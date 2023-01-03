ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Lanes Closed As Months-Long Bridge Replacement Begins in Brick

Crews this week began construction on the much-awaited replacement of the Duck Farm Bridge, which carries traffic on Old Hooper Avenue (at the Chambers Bridge Road extension) over a creek stemming from the Metedeconk River. The construction began earlier this week after crews started preliminary staging earlier this fall. The...
BRICK, NJ
shorebeat.com

Brick Police Investigating Stabbing Near Bike Trail Entrance

Brick police said late Thursday night that officers were investigating a stabbing that took place on the entrance to a township bike trail. In the short statement, police said the incident occurred in the Cherry Quay Road bike trail entrance. The entrance is located at about the midway point on Cherry Quay, south of Drum Point Road. There was no information provided as to the time the incident occurred or a description of the suspect, nor were there any details on how the scenario unfolded.

