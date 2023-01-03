Read full article on original website
Woman Who Went Missing in Santa Clarita Found
A 69-year-old woman diagnosed with dementia and diabetes, who went missing in Santa Clarita, has been found, authorities said Saturday. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department did not disclose where or when Xiyu Zheng was found. She had last been seen at 6 p.m. Friday in the 18000 block of Soledad Canyon Road, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
One Killed, Two Wounded in Hollywood Shooting
One man is dead and two are hospitalized Saturday after a shooting in Hollywood. Officers from the Hollywood Division of the Los Angeles Police Department responded at 1:20 a.m. to Hollywood Boulevard and Cherokee Avenue where they learned the three victims were leaving an establishment on Hollywood Boulevard when a suspect fired several shots at them, an LAPD spokeswoman told City News Service.
Man Stabbed to Death in Stanton; Two Men Arrested
A man was stabbed to death Saturday in Stanton and two suspects were later arrested. The man in his 40s was stabbed multiple times about 12:45 a.m. in the 7000 block of Katella Avenue, said Orange County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Jaimee Blashaw. “He was quickly transported to a nearby...
Woman, 20, Critically Wounded in South Los Angeles Shooting Dies
A 20-year-old woman who was shot in an unincorporated area near South Los Angeles died Friday from her wounds. Deputies were called around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 11200 block of South Mariposa Avenue west of Vermont Avenue regarding a gunshot victim call and found the woman with a gunshot wound to her upper body, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Man Fatally Shot in South Gate Identified
A 42-year-old man who was shot and killed in South Gate has been identified, authorities said Saturday. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified Lorenzo Casas as the victim of the shooting. Officers from the South Gate Police Department responded at 7 p.m. Thursday to the 10000 block of...
Man Killed in Crash on 405 Freeway
A man was killed after being ejected during a multi-vehicle crash Friday on the San Diego (405) Freeway. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 2:11 a.m. to the southbound 405 Freeway and the Santa Monica Boulevard off ramp where they found the victim on the freeway after the collision, a CHP spokesman told City News Service.
Two Women Killed in Palmdale Crash ID’d
Two women who died in a crash in Palmdale were identified Friday. The crash was reported at 2:41 p.m. Thursday at 100th Street East and East Avenue R, according to the California Highway Patrol. The women were identified as 26-year-old Ericka Gonzalez of Los Angeles and 23-year-old Esmeralda Rangel of...
Police: Man Killed in Gang-Related Shooting in Boyle Heights
A man was fatally wounded during a gang-related shooting in Boyle Heights, authorities said Saturday. The shooting occurred at about 10 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of South Mission Road, where an argument between the victim and the suspect escalated into a shooting, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
Man in Stable Condition After Gang Shooting in South LA
A 24-year-old man is in stable condition after he was wounded in what police called a possible-gang related shooting in South Los Angeles and detectives Friday are continuing their investigation of the shooting. The shooting was reported around 5:25 p.m. Thursday in the 10400 block of South Main Street, four...
Man Arrested, Charged in Death of Man Found in Burning RV
Los Angeles police Friday announced the arrest of a man in connection with the death of a homeless man who was found dead inside an RV that was engulfed in flames in the Exposition Park area of Los Angeles. Danny Reece, 46, is set to be arraigned Feb. 1 on...
Man Shot Dead While Seated in Vehicle in Long Beach
A man was shot dead while seated in a vehicle in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. The victim was seated in a vehicle in the 5500 block of Long Beach Boulevard at 8:35 p.m. Friday when he was shot by an unknown suspect, the Long Beach Police Department reported. The suspect fled the scene on foot.
15-Year-Old Boy Reported Missing in November Found
A 15-year-old boy diagnosed with a mild form of autism, who went missing in the unincorporated Westmont area near Inglewood in November, has been found, authorities said Thursday. Jacarl Strong was last seen around 4 p.m. Nov. 29 in the 2100 block of West 107th Street, and authorities sought the...
Missing Man Last Seen In Stanton Found Safe
A 72-year-old man who was reported missing after last being seen in Stanton was found safe Friday. Thuan Nguyen went missing about 4 p.m. Thursday after last being seen at Orangewood and Western avenues, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued a Silver Alert for Nguyen on behalf of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.
Search Underway for Man Missing in Orange County
A 72-year-old man was reported missing after he was last seen in Stanton Thursday. Thuan Nguyen was last seen at about 4 p.m. at Orangewood and Western avenues, California Highway Patrol, which issued a Silver Alert for Nguyen on behalf of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Nguyen was described...
Sentencing Set for Man Behind Fire That Killed 10, Including Two Pregnant Women
Sentencing is set Friday for a Palmdale man who was convicted of the murders of 10 people, including two pregnant women, who died in a 1993 arson fire at an apartment building in the Westlake area of Los Angeles. Jurors convicted Ramiro Alberto Valerio — whom prosecutors contended was a...
Man Arrested After Leading Deputies on Pursuit in Moreno Valley
A Moreno Valley man was arrested after leading deputies on a pursuit in the streets of Moreno Valley, authorities said Saturday. Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputies attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle they believed was being driven by an impaired driver at about 3 p.m. Thursday. A pursuit...
Downey Man, 23, Killed in 710 Freeway Crash in Lynwood Area
A Downey man was identified Thursday as the victim of a traffic crash on the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway in the Lynwood area. Cory Turner was 23 years old, according to the coroner’s office. The crash was reported near Rosecrans Avenue about 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, according to the...
