Bayside Shoreline Project Nearly Complete in Seaside Heights (And It Held Off Its First Storm)
A shoreline protection project along the south bayfront in Seaside Heights – near the border with Seaside Park and adjacent to The Dock Outfitters store – is mainly complete. The long-awaited project took about a month and resulted in truckloads of old concrete and debris being moved from...
Lanes Closed As Months-Long Bridge Replacement Begins in Brick
Crews this week began construction on the much-awaited replacement of the Duck Farm Bridge, which carries traffic on Old Hooper Avenue (at the Chambers Bridge Road extension) over a creek stemming from the Metedeconk River. The construction began earlier this week after crews started preliminary staging earlier this fall. The...
Modifications to Proposed Townhome Parcel Approved in Brick, Future Development Rumored
A Brick Township developer received approval – albeit after a confusing round of voting – to modify plans for a parcel on which townhomes will be constructed at the corner of Mantoloking and N. Raleigh roads. Lombardi Residential received approval from the township’s zoning board to modify the...
Brick Police Investigating Stabbing Near Bike Trail Entrance
Brick police said late Thursday night that officers were investigating a stabbing that took place on the entrance to a township bike trail. In the short statement, police said the incident occurred in the Cherry Quay Road bike trail entrance. The entrance is located at about the midway point on Cherry Quay, south of Drum Point Road. There was no information provided as to the time the incident occurred or a description of the suspect, nor were there any details on how the scenario unfolded.
Brick Police Charge Man With Attempted Murder in Cherry Quay Stabbing; Victim ‘Critical’
Brick Township police, along with county prosecutors, announced Friday afternoon that a local man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder – alongside other offenses – in the stabbing of a woman near the entrance to a bike path along Cherry Quay Road Thursday. Harry Bray, Jr.,...
