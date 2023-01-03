Brick police said late Thursday night that officers were investigating a stabbing that took place on the entrance to a township bike trail. In the short statement, police said the incident occurred in the Cherry Quay Road bike trail entrance. The entrance is located at about the midway point on Cherry Quay, south of Drum Point Road. There was no information provided as to the time the incident occurred or a description of the suspect, nor were there any details on how the scenario unfolded.

2 DAYS AGO