sunday into Monday, the area looked like a lake, he said. The land sits beneath the largest of three breaks in...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Wind gusts top 50 mph in NorCal, 3 bodies discovered after Sac Co flooding, Grass Valley man shot by police
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
KCRA.com
Here's how much rain is flowing into reservoirs in Northern California
It has been a very wet week across Northern California. Since Dec. 30, downtown Sacramento has measured over 4 inches of rain. Many locations in the Foothills picked up 8 to 12 inches in that same timeframe. All of that rain has been flowing into reservoirs around the region and...
KCRA.com
Tree topples on man near Fair Oaks Bridge, retired nurse jumps into action
FAIR OAKS, Calif. — Crews with Sacramento County Regional Parks are removing fallen trees and they've got a lot of work on their hands. The county said there are at least 100 trees to clean up after the storms. One of those trees fell right on top of someone Friday morning in Fair Oaks. Luckily, help was nearby.
KCRA.com
Crews battle commercial fire at building in midtown Sacramento
Fire crews battled a blaze at a commercial building in midtown Sacramento on Friday morning. The fire was burning at a building on Q and 21st streets. It has since been knocked down the Sacramento Fire Department said. There were no injuries. This content is imported from Twitter. You may...
KCRA.com
Northern California forecast: Expect a break on Friday before rain and snow return
Rain and snow is moving through Northern California on Thursday but our weather team forecasts less activity as the night goes on. The steadiest rain has ended in the Sacramento area but snow will continue to fall in the Sierra through the late evening, according to our weather team. That means chain controls are likely through the night.
