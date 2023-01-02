Barbara Ann Frye, 57, Cromwell, died unexpectedly Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in her residence in Cromwell. Known to everyone as Barb, she was born Dec. 7, 1965, in Huntington, the only daughter of Basil Allen and Sharon K. Rice (Stahl). She graduated from Wawasee High School, and it was there that she met her high school sweetheart, David Lee Goddard. The two share two children together. Barb worked as a dough tosser for her family’s pizza restaurant for many years.

CROMWELL, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO