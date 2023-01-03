ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
gripped.com

Brette Harrington Climbs 270-Metre 5.13d in Italy

American climber and big mountain skier Brette Harrington has sent the seven-pitch 230-metre Mezzogiorno di Fuoco in Italy. The route follows a steep line on Punta Giradili, a wild limestone peak that stands 730 metres above the turquoise sea and white beaches of Sardinia’s east coast. There are over...
gripped.com

Alex Honnold Free-Solos “Silly” New Route

Alex Honnold started 2023 by climbing a route in Nevada that he free-soloed before joining his family to watch a presentation by David Blane the magician. The meandering route follows a line of weakness up a rib feature on El Padre near Las Vegas. When the rock got bad, he traversed to easier terrain. He said, “So my ‘route’ wound being a bit silly since it’s not very straight.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
gripped.com

Daniel Woods Flashes V14 and Tops Hard Boulders in Switzerland

Top American climber Daniel Woods spent a month bouldering in Fionnay, Switzerland over September and October 2022. A new film was released today by Mellow showcasing some of Woods’ best sends during his trip. The film is shot in an old-school style, using fisheye perspectives and grainy footage. Woods’...
gripped.com

First Repeat of a Six-Pitch 5.14a Freed by Adam Ondra

Recognised as one of the most difficult bolted alpine climbs in Europe, the 200-metre WoGü was established ground up by Rätikon gatekeeper Beat Kammerlander in 1998 and freed in 2008 by Adam Ondra, who was belayed by Pietro Dal Prà. Ondra was 15 years old at the time.
Engadget

Test your pee where you pee with this oversized toilet clip-on

We often see a bunch of healthcare-oriented gadgets coming out of , but Vivoo's latest offering isn't exactly a fitness tracker. The company has unveiled a smart toilet device that can test your urine and send the results to your phone. The tech is built into a device that can...
bikebound.com

Top 10 Two Strokes of 2022!

Here at BikeBound, we’re big fans of two-strokes — the sound, smell, and sometimes scary power bands of these two-wheeled smokers just move our blood. 2022 was a particularly strong year for two-strokes on BikeBound, so we decided to follow up our Best Customs of 2022 with a 2T-only list.

Comments / 0

Community Policy