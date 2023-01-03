3 Things to Know Before the Titans Play the Jaguars This Saturday

From @Titans Twitter

The Titans (7-9) play division rivals Jacksonville (8-8) at 7:15 on Saturday (January 7, 2023) on ESPN/ABC/ESPN+.

Win and You’re in

Whoever wins this game will be the AFC South Champions. The loser will not be playing in this year’s postseason. The Titans haven’t missed the playoffs since the 2018 season.

Joshua Dobbs is Starting

The formers Vols quarterback will be making his second start for the Titans. Last week he faced off against the Cowboys (12-4). He didn’t lead them to victory but did throw for 232 yards and a touchdown.

The Titans Have a Great History of Winning at TIAA Bank Field

Since these two teams first met in 1995 the Titans have a 15-12 record as the road team in this matchup. Tennessee has won four of the last five against the Jaguars in Jacksonville. This year Mike Vrabel’s team sits at (4-4) as the visitors which is middle of the pack in the NFL.