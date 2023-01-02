ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitley County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
inkfreenews.com

Terry Herendeen

Terry Eugene Herendeen, 59, Albion, died Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at his home in Albion. He was born April 16, 1963. Terry is survived by his two sons, Justin Herendeen and Wes (Hilary) Herendeen; two sisters, Teresa (Mike) Fox and Mary Lou (Bill) Vaught; a brother, Max (Sandra) Herendeen; and two grandchildren.
ALBION, IN
inkfreenews.com

Lois Ann Downing

Lois Ann Downing, 82, Columbia City, died at 6:04 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at her residence in Columbia City. She was born May 9, 1940. On Aug. 15, 1959, she married Carl Downing. Survivors include her loving husband of 62 years, Carl Downing, Columbia City; son Chad (Caroline) Downing,...
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Rebecca Sue Stokes

Rebecca Sue Stokes, 49, New Paris, died Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at her residence in New Paris. She was born Jan. 20, 1973. On March 23, 2009, she married James W. Stokes. He survives along with one son, Tyler Conrad, New Paris; her mother and stepfather, Vicki S. (Sherman) Holdread, New Paris; two granddaughters; one brother, Brian Conrad, Elkhart; and her stepdaughter, Ashley (Christopher) Dunn, New Haven.
NEW PARIS, IN
inkfreenews.com

Susan Kay Benzinger

Susan Kay Benzinger, 78, rural Columbia City, died at 10:20 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Parkview Whitley Hospital, Columbia City. She was born March 11, 1944. On Dec.19, 1990, she married Larry W. Benzinger. Surviving is her loving husband of 32 years, Larry; a daughter, Denna Shoup, Columbia City;...
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Twyla Martin — UPDATED

Twyla Junell (Melton) Martin, 85, Argos, died at 11:09 a.m. Jan. 4, 2023, at Saint Joseph Health System, Plymouth. She was born May 3, 1937. Twyla is survived by her daughters, Penny Sharkey, Argos and and Julie Agenbroad, Kemmerer, Wyo.; four grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sisters, Rhonda (Ed) Rose and Rita (Tom) Marshall; and brother, John (Ann) Melton.
ARGOS, IN
inkfreenews.com

Richard Eugene Merrick

Richard Eugene Merrick, 94, Wabash, died at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at his home in Wabash. He was born March 18, 1928. He married Dorothy Hetzler on May 6, 1955. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Merrick; two children, Rod (Robin) Merrick and Kelly (Greg) Schenkel; all of Wabash; five grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
WABASH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Juanita Mae Hall

Juanita Mae Hall, 87, rural Columbia City, died at 2:42 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. She was born May 22, 1935. On June 19, 1954, she married Lloyd L. Hall. He preceded her in death. She is survived by a son, Steven B....
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Otha Kellum Sevy

Otha Kellum “OK” Sevy, 88, Goshen, died at 8:41 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at Goshen General Hospital, Goshen. Kellum was born Sept. 9, 1934. On Sept. 8, 1955, he married Geneva Mayhugh. She preceded him in death. Kellum is survived by his four children, Myrtis (Michael) Krikau,...
GOSHEN, IN
inkfreenews.com

Dean Everett Hartley

Dean Everett Hartley, 72, Bremen, died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. He was born March 31, 1950. He is survived by significant other, Valerie McCollom; brothers, Raymond and Sam Hartley; and sister Nancy Taylor.
BREMEN, IN
inkfreenews.com

Jeffrey Scott Dorsey

Jeffrey Scott Dorsey, 59, Nappanee, died at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Elkhart General Hospital. He was born Feb. 9, 1963. He is survived by his mother, Janet Dorsey, Nappanee; father, William (Marilyn) Dorsey, Columbia City; two sisters, Deb (Beehler) Keiser, Granger and Chris (Greg) Weiler, Lakeville. Thompson-Lengacher...
NAPPANEE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Alvina June Florea

Alvina June (Wallace) Florea, 100, Granger, died at 11:38 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Story Point, Granger. Alvina was born Aug. 19, 1922, in Argos. On Aug. 24, 1941, Alvina married Lee H. Florea. He preceded her in death. Alvina is survived by her three daughters; Marilyn (Denny) Kite,...
GRANGER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Barbara Frye — UPDATED

Barbara Ann Frye, 57, Cromwell, died unexpectedly Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in her residence in Cromwell. Known to everyone as Barb, she was born Dec. 7, 1965, in Huntington, the only daughter of Basil Allen and Sharon K. Rice (Stahl). She graduated from Wawasee High School, and it was there that she met her high school sweetheart, David Lee Goddard. The two share two children together. Barb worked as a dough tosser for her family’s pizza restaurant for many years.
CROMWELL, IN
inkfreenews.com

Lori Ann Baughman

Lori Ann Baughman, 62, Bremen, died Sunday, Jan.1, 2023, at Center for Hospice, Raclin House, Mishawaka. She was born Nov. 25, 1960. On July 28, 1984, in Mishawaka, Lori was united in marriage to Timothy Baughman. In addition to her husband of 38 years, Lori is survived by her father,...
BREMEN, IN
inkfreenews.com

Sandra K. Annis

Sandra K. (Wallace) Annis, 84, South Bend, formerly of LaPaz, died at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Walkerton. Mrs. Annis was born June 9, 1938. On Feb.16, 1958, Sandra and Bill D. Annis were united in marriage. Bill preceded her in death. Mrs. Annis...
SOUTH BEND, IN
inkfreenews.com

Shelia J. Hoppus

Shelia J. Hoppus, 61, Auburn, died at 7:18 p.m. Wednesday Dec. 28, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital, Fort Wayne. She was born Jan. 21, 1961. On Dec. 31, 1992, she married Michael Hoppus. He preceded her in death. Survivors include; seven siblings, Elaine (Todd) Reidenbach, Ligonier, Brenda (Dan) Becker, Goshen,...
AUBURN, IN
inkfreenews.com

Robert J. ‘Bob’ Bedward Sr.

Robert J. “Bob” Bedward Sr., 96, Wakarusa, died Tuesday morning, Jan. 3, 2023, at The Waters of Wakarusa. Bob was born May 23, 1926. Bob married Faye L. Eshleman on Oct. 15, 1955. She preceded him in death. He is survived by his three children, Kathy (Dave) Yoder,...
WAKARUSA, IN
inkfreenews.com

Lee Howard Jr.

Lee Howard Jr., 70, Wabash, died at 3:40 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Parkview Wabash Hospital, Wabash. He was born Dec. 10, 1952. Lee married Linda Hooks on June 27, 1970. Lee is survived by his wife, Linda, Wabash; one son, David Howard, Wabash; three daughters, Tracy (Mark) McMahan,...
WABASH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Margaret P. Stiles — UPDATED

Margaret P. Stiles, 79, Plymouth, died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. She was born Sept. 13, 1943. In January 1969, she married Kenneth Stiles. Surviving her are her husband Ken and her twin sons, John (Jenna) and Ken (Karin); six grandchildren; and siblings, Don (Diane) Palmer, Anne Strother, David (Pam) Palmer and Richard (Peggy) Palmer.
PLYMOUTH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Mildred Barbara Schmicker

Mildred Barbara “Millie” Schmicker, 90, Winamac, died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at her home in Winamac. She was born May 12, 1932. On Feb. 6, 1952, she married Robert Louis “Bob” Schmicker. He preceded her in death. Survivors include sons, Tom (Mary Beth) Schmicker, Winamac, Tim...
WINAMAC, IN
inkfreenews.com

Martha Jean Bousman

Martha J. “Marti” Bousman, 76, died at 10:11 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at Memorial Hospital of South Bend. She was born Oct. 13, 1946. She married James “Jim” Bousman on Dec. 31, 1989. He preceded her in death. She is survived by her children, Elizabeth...
PLYMOUTH, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy