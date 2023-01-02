Read full article on original website
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. The following civil collections have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court IV, Judge Chris Kehler:. Glenbrook Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Andrew J. Chavez, $10.978.61. DNF Associates LLC v. Kevin W. Fitzpatrick, $711.54. Kayla N....
Ronald Helman
Ronald Helman, 61, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Parkview Hospital Randallia, Fort Wayne. Ronald was born Oct. 24, 1961, in Goshen, to Paul and Thelma (Blankenship) Helman. He was united in marriage to Melissa on July 23, 1982, in Warsaw. He worked in production for Brock Manufacturing while...
Richard Eugene Merrick
Richard Eugene Merrick, 94, Wabash, died at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at his home in Wabash. He was born March 18, 1928. He married Dorothy Hetzler on May 6, 1955. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Merrick; two children, Rod (Robin) Merrick and Kelly (Greg) Schenkel; all of Wabash; five grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Lori Ann Baughman
Lori Ann Baughman, 62, Bremen, died Sunday, Jan.1, 2023, at Center for Hospice, Raclin House, Mishawaka. She was born Nov. 25, 1960. On July 28, 1984, in Mishawaka, Lori was united in marriage to Timothy Baughman. In addition to her husband of 38 years, Lori is survived by her father,...
Margaret P. Stiles — UPDATED
Margaret P. Stiles, 79, Plymouth, died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. She was born Sept. 13, 1943. In January 1969, she married Kenneth Stiles. Surviving her are her husband Ken and her twin sons, John (Jenna) and Ken (Karin); six grandchildren; and siblings, Don (Diane) Palmer, Anne Strother, David (Pam) Palmer and Richard (Peggy) Palmer.
Twyla Martin — UPDATED
Twyla Junell (Melton) Martin, 85, Argos, died at 11:09 a.m. Jan. 4, 2023, at Saint Joseph Health System, Plymouth. She was born May 3, 1937. Twyla is survived by her daughters, Penny Sharkey, Argos and and Julie Agenbroad, Kemmerer, Wyo.; four grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sisters, Rhonda (Ed) Rose and Rita (Tom) Marshall; and brother, John (Ann) Melton.
Patricia Eads
Patty Eads, 68, Rochester, died at 5:10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Culver. She was born June 26, 1954. Patty and Richard A. “Rick” Eads were married Dec. 8, 1973. He preceded her in death. She is survived by her mother Thelma Frettinger,...
Dianna Knapp — UPDATED
Dianna Lynn Knapp, 64, Warsaw, died Dec. 31, 2022, at home in Warsaw. She was born Aug. 12, 1958. She is survived by three children, Joe (Molly Bauer-Yandell) Torrence, Warsaw, Mylisha (John) Bennett, Warsaw and Deek (Katy) Dodge, Richland, Iowa; eight grandchildren; siblings, Roxanne Cagwin and Michael Knockolls; and a significant other, Edd Saunders.
Doris J. Sheffer
Doris J. Sheffer, 85, Donaldson, Catherine Kasper Life Center, died Jan. 1, 2023, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. Doris was born Dec. 4, 1937. She married William G. “Bill” Sheffer on May 19, 1956. He preceded her in death. Doris is survived by her sons, Geoffrey...
Mildred Barbara Schmicker
Mildred Barbara “Millie” Schmicker, 90, Winamac, died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at her home in Winamac. She was born May 12, 1932. On Feb. 6, 1952, she married Robert Louis “Bob” Schmicker. He preceded her in death. Survivors include sons, Tom (Mary Beth) Schmicker, Winamac, Tim...
Dean Everett Hartley
Dean Everett Hartley, 72, Bremen, died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. He was born March 31, 1950. He is survived by significant other, Valerie McCollom; brothers, Raymond and Sam Hartley; and sister Nancy Taylor.
Phil Prathaftakis
Phillip B. Prathaftakis, 63, Rochester, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at his home in Rochester. Phillip Benjamin was born Nov.11, 1959. Phil and Natalie Mitchell were married May 5, 2005. Left to cherish Phil’s memory are his wife, Natalie; son Nikolas Alexander Prathaftakis; two daughters, Courtney (Adam) Marie Williams, Jonesboro...
Martha Jean Bousman
Martha J. “Marti” Bousman, 76, died at 10:11 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at Memorial Hospital of South Bend. She was born Oct. 13, 1946. She married James “Jim” Bousman on Dec. 31, 1989. He preceded her in death. She is survived by her children, Elizabeth...
Sharon K. Van Meter Jones
Sharon K. Van Meter Jones, 81, Rochester, died at 1:52 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at her residence in Rochester. She was born Nov. 21, 1941. On June 18, 1960, she married Robert E. Van Meter Jr. He preceded her in death. On May 28, 2004, she married Darrell M. Jones. He preceded her in death.
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 5:03 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, North CR 800W, south of West CR 640N, Etna Green. Driver: Bruce A. Summers, 34, Wilson Street, Warsaw. A deer collided with Summers’ vehicle. Damage up to $25,000. 6:43 p.m. Sunday, Jan....
Barbara Frye — UPDATED
Barbara Ann Frye, 57, Cromwell, died unexpectedly Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in her residence in Cromwell. Known to everyone as Barb, she was born Dec. 7, 1965, in Huntington, the only daughter of Basil Allen and Sharon K. Rice (Stahl). She graduated from Wawasee High School, and it was there that she met her high school sweetheart, David Lee Goddard. The two share two children together. Barb worked as a dough tosser for her family’s pizza restaurant for many years.
Wayne Draper
Wayne Draper, 89, Rochester, died at 12:48 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at Life Care Center of Rochester. He was born Sept. 2, 1933. Wayne and Betty J. Lanie were married on Dec. 22, 1956. She preceded him in death. Left to cherish the memories of Wayne are three daughters,...
Five Alcohol Permit Renewals For Warsaw, Syracuse Businesses Approved
WARSAW — Five alcoholic beverage permits were renewed during a brief Kosciusko County Alcohol and Tobacco Commission meeting on Jan. 5. B.P.O. Elks #802, 310 E. Center St., Warsaw. Beer, wine and liquor – fraternal club. Clouse Enterprise Inc., doing business as Down Under, 801 N. Huntington St.,...
Terry Herendeen
Terry Eugene Herendeen, 59, Albion, died Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at his home in Albion. He was born April 16, 1963. Terry is survived by his two sons, Justin Herendeen and Wes (Hilary) Herendeen; two sisters, Teresa (Mike) Fox and Mary Lou (Bill) Vaught; a brother, Max (Sandra) Herendeen; and two grandchildren.
Lee Howard Jr.
Lee Howard Jr., 70, Wabash, died at 3:40 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Parkview Wabash Hospital, Wabash. He was born Dec. 10, 1952. Lee married Linda Hooks on June 27, 1970. Lee is survived by his wife, Linda, Wabash; one son, David Howard, Wabash; three daughters, Tracy (Mark) McMahan,...
