Warm and dry today, front arrives late tomorrow

By Leigh Spann
 5 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It heats up quickly before lunchtime, and afternoon highs reach the low 80s. That’s about 10 degrees above average for early January. There will be a light breeze from the south all day.

We are in for another warm day tomorrow with highs back near 80 degrees. Clouds increase in the afternoon tomorrow, but most of the rain holds off until after sunset.

A cold front approaches and brings showers tomorrow night and Thursday morning. The front pushes south through the Tampa Bay Thursday, so scattered showers remain in the forecast into the evening.

Behind the front, we’ll get cooler and drier air. Highs will only be in the mid 60s Friday afternoon, and it’ll drop into the 40s Friday night.

It stays mostly sunny, crisp and cool through the weekend. The next rain chance returns for the middle of next week.

