ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, OH

Plymouth tops St. Paul for fourth win

By Norwalk Reflector staff, sports@norwalkreflector.com
Norwalk Reflector
Norwalk Reflector
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pisFY_0k1chsGa00

PLYMOUTH — The Plymouth girls basketball team outscored visiting St. Paul in each of the four quarters of a 53-36 victory in Firelands Conference action Monday night.

With the win, the Big Red improved to 4-7 overall and 2-4 in the FC.

Plymouth led 16-7 after one quarter and controlled from there, outscoring the Flyers (0-11, 0-6) by two points each over the next two quarters, and 14-10 in the fourth quarter.

Jaylin Branham led a balanced scoring attack for the Big Red with 12 points. Sarah Hoak connected on a pair of 3-pointers to score 11 points, followed by Destiny Detillion with nine and Mallory Keefe with seven.

For St. Paul, Chloe Smith scored eight points, followed by Molly Ridge with seven. Morgan Endsley and Kristin Matlack added six points each.

Both teams have FC games on Thursday, as the Big Red travels to Crestview (4-7, 3-3) and St. Paul entertains Monroeville (3-6, 2-3).

ST. PAUL (0-11, 0-6)

Chloe Smith 2-3—8; Molly Ridge 3-0—7; Morgan Endsley 3-0—6; Kristin Matlack 3-0—6; Megan Lesch 2-1—5; Grace Kluding 1-2—4. TOTALS 14-6—36.

PLYMOUTH (4-7, 2-4)

Jaylin Branham 3-5—12; Sarah Hoak 3-3—11; Destiny Detillion 4-1—9; Mallory Keefe 3-0—7; Autumn Spears 2-1—5; Lydia Patton 2-0—4; Cailynn Bailey 1-0—2; Arryssa Horne 1-0—2. TOTALS 19-10—53.

St. Paul 7 10 9 10 — 36

Plymouth 16 12 11 14 — 53

3-point FGs: (SP) Ridge, Smith; (P ) Hoak 2, Branham, Keefe

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
richlandsource.com

Arrows upset Mansfield Senior in OCC thriller

MANSFIELD -- A big second quarter propelled Ashland to a surprising 52-49 Ohio Cardinal Conference boys basketball victory over Mansfield Senior on Tuesday night at Pete Henry Gym. The Arrows forged a 14-13 first-quarter edge, but opened a 29-22 halftime bulge via a 15-8 burst in the second period.
MANSFIELD, OH
addictedtovacation.com

15+ Ohio Day Trip Destinations & Why They’re The Best!

Ohio can be an interesting place to visit for travelers and even for people within the state. What are the best day trips to take in Ohio?. Ohio has several great day trip destinations, including Cleveland for history and art, Columbus for a great art museum as well as the biggest college in the state, and Athens for a college and a bit older crowd with lots of nightlife and a vibrant waterfront.
OHIO STATE
morrowcountysentinel.com

From Legacy to Ohio Pizza & Prime

MARENGO-Owner of Ohio Pizza & Prime Luke Edwards talked about how his biggest challenge was being viewed as an outsider, but his strength was his love for the community. “When it comes to support in the community, that’s what I’m all about “, said Edwards. Last summer,...
MORROW COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland Missing joins search for Huron County mom

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Family Center for Missing Children and Adults announced Wednesday they are joining the search for a missing Huron County mom last seen more than five years ago. Amanda Dean was the victim of domestic abuse and was last seen in July 2017 in Collins....
HURON COUNTY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Rail enthusiasts remain optimistic on future of Ohio Corridor

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thea Ewing, MORPC Chief Regional Development Officer, said in the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission's letter to the Federal Railroad Administration, they focused on a number of potential routes for central Ohio to be connected to other parts of our state and beyond. “I'm really excited and...
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Seafood in Ohio

If the answer is yes and you're in the state of Ohio, you should consider visiting these local businesses (this list is not at all meant to be comprehensive!). If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this family-owned restaurant, which has been serving great seafood since 1973. Customers love their fresh walleye, which can be ordered fried, broiled, or sautéed. Patrons also enjoy their deep-fried oysters (the restaurant also offers oysters Rockefeller with spinach sauce, bacon, and swiss cheese and oysters Remick with Remick sauce and swiss cheese), Alaskan king crab legs, Alaskan snow crab legs, and fried yellow lake perch. If you have room for dessert, check out the key lime pie.
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

ODNR Hiring for Ohio Wildlife Officers

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Applications are being accepted now through Sunday, Jan. 29 for the next Ohio Wildlife Officer training school, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The Division of Wildlife is seeking to fill up to 15 wildlife officer positions throughout Ohio and training begins in August 2023.
OHIO STATE
LIFE_HACKS

4 Affordable weekend Gateways In Ohio

Ohio is a beautiful state with a wide variety of landscapes and attractions. From the rolling hills of the Appalachian Mountains to the sandy beaches of Lake Erie, Ohio has something to offer for everyone. If you're looking for a quick and affordable getaway, there are plenty of options within the state. Here are four affordable weekend getaways in Ohio:
OHIO STATE
richlandsource.com

Will Tube for Food event set for Jan. 4 at Snow Trails

MANSFIELD – Families looking forward to kicking-off the New Year with some heart-healthy fun in the outdoors, can find it at Snow Trails this winter. Tubing enthusiasts can hit the Vertical Descent Tubing Park for the return of the resort’s “Will Tube For Food” benefit event on Wednesday, Jan. 4 from 5 to 9 p.m. Now in its 17th season, Will Tube For Food benefits Catalyst Life Services.
MANSFIELD, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is not at all comprehensive!). In addition to fresh produce, Smith Farm Market offers delicious baked goods, including excellent pies. Locals love their Dutch apple, banana cream, coconut cream, and blackberry pies. They're also known for Grandma Sally's pies (Grandma Sally is the grandmother of one of the owners, and these pies are made from her recipes), which are one-crust pies filled with fresh in-season fruits and berries. Smith Farm Market also has delectable cookies (try the pumpkin spice or chewy caramel pecan), fudge (samples are available!), brownies, and cheesecakes.
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Gas prices falling just about everywhere else, so why not Ohio?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s not often Ohio is above the national average for a gallon of gas but that’s where we’re at currently, and there are questions as to why?. The national average for a gas on Tuesday was $3.23 according to GasBuddy but in Ohio the price is $3.31.
OHIO STATE
Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk, OH
3K+
Followers
156
Post
394K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Norwalk Reflector

Comments / 0

Community Policy