Read full article on original website
Related
KCRA.com
These Northern California counties, cities offer free sandbag stations ahead of upcoming storms
Wet weather is returning to Northern California for the weekend and into next week, prompting flood concerns across the area. You can expect mainly light rain in the Valley that will be hit-and-miss on Saturday, our weather team says. The heaviest rains will pick up from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
KCRA.com
'We flood-fight out here': A close look at the Cosumnes River levee breaks
WILTON, Calif. — From atop the northside Cosumnes River levee, Leland Schneider looked across a parcel of Wilton farmland on Thursday that just days ago was underwater. From Sunday into Monday, the area looked like a lake, he said. The land sits beneath the largest of three breaks in...
KCRA.com
'Don't like living this way': Cameron Park family dealing with flooding anxious with more rain on way
CAMERON PARK, Calif. — With another round of storms forecasted on the way, many Northern California residents are just waiting to see how much more water they can handle. The Graham family moved into their Cameron Park home 18 months ago. It has a seasonal creek on the property. Last Saturday, it turned into a raging river, flooding their property.
KCRA.com
Sacramento County lifts evacuation order, warnings for flooded areas
Sacramento County on Friday lifted evacuation orders and warnings for communities impacted by flooding from the New Year’s Eve storm, even as emergency officials said that more rain and winds into next week mean that “conditions can change rapidly.”. The county’s Office of Emergency Services said it lifted...
KCRA.com
Tree topples on man near Fair Oaks Bridge, retired nurse jumps into action
FAIR OAKS, Calif. — Crews with Sacramento County Regional Parks are removing fallen trees and they've got a lot of work on their hands. The county said there are at least 100 trees to clean up after the storms. One of those trees fell right on top of someone Friday morning in Fair Oaks. Luckily, help was nearby.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Parking not so Heavenly: ‘Perfect storm’ creates gridlock in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — An unfortunate domino effect closed three quarters of Heavenly Mountain Resort’s lodges on Monday and wreaked havoc on traffic through town, all the way to Stateline from Ski Run as well as Pioneer Trail into Meyers. Three power lines and a pole were,...
San Joaquin County Emergency officials report no significant issues from storm
STOCKTON, Calif. — Emergency officials in San Joaquin County are breathing a sigh of relief Thursday, hours after a destructive 'bomb cyclone' fueled by an atmospheric river made landfall in Northern California. According to the county's top emergency official, Tiffany Heyer, neither levee breaches nor storm-related deaths have been...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: How flooded roads are handled, Yolo Co community still without power, Newsom’s 2nd inauguration today
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
KCRA.com
El Dorado County attack suspect found dead in American River after storm, sheriff says
A man wanted in connection with an attack that injured two people in El Dorado County last month was found dead in the American River on Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said. Bruce Gordon’s body was recovered from the South Fork of the river “after the storm weather,” the sheriff’s...
KCRA.com
Yolo County community still without power almost week after New Year's Eve storm
CLARKSBURG, Calif. — Nearly a week into the new year, about 600 PG&E customers in Clarksburg, a community in Yolo County, are still without power after outages caused by a storm on New Year's Eve. Sue Brannon is one of those residents. This morning, she filled buckets of water...
KCRA.com
Mudflows close down major roadway near Tracy in San Joaquin County
TRACY, Calif. — Continued rainfall over the past several days is leading to non-stop mudflows with debris along several miles of road in San Joaquin County near the city of Tracy. Road closure signs start on North Corral Hollow Road directly on the west side of Interstate 580. Road...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Wind gusts top 50 mph in NorCal, 3 bodies discovered after Sac Co flooding, Grass Valley man shot by police
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
mymotherlode.com
Update: Storm Related Power Outages Across Mother Lode
Update at 2:15 p.m.: PG&E reports that the weather is to blame for 920 customers losing their power in the one o’clock hour along the Calaveras and Alpine County lines. Most of those impacted are along Highway 4 and in the Bear Valley area. The utility has not released a restoration time and notes that one is “to be announced.” This is the same area that lost power during the storm system that passed through the Mother Lode region this past Saturday, as detailed here. Additional information on power outages in the Mother Lode is below.
KCRA.com
Severe storm on New Year's Eve takes major bite out of Sacramento nightlife business
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Business is hopping again at midtown Sacramento's Red Rabbit Kitchen and Bar, but the new year sort of stumbled out of the starting blocks for its staff. The culprit: Saturday's severe storm. The one that battered northern California on New Year's Eve. Early in the evening,...
KCRA.com
Woman killed after tree falls on her, Sacramento Fire Department says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman died after a tree fell on her Saturday evening, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. (Video above: Top headlines for Jan. 7) The incident happened around 6:45 p.m. on the levee near the 700 block of North 5th Street. The woman was critically injured...
KCRA.com
345K lose power in Sacramento area as winds gust to 60 mph; Widespread reports of downed trees
Hundreds of thousands of people faced power outages late Saturday night into Sunday in the Sacramento area and across Northern California. SMUD showed more than 345,000 customers were impacted in the Sacramento area, as of 2:30 a.m. Pacific Gas and Electric Company's outage map also showed nearly 200,000 customers without...
KCRA.com
Here's how much rain is flowing into reservoirs in Northern California
It has been a very wet week across Northern California. Since Dec. 30, downtown Sacramento has measured over 4 inches of rain. Many locations in the Foothills picked up 8 to 12 inches in that same timeframe. All of that rain has been flowing into reservoirs around the region and...
westsideconnect.com
Harder: Tunnel will ‘crush’ farmers, ruin environment
Not building the controversial Delta tunnel means Southern California and Bay Area cities would need to invest in desalination plants and groundwater recharge of brackish water that could impact the visual pleasantries of coastal scenery. That is the bottom line buried in the no-project alternative of the Army Corps of...
KCRA.com
Winter storm leads to downed trees on Placer County homes, cars: 'It could have been worse'
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — There were plenty of cleanups to do Thursday in Placer County after another storm led to damaged powerlines and downed trees across the state. In the Glenbrook Trails community in Loomis, a tree fell on Holly Webb's mobile home. On Thursday afternoon, crews were seen trying to lift the tree off.
KCRA.com
Missing 10-year-old boy located in Stanislaus County
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — Deputies have located a missing 10-year-old boy out of Sacramento County. Zymir Shepard was last seen wearing a green jacket, blue jeans and red shoes in west Modesto, specifically in the John Street neighborhood, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said. Zymir was located around...
Comments / 1