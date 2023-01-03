ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

Barcelona fixtures schedule 2023: Next match in La Liga, Europa League, Copa del Rey and Supercopa

Barcelona are still on track to have a successful 2022/23 season under Xavi Hernandez despite getting dumping out early in the UEFA Champions League group stage. The Blaugrana sit atop the Spanish top-flight table, in a fierce title contest with rivals Real Madrid. They are also still alive in the Copa del Rey, having advanced to the Round of 16 after topping third-tier Intercity FC. They will also be playing for the Spanish Supercopa in January.
The Independent

Chelsea complete £18m signing of Andrey Santos from Vasco da Gama

Chelsea have completed the signing of Brazilian starlet Andrey Santos from Vasco da Gama.The 18-year-old joins for a reported £18 million after rising through the ranks of the Rio de Janeiro club.Santos helped Vasco to promotion to the top flight with a third-place finish in Serie B last term, playing 33 times and scoring eight goals.Santos, who has also played for Brazil Under-20s, admitted it was a “very big opportunity”.“This is a big club playing in big competitions like the Premier League so I am very excited,” he told the club website.“The players here are so good and I...
The Associated Press

Team USA beats Italy to win inaugural United Cup

SYDNEY (AP) — The United States claimed the inaugural United Cup on Sunday in convincing fashion with an overpowering display over Italy in the final of the mixed teams event. No. 9-ranked Taylor Fritz gave the U.S. an unassailable 3-0 lead in the best-of-five matchup when edging former Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini 7-6 (4), 7-6 (7). The Indian Wells Masters champion failed to convert nine break points but faced none on his own serve and proved the steadier player in the two tiebreakers. He was mobbed by his teammates at Ken Rosewall Arena after clinching the title for the Americans.
Sporting News

Former NRL star Suliasi Vunivalu falls further down Wallabies pecking order

Prior to their series against England, Wallabies captain James Slipper said that all NRL convert Suliasi Vunivalu needs is “time in the saddle” in order for the star winger to apply his X-factor at the international level. Yet the Queensland back was nowhere to be seen on Dave Rennie’s 44-man list for the Wallabies training camp this coming week.
The Guardian

Sick man of Europe: why the crisis-ridden NHS is falling apart

It is 6am and a dozen ambulances are waiting to offload their patients, but the local NHS hospital is already full. Every bed in the emergency department is occupied. As well as the patients in ambulances, others lie inside on trolleys in corridors, some even on trolleys in cleared-out cupboards. In the waiting rooms, dozens more are in the long queues still to be seen.

Comments / 0

Community Policy