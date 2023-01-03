Read full article on original website
Sporting News
FA Cup prize money breakdown: What do clubs earn in each round and how much do the winners receive?
While the prize money on offer in the FA Cup is almost certainly a secondary concern for clubs used to the riches of the Premier League, the sums for progressing through rounds can be game-changers for smaller clubs. England's most prestigious domestic cup competition can play a pivotal part in...
Sporting News
Barcelona fixtures schedule 2023: Next match in La Liga, Europa League, Copa del Rey and Supercopa
Barcelona are still on track to have a successful 2022/23 season under Xavi Hernandez despite getting dumping out early in the UEFA Champions League group stage. The Blaugrana sit atop the Spanish top-flight table, in a fierce title contest with rivals Real Madrid. They are also still alive in the Copa del Rey, having advanced to the Round of 16 after topping third-tier Intercity FC. They will also be playing for the Spanish Supercopa in January.
Chelsea complete £18m signing of Andrey Santos from Vasco da Gama
Chelsea have completed the signing of Brazilian starlet Andrey Santos from Vasco da Gama.The 18-year-old joins for a reported £18 million after rising through the ranks of the Rio de Janeiro club.Santos helped Vasco to promotion to the top flight with a third-place finish in Serie B last term, playing 33 times and scoring eight goals.Santos, who has also played for Brazil Under-20s, admitted it was a “very big opportunity”.“This is a big club playing in big competitions like the Premier League so I am very excited,” he told the club website.“The players here are so good and I...
Sporting News
Chelsea vs. Man City result, highlights and analysis as Riyad Mahrez goal closes gap to Gunners
Manchester City moved to within five points of Premier League leaders Arsenal with a 1-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Thursday. Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish, both off the bench in the second half, combined to give Pep Guardiola's men the breakthrough after a poor opening 45 minutes from the champions.
Cricket-South Africa fight eases embarrassment of series loss for skipper Elgar
SYDNEY, Jan 8 (Reuters) - South Africa captain Dean Elgar said the hurt and embarrassment he felt at the series defeat in Australia had been ameliorated a little by his team's battling performance to save a draw in the final test on Sunday.
Team USA beats Italy to win inaugural United Cup
SYDNEY (AP) — The United States claimed the inaugural United Cup on Sunday in convincing fashion with an overpowering display over Italy in the final of the mixed teams event. No. 9-ranked Taylor Fritz gave the U.S. an unassailable 3-0 lead in the best-of-five matchup when edging former Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini 7-6 (4), 7-6 (7). The Indian Wells Masters champion failed to convert nine break points but faced none on his own serve and proved the steadier player in the two tiebreakers. He was mobbed by his teammates at Ken Rosewall Arena after clinching the title for the Americans.
Sporting News
Former NRL star Suliasi Vunivalu falls further down Wallabies pecking order
Prior to their series against England, Wallabies captain James Slipper said that all NRL convert Suliasi Vunivalu needs is “time in the saddle” in order for the star winger to apply his X-factor at the international level. Yet the Queensland back was nowhere to be seen on Dave Rennie’s 44-man list for the Wallabies training camp this coming week.
Sick man of Europe: why the crisis-ridden NHS is falling apart
It is 6am and a dozen ambulances are waiting to offload their patients, but the local NHS hospital is already full. Every bed in the emergency department is occupied. As well as the patients in ambulances, others lie inside on trolleys in corridors, some even on trolleys in cleared-out cupboards. In the waiting rooms, dozens more are in the long queues still to be seen.
