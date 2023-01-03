ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stafford, VA

'Lorton: Prison of Terror' documentary sheds light on Virginia prison's history

A new documentary is putting the spotlight on the long and dark history of a prison in Lorton, Virginia. "Lorton: Prison of Terror' uses firsthand accounts of life inside the prison to explain what went on there, and why the correctional institution was eventually shut down. To get a preview ahead of the film's Saturday screening at Prince George's Community College, FOX 5 spoke with PG County councilmember Calvin Hawkins and the makers of the film, Karim Mowatt, Eyone Williams, and Sean Branch.
The Weekend Scene: 15+ Things to Do Around DC the First Weekend of 2023

The first weekend of 2023 means a lot of out with the old, in with the new. See ya, old (exhibits): It’s the final weekend for DC Holiday Lights, Spectacular Factory at ARTECHOUSE, Vermeer’s Secrets at the NGA, Emotions at Play with Pixar’s Inside Out at the National Children’s Museum and an Iranian photography exhibit at the Sackler Gallery. Also, The Office Experience’s last day is Monday, Jan. 16.
Overheard In D.C.: McCarthy’s Dreams Burning

Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
My Favorite Alexandria Bars

The nature of bars evolves as we do. Our first (legal) drinking experiences probably involved a dark and crowded dive bar, where the most complex cocktail made was a rail vodka and cranberry. However, the older and slightly more mature we get, many of us tend to gravitate toward the...
A Local’s Guide to the Best Cheap Eats in Every DC Ward

When it comes to food, cheap does not mean unworthy or anything pejorative. A few years ago, The Washington Post ceased using “cheap” to describe food under a certain price point, and while that absolutely makes sense, people still look for cheap food so today, in our guide to affordable eats throughout D.C., we’re using the word “cheap.”
A D.C. Consultant Won Big On Last Night’s ‘Jeopardy!’

This local consultant and Georgetown alum is also a trivia buff and the latest Jeopardy! champion. That’s right, local trivia nerds, Glover Park resident Patrick Curran beat out defending champ Lloyd Sy on Thursday night’s airing of America’s favorite trivia show. In final Jeopardy, he correctly guessed the answer (The Godfather) after wagering $5,200, to bring his total earnings to $30,000. Curran has secured his spot in Friday’s episode, and that’s as much as he’s allowed to share about his appearance on the show, which he taped back in November.
New 359-unit housing complex planned in Woodbridge

A Pennsylvania developer wants to build a 359-unit housing complex north of the Potomac Mills area. Toll Mid-Atlantic LP Co. Inc. is asking Prince William County to rezone about 36.6 acres for the project. The company is a subsidiary of Fort Washington, Pa.-based Toll Brothers, which bills itself as a...
SnackBar open for business in downtown Leesburg

A new restaurant called SnackBar has opened this weekend in downtown Leesburg, featuring a menu of small plates and finger foods. SnackBar is the brainchild of Chef Curtis Allred, owner of the Delirium Cafe, also in downtown Leesburg, at 101 South King Street. We first told you about his new plans last month.
NEW: Paul French Bakery and Cafe coming to Vienna

In the future, Vienna residents will no longer have to brave Chain Bridge Road traffic to get a taste of Paul Bakery’s bread and macarons. The 133-year-old French bakery and cafe is planning to expand right into the heart of the town in Jades Shopping Center, replacing Al Nakheel Lebanese Cafe & Market, which closed last year.
The Carry-Out Critic Indulges in Deep-Fried Seafood and Spiced Crab Cakes at Chef Skip

The Black-owned seafood spot Chef Skip has operated on the Howard University campus since August 2021. Its roots date back to 2015, when owners and cousins Chantel and Christopher Skipper started the food truck turned storefront business in Virginia Beach and Portsmouth, Virginia. After initially offering several types of protein cooked in different ways, they realized that fried seafood was their top seller, so they made it their main concept.
3 D.C.-area developments to watch in 2023

The first Amazon buildings in Washington are coming soon, along with trendy office-to-apartment turnovers and a new waterfront development in Navy Yard. Why it matters: By the end of the year, our cityscape will (once again) look and feel different. Here are three of the most interesting projects on our radar in 2023:The Amazonification of ArlingtonHQ2’s arrival in Northern Virginia is springing up new residential and office towers, and the first phase of construction is expected to end this year.What’s happening: Amazon’s giant helix building (the one that’s either shaped like an ice cream cone or a certain emoji) isn’t ready, but...
