Plymouth tops St. Paul for fourth win

PLYMOUTH — The Plymouth girls basketball team outscored visiting St. Paul in each of the four quarters of a 53-36 victory in Firelands Conference action Monday night.

With the win, the Big Red improved to 4-7 overall and 2-4 in the FC.

Plymouth led 16-7 after one quarter and controlled from there, outscoring the Flyers (0-11, 0-6) by two points each over the next two quarters, and 14-10 in the fourth quarter.

Jaylin Branham led a balanced scoring attack for the Big Red with 12 points. Sarah Hoak connected on a pair of 3-pointers to score 11 points, followed by Destiny Detillion with nine and Mallory Keefe with seven.

For St. Paul, Chloe Smith scored eight points, followed by Molly Ridge with seven. Morgan Endsley and Kristin Matlack added six points each.

Both teams have FC games on Thursday, as the Big Red travels to Crestview (4-7, 3-3) and St. Paul entertains Monroeville (3-6, 2-3).

ST. PAUL (0-11, 0-6)

Chloe Smith 2-3—8; Molly Ridge 3-0—7; Morgan Endsley 3-0—6; Kristin Matlack 3-0—6; Megan Lesch 2-1—5; Grace Kluding 1-2—4. TOTALS 14-6—36.

PLYMOUTH (4-7, 2-4)

Jaylin Branham 3-5—12; Sarah Hoak 3-3—11; Destiny Detillion 4-1—9; Mallory Keefe 3-0—7; Autumn Spears 2-1—5; Lydia Patton 2-0—4; Cailynn Bailey 1-0—2; Arryssa Horne 1-0—2. TOTALS 19-10—53.

St. Paul 7 10 9 10 — 36

Plymouth 16 12 11 14 — 53

3-point FGs: (SP) Ridge, Smith; (P ) Hoak 2, Branham, Keefe