Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a 16 year old runaway, Elintra Fischer, last seen on January 1st. Elintra left her residence in Monteview in her mother’s gray 2015 Honda Civic, bearing license plate 5C0463U. It is possible that she is en route to Utah. Elintra has been entered in the national database as a juvenile runaway. Thus far we have been unable to locate her or the vehicle with any family members. Elintra is described as 5’5”, 135 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. If you see her or the vehicle, please contact your local law enforcement or Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 208-745-9210 extension 7.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO