Read full article on original website
Related
gripped.com
Brette Harrington Climbs 270-Metre 5.13d in Italy
American climber and big mountain skier Brette Harrington has sent the seven-pitch 230-metre Mezzogiorno di Fuoco in Italy. The route follows a steep line on Punta Giradili, a wild limestone peak that stands 730 metres above the turquoise sea and white beaches of Sardinia’s east coast. There are over...
Mystery behind huge balancing rock once believed to have been placed by giants is revealed
SCIENCE has revealed the origins of a mysterious rock formation that has perplexed humans for thousands of years. Located in Ruokolahti, Finland, about three hours outside of Helsinki is a geological complexity. This complexity, dubbed the Kummakivi Rock Formation, comprises a 22-foot-long boulder. The boulder, however, is firmly placed over...
WATCH: Lightning Fast Weasel Relentlessly Chases Down Mouse, Completely Ignores Onlooker
In this incredible clip posted to Instagram, this lightning-fast weasel chases down a mouse. In the process, the weasel ignores the person filming, coming right up to the person in pursuit of its prey. The weasel eventually nabs the mouse and hauls it off. A weasel emerges from a metal...
gripped.com
Alex Honnold Free-Solos “Silly” New Route
Alex Honnold started 2023 by climbing a route in Nevada that he free-soloed before joining his family to watch a presentation by David Blane the magician. The meandering route follows a line of weakness up a rib feature on El Padre near Las Vegas. When the rock got bad, he traversed to easier terrain. He said, “So my ‘route’ wound being a bit silly since it’s not very straight.”
gripped.com
Daniel Woods Flashes V14 and Tops Hard Boulders in Switzerland
Top American climber Daniel Woods spent a month bouldering in Fionnay, Switzerland over September and October 2022. A new film was released today by Mellow showcasing some of Woods’ best sends during his trip. The film is shot in an old-school style, using fisheye perspectives and grainy footage. Woods’...
Twice to release English-language single 'Moonlight Sunrise'
K-pop stars Twice will release "Moonlight Sunrise," a pre-release track from their EP "Our Youth," in January.
Overwatch 2’s Battle for Olympus reworks seven heroes
Prepared for a free-for-all deathmatch between the gods?
gripped.com
First Repeat of a Six-Pitch 5.14a Freed by Adam Ondra
Recognised as one of the most difficult bolted alpine climbs in Europe, the 200-metre WoGü was established ground up by Rätikon gatekeeper Beat Kammerlander in 1998 and freed in 2008 by Adam Ondra, who was belayed by Pietro Dal Prà. Ondra was 15 years old at the time.
Barcelona ‘to ditch iconic yellow and red diagonal striped fourth kit after four years’ with new design revealed
BARCELONA are reportedly set to ditch their iconic yellow-and-red ‘Senyera’ fourth kit. That’s after wearing the fan-favourite jersey for an incredible four years. First introduced in 2019, the diagonal-striped top was only intended to be worn by Barcelona players for a single season. But it quickly became...
New England Hunters Get Moose Dropped Off At Their House In Spectacular Fashion
These are the hunting buddies we all want and need. If you’ve ever been hunting, a were fortunate enough to harvest a large animal, you know that it is all fun and games until you get the animal to the ground. That’s when the real work starts. When...
bravotv.com
Lisa Hochstein Welcomes a “Less Bitter” 2023 in a Skintight Saint Laurent Jumpsuit
The Real Housewives of Miami cast member rang in the new year with “more glitter” in the form of a dazzling designer one-piece. Last year may have been challenging for Lisa Hochstein, but she’s not letting that get her down as she celebrates her next chapter. “Happy...
Engadget
Test your pee where you pee with this oversized toilet clip-on
We often see a bunch of healthcare-oriented gadgets coming out of , but Vivoo's latest offering isn't exactly a fitness tracker. The company has unveiled a smart toilet device that can test your urine and send the results to your phone. The tech is built into a device that can...
bikebound.com
Top 10 Two Strokes of 2022!
Here at BikeBound, we’re big fans of two-strokes — the sound, smell, and sometimes scary power bands of these two-wheeled smokers just move our blood. 2022 was a particularly strong year for two-strokes on BikeBound, so we decided to follow up our Best Customs of 2022 with a 2T-only list.
Comments / 0