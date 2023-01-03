ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reuters

Alibaba plans $1 billion investment in Turkey - newspaper

ISTANBUL, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (9988.HK) is planning a logistics hub at Istanbul Airport and a data centre near the Turkish capital Ankara with an investment of more than $1 billion, its president, Michael Evans, was cited as saying.
Vice

Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic

Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Serbia says KFOR rejected its forces' return to Kosovo

BELGRADE, Serbia — (AP) — NATO-led peacekeepers in Kosovo have rejected a demand from Serbia that its security forces be allowed to return to the breakaway province amid ongoing tensions, Serbia's president said on Sunday. The KFOR peacekeepers, who deployed in Kosovo in 1999 after the NATO alliance's...

