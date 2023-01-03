Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Virginia Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the StateTravel MavenVirginia State
Man arrested for stabbing 2 people in King GeorgeWatchful EyeKing George, VA
Complaint filed against Prince William planning commission member and his businessD.C. Hot NewsPrince William County, VA
Homeless eligible for food stamps. No picture id is required.D.C. Hot NewsWoodbridge, VA
VDOT advises against traveling in Virginia Thursday: what to know about Northern Neck, Fredericksburg, & I-81 corridorWatchful EyeVirginia State
fox5dc.com
'Lorton: Prison of Terror' documentary sheds light on Virginia prison's history
A new documentary is putting the spotlight on the long and dark history of a prison in Lorton, Virginia. "Lorton: Prison of Terror' uses firsthand accounts of life inside the prison to explain what went on there, and why the correctional institution was eventually shut down. To get a preview ahead of the film's Saturday screening at Prince George's Community College, FOX 5 spoke with PG County councilmember Calvin Hawkins and the makers of the film, Karim Mowatt, Eyone Williams, and Sean Branch.
NBC Washington
The Weekend Scene: 15+ Things to Do Around DC the First Weekend of 2023
The first weekend of 2023 means a lot of out with the old, in with the new. See ya, old (exhibits): It’s the final weekend for DC Holiday Lights, Spectacular Factory at ARTECHOUSE, Vermeer’s Secrets at the NGA, Emotions at Play with Pixar’s Inside Out at the National Children’s Museum and an Iranian photography exhibit at the Sackler Gallery. Also, The Office Experience’s last day is Monday, Jan. 16.
New Hot Chicken Restaurant to Open First Location in Woodbridge
Crimson Coward Nashville Hot Chicken has announced its sixth location, a first on the east coast. The hot chicken franchise will open in Woodbridge at 12707 Ridgefield Village Drive on Jan. 9, 2023, with a grand opening planned for Jan. 21. “The new location will bring the core menu with...
Overheard In D.C.: McCarthy’s Dreams Burning
Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
WMTW
Missing Mass. woman was supposed to fly to Washington, D.C., on New Year's Day, friends say
Friends say a Massachusetts woman was supposed to fly to Washington, D.C., on Sunday but never arrived and now police are asking for help with the investigation into her disappearance. Ana Walshe, 39, was last seen at her Cohasset home shortly after midnight on New Year's Day, the Cohasset Police...
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
My Favorite Alexandria Bars
The nature of bars evolves as we do. Our first (legal) drinking experiences probably involved a dark and crowded dive bar, where the most complex cocktail made was a rail vodka and cranberry. However, the older and slightly more mature we get, many of us tend to gravitate toward the...
Inside Nova
'Unimaginable tragedy:' Children shot in Dumfries lost their mom three months ago
The Wednesday morning shooting that killed a 3-year-old girl and wounded four of her young relatives has devastated a Dumfries family already rocked by tragedy. The mother of four of the victims died just over three months ago from diabetes complications, said a family friend, calling the shooting an "unimaginable tragedy."
A Local’s Guide to the Best Cheap Eats in Every DC Ward
When it comes to food, cheap does not mean unworthy or anything pejorative. A few years ago, The Washington Post ceased using “cheap” to describe food under a certain price point, and while that absolutely makes sense, people still look for cheap food so today, in our guide to affordable eats throughout D.C., we’re using the word “cheap.”
A D.C. Consultant Won Big On Last Night’s ‘Jeopardy!’
This local consultant and Georgetown alum is also a trivia buff and the latest Jeopardy! champion. That’s right, local trivia nerds, Glover Park resident Patrick Curran beat out defending champ Lloyd Sy on Thursday night’s airing of America’s favorite trivia show. In final Jeopardy, he correctly guessed the answer (The Godfather) after wagering $5,200, to bring his total earnings to $30,000. Curran has secured his spot in Friday’s episode, and that’s as much as he’s allowed to share about his appearance on the show, which he taped back in November.
When Residents East Of The Anacostia River Lost A Grocery Store, A Truck Selling Groceries Pulled Up
After Good Food Markets stopped vending groceries last November, the closest store where residents living in D.C.’s Bellevue neighborhood could get fresh produce and canned goods was over a twenty minute walk away in Maryland. Bellevue is home to several thousand people who live more than half a mile...
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in Maryland
A fast-growing restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Maryland this week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 6, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Maryland location in Landover Hills.
Inside Nova
New 359-unit housing complex planned in Woodbridge
A Pennsylvania developer wants to build a 359-unit housing complex north of the Potomac Mills area. Toll Mid-Atlantic LP Co. Inc. is asking Prince William County to rezone about 36.6 acres for the project. The company is a subsidiary of Fort Washington, Pa.-based Toll Brothers, which bills itself as a...
theburn.com
SnackBar open for business in downtown Leesburg
A new restaurant called SnackBar has opened this weekend in downtown Leesburg, featuring a menu of small plates and finger foods. SnackBar is the brainchild of Chef Curtis Allred, owner of the Delirium Cafe, also in downtown Leesburg, at 101 South King Street. We first told you about his new plans last month.
tysonsreporter.com
NEW: Paul French Bakery and Cafe coming to Vienna
In the future, Vienna residents will no longer have to brave Chain Bridge Road traffic to get a taste of Paul Bakery’s bread and macarons. The 133-year-old French bakery and cafe is planning to expand right into the heart of the town in Jades Shopping Center, replacing Al Nakheel Lebanese Cafe & Market, which closed last year.
Builder
Walton Global Sells 80 Acres Outside Washington, D.C., to D.R. Horton
Real estate investment and land asset management company Walton Global sold 80 acres in Prince George’s County, Maryland, to D.R. Horton. The land will be used for D.R. Horton’s Spring Hills master plan community, according to Walton. “This has been a highly anticipated initial phase of Spring Hills,...
WJLA
It's been 27 years since the Blizzard of '96 crippled the DC area with snow
WASHINGTON (7News) — Twenty-seven years ago, one of the worst winter storms to ever hit the Washington, D.C. area dumped up to 30 inches of snow from the mountains to the bay. The Blizzard of '96 ranks as the sixth heaviest snowfall on record at Reagan National and third...
Washington City Paper
The Carry-Out Critic Indulges in Deep-Fried Seafood and Spiced Crab Cakes at Chef Skip
The Black-owned seafood spot Chef Skip has operated on the Howard University campus since August 2021. Its roots date back to 2015, when owners and cousins Chantel and Christopher Skipper started the food truck turned storefront business in Virginia Beach and Portsmouth, Virginia. After initially offering several types of protein cooked in different ways, they realized that fried seafood was their top seller, so they made it their main concept.
$1M Mega Million ticket sold at Maryland store
While no one has won the big money in Friday's Mega Millions drawing, one Marylander does have a million-dollar ticket.
3 D.C.-area developments to watch in 2023
The first Amazon buildings in Washington are coming soon, along with trendy office-to-apartment turnovers and a new waterfront development in Navy Yard. Why it matters: By the end of the year, our cityscape will (once again) look and feel different. Here are three of the most interesting projects on our radar in 2023:The Amazonification of ArlingtonHQ2’s arrival in Northern Virginia is springing up new residential and office towers, and the first phase of construction is expected to end this year.What’s happening: Amazon’s giant helix building (the one that’s either shaped like an ice cream cone or a certain emoji) isn’t ready, but...
