Twyla Martin — UPDATED
Twyla Junell (Melton) Martin, 85, Argos, died at 11:09 a.m. Jan. 4, 2023, at Saint Joseph Health System, Plymouth. She was born May 3, 1937. Twyla is survived by her daughters, Penny Sharkey, Argos and and Julie Agenbroad, Kemmerer, Wyo.; four grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sisters, Rhonda (Ed) Rose and Rita (Tom) Marshall; and brother, John (Ann) Melton.
Ronald Helman
Ronald Helman, 61, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Parkview Hospital Randallia, Fort Wayne. Ronald was born Oct. 24, 1961, in Goshen, to Paul and Thelma (Blankenship) Helman. He was united in marriage to Melissa on July 23, 1982, in Warsaw. He worked in production for Brock Manufacturing while...
Otha Kellum Sevy
Otha Kellum “OK” Sevy, 88, Goshen, died at 8:41 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at Goshen General Hospital, Goshen. Kellum was born Sept. 9, 1934. On Sept. 8, 1955, he married Geneva Mayhugh. She preceded him in death. Kellum is survived by his four children, Myrtis (Michael) Krikau,...
Richard Eugene Merrick
Richard Eugene Merrick, 94, Wabash, died at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at his home in Wabash. He was born March 18, 1928. He married Dorothy Hetzler on May 6, 1955. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Merrick; two children, Rod (Robin) Merrick and Kelly (Greg) Schenkel; all of Wabash; five grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Mildred Barbara Schmicker
Mildred Barbara “Millie” Schmicker, 90, Winamac, died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at her home in Winamac. She was born May 12, 1932. On Feb. 6, 1952, she married Robert Louis “Bob” Schmicker. He preceded her in death. Survivors include sons, Tom (Mary Beth) Schmicker, Winamac, Tim...
Margaret P. Stiles — UPDATED
Margaret P. Stiles, 79, Plymouth, died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. She was born Sept. 13, 1943. In January 1969, she married Kenneth Stiles. Surviving her are her husband Ken and her twin sons, John (Jenna) and Ken (Karin); six grandchildren; and siblings, Don (Diane) Palmer, Anne Strother, David (Pam) Palmer and Richard (Peggy) Palmer.
Patricia Eads
Patty Eads, 68, Rochester, died at 5:10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Culver. She was born June 26, 1954. Patty and Richard A. “Rick” Eads were married Dec. 8, 1973. He preceded her in death. She is survived by her mother Thelma Frettinger,...
Barbara Frye — UPDATED
Barbara Ann Frye, 57, Cromwell, died unexpectedly Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in her residence in Cromwell. Known to everyone as Barb, she was born Dec. 7, 1965, in Huntington, the only daughter of Basil Allen and Sharon K. Rice (Stahl). She graduated from Wawasee High School, and it was there that she met her high school sweetheart, David Lee Goddard. The two share two children together. Barb worked as a dough tosser for her family’s pizza restaurant for many years.
Martha Jean Bousman
Martha J. “Marti” Bousman, 76, died at 10:11 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at Memorial Hospital of South Bend. She was born Oct. 13, 1946. She married James “Jim” Bousman on Dec. 31, 1989. He preceded her in death. She is survived by her children, Elizabeth...
Terry Herendeen
Terry Eugene Herendeen, 59, Albion, died Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at his home in Albion. He was born April 16, 1963. Terry is survived by his two sons, Justin Herendeen and Wes (Hilary) Herendeen; two sisters, Teresa (Mike) Fox and Mary Lou (Bill) Vaught; a brother, Max (Sandra) Herendeen; and two grandchildren.
Shelia J. Hoppus
Shelia J. Hoppus, 61, Auburn, died at 7:18 p.m. Wednesday Dec. 28, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital, Fort Wayne. She was born Jan. 21, 1961. On Dec. 31, 1992, she married Michael Hoppus. He preceded her in death. Survivors include; seven siblings, Elaine (Todd) Reidenbach, Ligonier, Brenda (Dan) Becker, Goshen,...
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. The following civil collections have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court IV, Judge Chris Kehler:. Glenbrook Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Andrew J. Chavez, $10.978.61. DNF Associates LLC v. Kevin W. Fitzpatrick, $711.54. Kayla N....
Lewis D. Swihart
Lewis D. “Lewie” Swihart, 73, Nappanee, died at 11:20 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at Elkhart General Hospital, Elkhart. Lewie was born July 8, 1949. On Nov. 12, 1967, he married Deb Mason. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Deb Swihart, Nappanee; two children, Wenda...
Juanita Mae Hall
Juanita Mae Hall, 87, rural Columbia City, died at 2:42 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. She was born May 22, 1935. On June 19, 1954, she married Lloyd L. Hall. He preceded her in death. She is survived by a son, Steven B....
Susan Kay Benzinger
Susan Kay Benzinger, 78, rural Columbia City, died at 10:20 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Parkview Whitley Hospital, Columbia City. She was born March 11, 1944. On Dec.19, 1990, she married Larry W. Benzinger. Surviving is her loving husband of 32 years, Larry; a daughter, Denna Shoup, Columbia City;...
Goshen First Friday To Feature Fire And Ice Festival
GOSHEN — Downtown Goshen will be hosting Fire and Ice Festival from noon to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, as part of their January First Fridays. Grab a map at a participating store and visit dozens of sculptures carved from ice. Fire dancers will perform from 5-8 p.m. at the intersection of Washington and Main Streets. While you’re touring, pop into a store for hot food or beverage specials.
Sharon K. Van Meter Jones
Sharon K. Van Meter Jones, 81, Rochester, died at 1:52 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at her residence in Rochester. She was born Nov. 21, 1941. On June 18, 1960, she married Robert E. Van Meter Jr. He preceded her in death. On May 28, 2004, she married Darrell M. Jones. He preceded her in death.
Doris J. Sheffer
Doris J. Sheffer, 85, Donaldson, Catherine Kasper Life Center, died Jan. 1, 2023, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. Doris was born Dec. 4, 1937. She married William G. “Bill” Sheffer on May 19, 1956. He preceded her in death. Doris is survived by her sons, Geoffrey...
Dianna Knapp — UPDATED
Dianna Lynn Knapp, 64, Warsaw, died Dec. 31, 2022, at home in Warsaw. She was born Aug. 12, 1958. She is survived by three children, Joe (Molly Bauer-Yandell) Torrence, Warsaw, Mylisha (John) Bennett, Warsaw and Deek (Katy) Dodge, Richland, Iowa; eight grandchildren; siblings, Roxanne Cagwin and Michael Knockolls; and a significant other, Edd Saunders.
Freedom Rider Charles Person To Speak At Grace
WINONA LAKE — Freedom Rider Charles Person is to speak as part of Grace College’s celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy. The public is welcome to hear Person speak during the college’s chapel starting at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the Manahan Orthopaedic Capital Center.
