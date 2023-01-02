ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MSNBC

Ginni Thomas Not Mentioned in Jan. 6 Committee Report

Despite everything Ginni Thomas told the January 6 committee about her role in trying to overturn the 2020 election, according to newly released transcripts, her name is not mentioned once in the panel’s final report. Meanwhile, her husband remains on America’s highest court — and is ruling on cases that could change our elections going forward. Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern and political strategist Rina Shah join Mehdi to discuss.Jan. 4, 2023.
New York Post

White House tells Supreme Court there is no longer ‘justification’ left for Title 42

The Biden administration argued to the Supreme Court Tuesday that the controversial Title 42 health policy had outlived its usefulness and should be allowed to expire as scheduled Wednesday. “The government recognizes that the end of the Title 42 orders will likely lead to disruption and a temporary increase in unlawful border crossings,” Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar wrote in response to Chief Justice John Roberts’ Monday order temporarily keeping the policy in place after 19 GOP-led states filed an “eleventh hour” emergency appeal. “The government in no way seeks to minimize the seriousness of that problem,” Prelogar added. “But the solution to...
The Hill

Brady warns Trump tax return precedent could extend to Supreme Court justices

House Ways and Means Committee ranking member Kevin Brady (R-Texas) warned Tuesday that Democrats’ potential decision to release former President Trump’s tax returns could set a precedent for lawmakers making public those of Supreme Court justices. Speaking moments before the committee went into closed session on Tuesday to discuss the documents — protected by a…
The Hill

Republicans target oil reserve releases with initial energy bills

House Republicans are honing in on releases from the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve in the first set of bills that they’re expected to take up once they can start legislating. While their legislation is unlikely to make it through the Democrat-led Senate and past President Biden, including these bills among the first of the new Congress…
MSNBC

Psaki: People saw ‘government working’ at Biden & McConnell event

Jen Psaki joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the stark contrast in good vs. bad governance as President Biden and Sen. Mitch McConnell celebrated the bipartisanship infrastructure law in Kentucky together despite their policy differences while the House Republicans held up all legislative action by refusing to pick a speaker and how she thinks the Biden administration will approach these radical House Republicans.Jan. 5, 2023.
KENTUCKY STATE

