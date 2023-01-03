ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tillamook, OR

Preparations beginning to move Tillamook's main water line

By By Will Chappell Herald Reporter
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wX3cE_0k1chUHG00

Tillamook’s city government has been focused on updating its systems since the arrival of City Manager Nathan George two years ago but is nearing completion on those projects.

George hopes that the city will complete those updates in 2023 while also moving forward with several capital improvement projects.

A major focus for city staff in 2022 was updating the city’s code, which had fallen out of date and did not reflect all ordinances that had been passed by city council.

That project has now been completed and the updated code will be included on the city’s new website, which is set to premier early in 2023. The new website will also let residents electronically submit forms to the city.

The public works department reattached the Faucet Creek intake to the water plant in 2022, after it had been disconnected for eight years.

Next year, design work will begin on replacing the water transmission line from the plant to town. The line currently runs under Tillamook Airport’s runway and is outdated.

Replacement of the line will be funded by state dollars, which were secured by State Senator Suzanne Weber.

The city will also be repaving Fifth Street in the summer, using public works’ funds.

Staffing has continued to be a struggle for the city, but George was able to make progress on the issue. The police department is now fully staffed and other prospective hires are awaiting final approval pending background checks.

“We’re hiring really good people, they’re hard working, and they want to be a part of our team,” George said.

Mayor Aaron Burris said that he was excited about the advances in housing that came to Tillamook in 2022, and those that he anticipates in 2023.

He pointed to the development of affordable housing units at the Willet Apartments on Nestucca Avenue and the million dollars of state funding to coordinate homeless services in conjunction with the county as major steps forward in 2022.

“It’s been nice to see some growth in housing in the city because it’s really needed,” Burris said.

Tillamook’s city council will begin work on a new strategic plan this year, with Burris saying finding a facilitator to help with that process is a top priority.

George said that the city will be undertaking a comprehensive compensation study this year, which will compare the wages of city employees to those of employees of other Oregon cities.

This will give the city council an idea of how Tillamook’s compensation stacks up and allow it to update employee pay as it sees fit.

Please send any comments to headlightreporter@countrymedia.net.

Tillamook County, OR
