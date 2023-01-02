ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset, IN

inkfreenews.com

Kosciusko County Court News

The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. The following civil collections have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court IV, Judge Chris Kehler:. Glenbrook Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Andrew J. Chavez, $10.978.61. DNF Associates LLC v. Kevin W. Fitzpatrick, $711.54. Kayla N....
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Ronald Helman

Ronald Helman, 61, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Parkview Hospital Randallia, Fort Wayne. Ronald was born Oct. 24, 1961, in Goshen, to Paul and Thelma (Blankenship) Helman. He was united in marriage to Melissa on July 23, 1982, in Warsaw. He worked in production for Brock Manufacturing while...
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Richard Eugene Merrick

Richard Eugene Merrick, 94, Wabash, died at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at his home in Wabash. He was born March 18, 1928. He married Dorothy Hetzler on May 6, 1955. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Merrick; two children, Rod (Robin) Merrick and Kelly (Greg) Schenkel; all of Wabash; five grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
WABASH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Lori Ann Baughman

Lori Ann Baughman, 62, Bremen, died Sunday, Jan.1, 2023, at Center for Hospice, Raclin House, Mishawaka. She was born Nov. 25, 1960. On July 28, 1984, in Mishawaka, Lori was united in marriage to Timothy Baughman. In addition to her husband of 38 years, Lori is survived by her father,...
BREMEN, IN
inkfreenews.com

Margaret P. Stiles — UPDATED

Margaret P. Stiles, 79, Plymouth, died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. She was born Sept. 13, 1943. In January 1969, she married Kenneth Stiles. Surviving her are her husband Ken and her twin sons, John (Jenna) and Ken (Karin); six grandchildren; and siblings, Don (Diane) Palmer, Anne Strother, David (Pam) Palmer and Richard (Peggy) Palmer.
PLYMOUTH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Twyla Martin — UPDATED

Twyla Junell (Melton) Martin, 85, Argos, died at 11:09 a.m. Jan. 4, 2023, at Saint Joseph Health System, Plymouth. She was born May 3, 1937. Twyla is survived by her daughters, Penny Sharkey, Argos and and Julie Agenbroad, Kemmerer, Wyo.; four grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sisters, Rhonda (Ed) Rose and Rita (Tom) Marshall; and brother, John (Ann) Melton.
ARGOS, IN
inkfreenews.com

Patricia Eads

Patty Eads, 68, Rochester, died at 5:10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Culver. She was born June 26, 1954. Patty and Richard A. “Rick” Eads were married Dec. 8, 1973. He preceded her in death. She is survived by her mother Thelma Frettinger,...
ROCHESTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Dianna Knapp — UPDATED

Dianna Lynn Knapp, 64, Warsaw, died Dec. 31, 2022, at home in Warsaw. She was born Aug. 12, 1958. She is survived by three children, Joe (Molly Bauer-Yandell) Torrence, Warsaw, Mylisha (John) Bennett, Warsaw and Deek (Katy) Dodge, Richland, Iowa; eight grandchildren; siblings, Roxanne Cagwin and Michael Knockolls; and a significant other, Edd Saunders.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Doris J. Sheffer

Doris J. Sheffer, 85, Donaldson, Catherine Kasper Life Center, died Jan. 1, 2023, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. Doris was born Dec. 4, 1937. She married William G. “Bill” Sheffer on May 19, 1956. He preceded her in death. Doris is survived by her sons, Geoffrey...
DONALDSON, IN
inkfreenews.com

Mildred Barbara Schmicker

Mildred Barbara “Millie” Schmicker, 90, Winamac, died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at her home in Winamac. She was born May 12, 1932. On Feb. 6, 1952, she married Robert Louis “Bob” Schmicker. He preceded her in death. Survivors include sons, Tom (Mary Beth) Schmicker, Winamac, Tim...
WINAMAC, IN
inkfreenews.com

Dean Everett Hartley

Dean Everett Hartley, 72, Bremen, died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. He was born March 31, 1950. He is survived by significant other, Valerie McCollom; brothers, Raymond and Sam Hartley; and sister Nancy Taylor.
BREMEN, IN
inkfreenews.com

Phil Prathaftakis

Phillip B. Prathaftakis, 63, Rochester, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at his home in Rochester. Phillip Benjamin was born Nov.11, 1959. Phil and Natalie Mitchell were married May 5, 2005. Left to cherish Phil’s memory are his wife, Natalie; son Nikolas Alexander Prathaftakis; two daughters, Courtney (Adam) Marie Williams, Jonesboro...
ROCHESTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Martha Jean Bousman

Martha J. “Marti” Bousman, 76, died at 10:11 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at Memorial Hospital of South Bend. She was born Oct. 13, 1946. She married James “Jim” Bousman on Dec. 31, 1989. He preceded her in death. She is survived by her children, Elizabeth...
PLYMOUTH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Sharon K. Van Meter Jones

Sharon K. Van Meter Jones, 81, Rochester, died at 1:52 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at her residence in Rochester. She was born Nov. 21, 1941. On June 18, 1960, she married Robert E. Van Meter Jr. He preceded her in death. On May 28, 2004, she married Darrell M. Jones. He preceded her in death.
ROCHESTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Accident Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 5:03 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, North CR 800W, south of West CR 640N, Etna Green. Driver: Bruce A. Summers, 34, Wilson Street, Warsaw. A deer collided with Summers’ vehicle. Damage up to $25,000. 6:43 p.m. Sunday, Jan....
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Barbara Frye — UPDATED

Barbara Ann Frye, 57, Cromwell, died unexpectedly Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in her residence in Cromwell. Known to everyone as Barb, she was born Dec. 7, 1965, in Huntington, the only daughter of Basil Allen and Sharon K. Rice (Stahl). She graduated from Wawasee High School, and it was there that she met her high school sweetheart, David Lee Goddard. The two share two children together. Barb worked as a dough tosser for her family’s pizza restaurant for many years.
CROMWELL, IN
inkfreenews.com

Wayne Draper

Wayne Draper, 89, Rochester, died at 12:48 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at Life Care Center of Rochester. He was born Sept. 2, 1933. Wayne and Betty J. Lanie were married on Dec. 22, 1956. She preceded him in death. Left to cherish the memories of Wayne are three daughters,...
ROCHESTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Five Alcohol Permit Renewals For Warsaw, Syracuse Businesses Approved

WARSAW — Five alcoholic beverage permits were renewed during a brief Kosciusko County Alcohol and Tobacco Commission meeting on Jan. 5. B.P.O. Elks #802, 310 E. Center St., Warsaw. Beer, wine and liquor – fraternal club. Clouse Enterprise Inc., doing business as Down Under, 801 N. Huntington St.,...
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Terry Herendeen

Terry Eugene Herendeen, 59, Albion, died Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at his home in Albion. He was born April 16, 1963. Terry is survived by his two sons, Justin Herendeen and Wes (Hilary) Herendeen; two sisters, Teresa (Mike) Fox and Mary Lou (Bill) Vaught; a brother, Max (Sandra) Herendeen; and two grandchildren.
ALBION, IN
inkfreenews.com

Lee Howard Jr.

Lee Howard Jr., 70, Wabash, died at 3:40 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Parkview Wabash Hospital, Wabash. He was born Dec. 10, 1952. Lee married Linda Hooks on June 27, 1970. Lee is survived by his wife, Linda, Wabash; one son, David Howard, Wabash; three daughters, Tracy (Mark) McMahan,...
WABASH, IN

