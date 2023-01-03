ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

TennGreen Land Conservancy Further Expands Fall Creek Falls State Park

By Source Staff
Maury County Source
Maury County Source
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nTcY1_0k1ceXJk00

TennGreen Land Conservancy and the State of Tennessee jointly acquired 84 acres to expand the popular recreation destination for an additional time in recent months.

TennGreen Land Conservancy and the State of Tennessee announced the acquisition of an additional 84 acres of land adjacent to Fall Creek Falls State Park. In an area of high conservation interest, the land known as “Haston Point Gulf” has long been an acquisition target for the partners.

Haston Point Gulf is located one mile from the 838-acre Mullican tract,which TennGreen Land Conservancy and partners recently added to Fall Creek Falls State Park. Haston Point Gulf was initially slated for a public auction, but TennGreen Land Conservancy acquired it directly from the landowner, saving its remarkable geographic features at risk of reckless development or unsustainable forest harvesting.

The forested habitat of Haston Point Gulf provides important protection for waters flowing from Indian Camp Branch. Indian Camp Branch is identified as an “Exceptional Tennessee Water” due to its connectivity to Fall Creek Falls. From the top bluff edge to the flowing waters of Indian Camp Branch, Haston Point Gulf contains steep forested bluffs dropping from 1,700 feet to approximately 1,300 feet. Protection of these bluffs safeguards habitats for a variety of species and ensures that the waters flowing into Fall Creek Falls remain unpolluted.

”We’re grateful for our partners and members who provide funds allowing us to be nimble and save our at-risk lands,” said Alice Hudson Pell, Interim Executive Director of TennGreen Land Conservancy. “Without the support of our community, we wouldn’t have the ability or resources to jump into these once-in-a-lifetime conservation opportunities!”

Haston Point Gulf lies within the Middle Cumberland Plateau Conservation Opportunity Area, which identifies riparian buffer restoration and increased acres of critical habitat conserved as key changes needed. Additionally, the property is within a high conservation priority in the Southeast Conservation Blueprint, contains habitat identified as very high conservation priority according to the State Wildlife Action Plan, and lies within a climate resiliency corridor identified in TennGreen’s Strategic Land Conservation Plan.

TennGreen Land Conservancy expects to transfer Haston Point Gulf to State management next month. The acquisition of this land expands upon TennGreen Land Conservancy’s long

partnership history in the region. Conservation projects nearby include recent acquisition

assistance of the Hardie Tract at Dog Cove, the conservation of Virgin Falls State Natural Area in 2012, and the creation of another hiking entrance to Virgin Falls in 2018. Additionally, the Haston Point Gulf acquisition adds to more than 10,000 acres conserved by TennGreen Land Conservancy in White and Van Buren County.

“TennGreen Land Conservancy continues to be a valuable partner,” said David Salyers,

commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. “This

acquisition is the latest example of how our collaboration is helping protect and conserve natural resources in our state.”

More about the project can be found at tenngreen.org.

TennGreen Land Conservancy

TennGreen Land Conservancy (formerly the Tennessee Parks & Greenways Foundation) is a 501(c)(3) environmental nonprofit and the oldest accredited statewide land conservancy in Tennessee. Through sound science and partnerships, TennGreen identifies and conserves land across Tennessee for wildlife corridors, critical habitat, and public benefit. TennGreen protects, cares for, and connects people with Tennessee’s natural world by providing meaningful outdoor experiences, establishing conservation easements, supporting restoration efforts, and acquiring (or assisting in the acquisition of) privately-held land.

Comments / 5

itstoocrowdedinhere
5d ago

That's great news! Developers are destroying most of the beautiful forest around our home here in east Tennessee. It really sucks.

Reply(2)
7
Related
Sumner County Source

2023-23 TWRA Winter Trout Stocking Resumes

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s 2022-23 winter trout stocking program has resumed and continues through the middle portion of March. The program provides numerous close to home trout fishing opportunities for anglers during the winter months. These fisheries also provide a great opportunity to introduce children or first-time anglers to fishing.
TENNESSEE STATE
Diana Rus

These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee

Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBBJ

Fisherman found dead in Pickwick Lake

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — The search for a missing fisherman has come to an end. Friday morning, members of Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency and Hardin County Fire Department recovered the body of a missing fisherman on Pickwick Lake. Jimmy C. Franks, 72, was a commercial fisherman that lived nearby...
HARDIN COUNTY, TN
erwinrecord.net

TVA’s big mistake and a good program

Frances Lamberts, this column’s original author, had a guest editorial in the Dec. 24 edition of Johnson City Press about a big mistake the TVA is making and how Tennesseans will pay for that mistake for generations to come. She raised very good points. Switching from coal to natural...
wvlt.tv

Anakeesta offering discounted passes for Tennessee residents

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee residents will be able to purchase an annual pass for the price of a single-day pass, starting Jan. 15, according to officials with the attraction. A valid Tennessee I.D. is required to get the deal and the ticket must be redeemed before Feb. 26. “All...
TENNESSEE STATE
LIFE_HACKS

“Affordable Beach Getaways In Tennnesse’’ - Five Outstanding Places To Visit

If you're looking for an affordable beach getaway in Tennessee, you're in luck! Here are five great options for a budget-friendly beach vacation:. 1. Pickwick Landing State Park - Located in Hardin County, this state park offers a variety of activities including swimming, boating, and fishing on the Tennessee River. There are also several hiking trails, a golf course, and a marina. You can camp or stay in one of the park's cabins or lodges.
TENNESSEE STATE
localmemphis.com

New license plate design for people with disabilities in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — License plates for people with disabilities are changing in Tennessee and will look similar to the new standard blue plates which came out in 2022. Public Chapter 761 requires the design of license plates for those who are disabled or confined to wheelchairs to incorporate the new color scheme and base design of the standard plates. The Tennessee Department of Revenue said there are about 190,000 license plates registered for people with disabilities in the state.
TENNESSEE STATE
Kingsport Times-News

Bob Arrington: 'So, we loaded up the truck and moved to Tennessee'

Sometime over the holidays, I saw online, maybe in a Facebook post, possibly in a tweet, an image of the Clampett truck from the old “Beverly Hillbillies” television show. The caption read, “Said California is the place we ought to flee, so we loaded up the truck and moved to Tennessee.” Seeing it created a snort of laughter, but also spurred some thought.
KINGSPORT, TN
WATE

$10,000 reward offered in Grainger County arson investigation

The scent of burned wood and hay is what you’ll smell in the air on Ritter Ridge in Grainger County. Right now, the sheriff’s office is investigating a possible arson after several buildings were destroyed Thursday night. $10,000 reward offered in Grainger County arson investigation. The scent of...
GRAINGER COUNTY, TN
Maury County Source

Maury County Source

Maury County, TN
731
Followers
3K+
Post
62K+
Views
ABOUT

The Maury County Source is a local portal for news, weather, events and all things Columbia, Spring Hill, Mt. Pleasant, and other localities

 https://maurycountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy