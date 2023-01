After a full day of New Year’s celebrations and fun, Christopher James Elliott made way into the world early Monday morning at Pullman Regional Hospital.

Born at 12:17 a.m. Jan. 2, Christopher was the first baby born on the Palouse in 2023. His parents are Jennifer and Duane Elliott, both of Pullman.

Christopher weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces and was 19 inches long at birth. He was named in honor of a family member.