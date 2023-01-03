ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vice

Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic

Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Israel revokes Palestinian FM's travel permit over UN move

JERUSALEM — (AP) — Israel on Sunday revoked the Palestinian foreign minister's travel permit, part of a series of punitive steps against the Palestinians that Israel's new hard-line government announced days ago. Riad Malki said in a statement that he was returning from the Brazilian president's inauguration when...

