Pullman, WA

New Pullman organization created as a tribute to woman’s late brother

Moscow Pullman Daily News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oMlRF_0k1chMSg00

A Pullman business owner opened her nonprofit as a way to spread awareness of addiction, but didn’t anticipate the “productive healing process” that would come with it.

Ruthanna Willey is too humble to call herself a successful businesswoman, but hinted at her successes as a small-town entrepreneur. Owner of two businesses and counting, Willey is the founder of Monroe Men, now known as Kure & Co., Rockstar Body Bar and a new nonprofit. She recently opened The Wounded Phoenix Foundation with the goal of bringing awareness to overdose prevention, in honor of her brother, Christian Kure, who died last year.

The nonprofit is family operated, as Willey’s other siblings, Jesse and Daniel Kure, serve as board members at the foundation. Willey said her family has always been extremely close-knit, and losing one of their own was something they had never felt before. Opening the foundation was a way for her family to bond with a shared objective to help other people.

Moscow Pullman Daily News

