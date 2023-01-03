Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There’s a New Vegan Burger Bar Opening in Minneapolis Next WeekVegOut MagazineMinneapolis, MN
Kia and Hyundai thefts surge amid social media challengesLarry LeaseColumbus, OH
Cowboys Beat No. 13 St. ThomasHardin-Simmons UniversitySaint Paul, MN
Two Longstanding Marshalls Locations Permanently Closing On January 14thJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Stillwater Police Department have confirmed they have found the body of George MusserLimitless Production Group LLCStillwater, MN
Related
From snow blower repair to snow tire service, here's what's in hot demand right now
MINNEAPOLIS — On the surface, Jerry's Do It Best Hardware in Edina has weathered the winter storm shopping onslaught well. Pallets of salt and ice melt still line the entrance, and shelves are still full of shovels and ice scrapers of all sizes. But dig a little deeper and...
Investing in real estate tips from Kris Lindahl
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Last year, investors and hedge funds bought up a lot of residential properties in Minneapolis when interest rates hit an all-time low. But now with interest rates going up, hedge funds are not buying as much property. That means this could be a great time...
Financial advisor suggests going on 'dates' with your money to stay on top of your budget in 2023
MINNEAPOLIS — Inflation rates have fallen for the past five months, and Forbes projects them to continue falling in 2023. Despite the projected decline, we're still dealing with higher-than-normal prices and the overall financial hit of 2022. As we head into the new year, Shannon Foreman, founder and CEO...
'4-day mindset' for employees
MINNETONKA, Minn. — Four-day workweeks continue to gain traction. Ninety-seven percent of workers who were part of a recent four-day workweek trial in Ireland and North America say they want to continue with it. People say they were more productive, got more sleep and exercised more. All but one...
Radon testing plummets for new home sales
PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Since 2020, radon testing done during home sales has gone down 39%, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. "That's a critical opportunity to find out if you're being exposed to this one carcinogen, and an opportunity to take action to fix it," said Daniel Tranter, the MDH Indoor Air Unit Supervisor.
Restore Hyper Wellness center opens in Minnetonka
MINNETONKA, Minn. — There's been a movement in health and wellness toward specialized services like cryotherapy, infrared saunas and IV drip therapy, and boutique wellness centers that offer singular services have been popping up all over the country. But a new health and specialist services center in Minnetonka offers...
Metro area businesses announce weather-related closures to keep employees, customers safe
HOPKINS, Minn. — As a foot or more of snow piles up across the metro, businesses like Amy's Cupcake Shoppe in Hopkins put out a message on Facebook for customers, saying it was closing early due to weather. "We're supposed to be open until 6 p.m., but because of...
'Where do we go from here?' | North Minneapolis residents seek answers after being displaced due to flooding
MINNEAPOLIS — North Minneapolis' Historic Bell Lofts was condemned by the city on Jan. 3, meaning the property must be vacated by 3 p.m. Friday. And on Thursday, there were residents rushing to get what was left of their belongings out of the building with no clear answers about what was next.
Here's why keeping streets and sidewalks clear of ice/snow has been a big challenge this year
MINNEAPOLIS — The winter weather event coming our way could make a difficult situation even more difficult on Minnesota streets. Several city streets and sidewalks across the Twin Cities are still partially covered in snow and ice. But why has it been such a challenge keeping roads and sidewalks...
How to protect your roof from ice dams this winter
NEW HOPE, Minn. — This winter is proving to be a grind for Minnesotans. "Its been tough, its been a brutal couple weeks we've had here," said David Porter, as he was cleaning off his roof in New Hope. "I'm going to be feeling it tonight and tomorrow for...
Minneapolis residents ask city to start plowing impassable sidewalks
MINNEAPOLIS — The roughly two feet of snow on the ground in Minneapolis has created not just obstacles on the roads but also on the sidewalks. Neighborhood city sidewalks are left to be shoveled by property owners, but the problem is not every resident follows that rule. "This is...
After digging themselves out, Minnesotans enjoyed what the snow had to offer
MINNEAPOLIS — The last few days were tough even for Minnesotans. But those who managed to get out today were happy they did. Kelly Rice walked pups Luna and Lola at the Minnehaha dog park. “They love it, they get all crazy,” said Rice. Bryan Hanson took his...
Richfield's pilot program aims to ease burden on residents during snow emergencies
RICHFIELD, Minnesota — The city of Richfield is taking a different approach to snow emergencies in an effort to reduce disparities when it comes to who is being ticketed/towed. Last winter, the city launched a snow emergency parking pilot program which it has continued this season in an effort...
Twin Cities sees snowiest start to winter in 30 years
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — If you feel like we've had a snowier-than-usual winter, you'd be correct. In fact, it's the snowiest start to winter the Twin Cities has seen in 30 years. And just four days into the month, we've already had our snowiest January in five years. KARE...
From ice castles to an ice maze, check out these Minnesota winter events
EAGAN, Minnesota — On a day when the snow wouldn't let up, those working on The Minnesota Ice Maze called the conditions ideal. "Very Minnesota day. This is perfect weather for us," said Robbie Harrell, founder and CEO of Minnesota Ice. "We work through 30 degree days and we work through -20 degree windchill. We are always out there."
Lucky $15 million lottery ticket sold in Luck, Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — A lucky lottery ticket worth $15.1 million was sold in the small community of Luck, Wisconsin Wednesday. The Megabucks jackpot-winning ticket for the Jan 4. draw was sold by Wayne's Food Plus, located in the town about 90 minutes northeast of Minneapolis. Store manager Paul Wondra...
Functional foods at HyVee
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Functional foods offer a myriad of health benefits that are more than just their nutritional value. They may help reduce risk of certain diseases, support our immune system and more. Registered dietician Melissa Jeager joined KARE 11 Saturday to explain. RECIPE: Blackened Harissa-Spiced Salmon Wrap.
Airlines issue travel waivers ahead of Midwest winter storm
MINNEAPOLIS — It's not just a case of déjà vu – airlines really are gearing up for another round of winter weather that could snarl travel across the Midwest. Just a few weeks after a monster storm impacted holiday travel plans for passengers around the country, and days after Southwest Airlines finally resumed close to normal operations following days of delays and cancellations, multiple airlines have started issuing travel waivers for passengers with upcoming flights.
A Hennepin County-based nonprofit is looking for guardian snow angels to help seniors
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — When you live in Minnesota, snow and the shoveling that follows are inevitable. But for aging adults, without help, our state's winter dream-like environment can turn into a nightmare. "It's unbelievable how important this stuff is to the elderly or sick people that can't do their own self," said Leonard Woida. He and his wife, Kathleen, can move out and about thanks to Senior Community Services.
'A little bump at the end': Passengers react to airplane skidding into snow
MINNEAPOLIS — There are new details surfacing about the Delta airplane that skidded off the taxiway after safely landing at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) Tuesday night. Cell phone video shows its nose gear went off the pavement around 6:40 p.m. after arriving from Cabo San Lucas with...
KARE 11
Minneapolis, MN
28K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Minneapolis and St. Paul local newshttps://www.kare11.com/
Comments / 0