ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Curry County, OR

Letter: Beacon Broadband debt responsibility

The Curry Coastal Pilot
The Curry Coastal Pilot
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YSwCb_0k1ciItZ00

For those supporting 'we will wait for Beacon Broadband's anticipated excellent customer service', or "going where no one else has gone": Have you considered the following?

Are attributes like these worth the financial risk of the Coos-Curry Electric Cooperative (you/us) going into more debt to expand its business-model beyond its core business? Core business being the delivery of electric power in an efficient and affordable manner - not being an internet provider.

Membership in the cooperative makes us, the membership, ultimately responsible for the loans being made to sustain and promote Beacon Broadband Incorporated (BBI) as it attempts to compete against the core businesses of Spectrum/Charter, Ziply, Starlink, and other much larger enterprises.

I have little doubt that BBI's current customer service is 'excellent'. This excellence, however, is wholly dependent on the fiber optic infrastructure supplied by Ziply from the north and Spectrum/Charter from the south.

"Going where no one else has gone" and 'internet for everyone' has similar appeal to having a sheriff's department that provides county-wide 24 hour patrols and service. In the case of the sheriff's department such funding endeavors are voted upon by the citizens of Curry County. In the case of BBI six individuals made no less than an additional $60 million dollar debt-decision for you and me. These six individuals have systematically made the details of their decision secret - hiding behind generalities couched in terms of "we studied for 2 1/2 years".

BBI is not a core service of the cooperative and comes with significant financial risk to every cooperative family. This risk is the poor chance that BBI's eventual market share, paying premium subscription rates, can sustain itself and pay-off the loans guaranteed by six cooperative board members. Loans that the entire membership is ultimately responsible for.

Mark Nast

Gold Beach

Comments / 0

Related
ijpr.org

Rogue Retreat interim director says nonprofit ‘grew too big’, promises reform

Rogue Retreat shelters hundreds of residents every night. After dramatic organizational changes last year, the group is facing a budget shortfall. Rogue Retreat’s founder was fired over poor administrative and financial management last August. Surrounding the decision were claims that conversion therapy was taking place at the founder’s church....
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

Some storm damage awaits cleanup from atmospheric river, strong wind

SOUTHERN OREGON & NORTHERN CALIFORNIA -- Damaging winds and heavy rains in California have knocked out power to tens of thousands of customers, caused flash flooding and contributed to the deaths of at least two people. Authorities warned residents today to shelter at home in anticipation of flooded roads, toppled...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KDRV

Grayback-Happy Camp Road getting no winter maintenance as "unsafe"

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- The U.S. Forest Service says today conditions are preventing maintenance of a National Forest Service Road (NFSR). It says the unsafe conditions will prevent that road's maintenance the rest of this winter. The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) says "significant road failures" to NFSR 48 affect the...
CAVE JUNCTION, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WIND ADVISORY THROUGH 4:00 P.M. THURSDAY

A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 4:00 p.m. Thursday for parts of the region. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said winds of 15 to 25 mile per hour with gusts up to 50 miles per hour are expected. The Advisory area includes central Douglas County and its eastern...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ELDERLY OCCUPANT PERISHES IN TRAVEL TRAILER FIRE

An elderly occupant perished in a travel trailer fire Wednesday morning in south Douglas County. A release from the Riddle Fire District said at approximately 5:15 a.m. crews responded to the 600 block of Council Creek Road in the Riddle area. Fire Chief Devin Loughridge said initial reports were that the trailer was fully involved. Loughridge said another caller said the occupant was still inside.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WIND ADVISORY SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH EARLY SUNDAY

A Wind Advisory is in effect from Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. through Sunday morning at 4:00 a.m. for parts of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said southeast winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts to between 45 and 55 miles per hour are expected.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
krcrtv.com

Two Crescent City men arrested after physical altercation over Facebook post

CRESCENT CITY, Calif. — Two Crescent City men were arrested after an altercation over a Facebook post on Dec. 28. According to Crescent City Police Department, officers received reports of an argument breaking out at an apartment complex on the 500 block of Pacific Avenue. While officials were on their way to the location, a gunshot was reported at the same exact location.
CRESCENT CITY, CA
mybasin.com

75-YEAR-OLD MAN DEAD AS RESULT OF FIGHT AT THE WONDER BUR LOUNGE IN GRANTS PASS

Grants Pass, Ore. – On Thursday, December 1st, Grants Pass Police responded to the Wonder Bur Lounge & Café regarding a fight between multiple subjects inside the establishment. Upon arrival, Officers learned an off-duty bartender, Todd A. Heckers, 40 years old, had been in a fight with three men ages 75, 75, and 63. One of the 75-year-old men sustained serious injuries, including broken ribs and a laceration above the eye. The other 75-year-old was transported to the Three Rivers Medical Center by ambulance with critical injuries, where he later died. Heckers fled the scene prior to the officers’ arrival. The fight was captured on surveillance video.
GRANTS PASS, OR
kezi.com

Two dead after head-on collision with semi-truck on Highway 42

WINSTON, Ore. -- Two people are dead after crashing head-on into a semi-truck on Highway 42 Monday night, Oregon State Police said. According to OSP, troopers responded to Highway 42 milepost 70.5, just southwest of Winston, at about 9:30 p.m. on January 2. There, they said they found a GMC Yukon was towing another GMC Yukon when it crossed into the oncoming lane for an unknown reason and crashed into a semi-truck head-on. Troopers said the operator of the Yukon, Jimmy Brown, 35, of Ten Mile, and the passenger in the Yukon, Jason Elam, 35, also of Ten Mile, suffered fatal injuries in the crash and were pronounced deceased at the scene.
WINSTON, OR
The Curry Coastal Pilot

The Curry Coastal Pilot

Curry County, OR
373
Followers
821
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

The Curry Coastal Pilot is a general interest newspaper serving the Brookings-Harbor and Curry County areas at the southwestern corner of Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://www.currypilot.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy