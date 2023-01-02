Read full article on original website
MSNBC
Ginni Thomas Not Mentioned in Jan. 6 Committee Report
Despite everything Ginni Thomas told the January 6 committee about her role in trying to overturn the 2020 election, according to newly released transcripts, her name is not mentioned once in the panel’s final report. Meanwhile, her husband remains on America’s highest court — and is ruling on cases that could change our elections going forward. Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern and political strategist Rina Shah join Mehdi to discuss.Jan. 4, 2023.
Clarence Thomas Might Have Just Broken the Law in the Supreme Court
Justice Thomas has not recused himself from a case involving courts' power to strike down electoral maps.
Over 30 former lawmakers demand ethics investigation of members of Congress with ties to Jan. 6
Dozens of former House lawmakers are calling for an Office of Congressional Ethics review of sitting members of Congress who "played a role” in the Capitol riot and are demanding accountability.
Clarence Thomas' Own Ruling Used Against Him in High-Stakes Election Case
"This Court never second-guessed state interpretations of their own constitutions," Neal Katyal said during oral arguments for the Moore v. Harper case.
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
Georgia’s Special Grand Jury Wraps Up and Looks to be Another Democrat Nothingburger Against Trump
After an almost two-year investigation including dozens of subpoenas of Trump associates, Fulton County Prosecutor Fani Willis doesn’t appear to have anything tangible which might lead to prosecutable charges.
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson dominated oral arguments and challenged conservative thinking in her first months on the Supreme Court, observers say
"We haven't really seen somebody who, out of the gates, is this engaged," one Supreme Court scholar said.
White House tells Supreme Court there is no longer ‘justification’ left for Title 42
The Biden administration argued to the Supreme Court Tuesday that the controversial Title 42 health policy had outlived its usefulness and should be allowed to expire as scheduled Wednesday. “The government recognizes that the end of the Title 42 orders will likely lead to disruption and a temporary increase in unlawful border crossings,” Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar wrote in response to Chief Justice John Roberts’ Monday order temporarily keeping the policy in place after 19 GOP-led states filed an “eleventh hour” emergency appeal. “The government in no way seeks to minimize the seriousness of that problem,” Prelogar added. “But the solution to...
Justice Gorsuch Warns Supreme Court's Title 42 Ruling Is Dangerous Business
The policy was originally started by the Trump administration and has been supported by Republicans and some Democrats.
A Christian minister testified that he was involved in decades-long efforts to influence the Supreme Court: 'We pushed the boundaries of Christian ethics'
"Justice Thomas commended me, saying something like, keep up what you're doing, it's making a difference," Robert Schenck said.
Brady warns Trump tax return precedent could extend to Supreme Court justices
House Ways and Means Committee ranking member Kevin Brady (R-Texas) warned Tuesday that Democrats’ potential decision to release former President Trump’s tax returns could set a precedent for lawmakers making public those of Supreme Court justices. Speaking moments before the committee went into closed session on Tuesday to discuss the documents — protected by a…
Biden administration wants Supreme Court to allow Trump-era policy restricting migrants to end -- but not for at least a week
There's no deadline for the justices to rule. Title 42 remains in place at the moment.
Supreme Court sets February date for arguments on Biden's student debt relief
The justices will hear the two cases on Feb. 28.
Great-granddaughter of lynching victim becomes first Black woman justice on MI Supreme Court
Kyra Harris Bolden made history when she was sworn in on the Michigan Supreme Court as the first Black female justice in the court's 185-year history. She sat down for an interview with CNN anchor Poppy Harlow.
Jan. 6 Committee's Plan to Stop the Next Attack on Democracy
In its final act, the Jan. 6 committee recommends legal and prosecutorial steps to strengthen elections against insurrection.
MSNBC
Lawrence: If elected speaker, McCarthy will have the title but not the power
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains that after a night of negotiating with “legislative terrorists,” Kevin McCarthy, if elected, will emerge as the weakest and the least smart person to occupy the Speaker’s office.Jan. 5, 2023.
Republicans target oil reserve releases with initial energy bills
House Republicans are honing in on releases from the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve in the first set of bills that they’re expected to take up once they can start legislating. While their legislation is unlikely to make it through the Democrat-led Senate and past President Biden, including these bills among the first of the new Congress…
MSNBC
Kevin McCarthy claims GOP will emerge united after failed speaker votes
MSNBC
Psaki: People saw ‘government working’ at Biden & McConnell event
Jen Psaki joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the stark contrast in good vs. bad governance as President Biden and Sen. Mitch McConnell celebrated the bipartisanship infrastructure law in Kentucky together despite their policy differences while the House Republicans held up all legislative action by refusing to pick a speaker and how she thinks the Biden administration will approach these radical House Republicans.Jan. 5, 2023.
