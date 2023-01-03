ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KARE 11

Investing in real estate tips from Kris Lindahl

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Last year, investors and hedge funds bought up a lot of residential properties in Minneapolis when interest rates hit an all-time low. But now with interest rates going up, hedge funds are not buying as much property. That means this could be a great time...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

'4-day mindset' for employees

MINNETONKA, Minn. — Four-day workweeks continue to gain traction. Ninety-seven percent of workers who were part of a recent four-day workweek trial in Ireland and North America say they want to continue with it. People say they were more productive, got more sleep and exercised more. All but one...
MINNETONKA, MN
KARE 11

Radon testing plummets for new home sales

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Since 2020, radon testing done during home sales has gone down 39%, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. "That's a critical opportunity to find out if you're being exposed to this one carcinogen, and an opportunity to take action to fix it," said Daniel Tranter, the MDH Indoor Air Unit Supervisor.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Restore Hyper Wellness center opens in Minnetonka

MINNETONKA, Minn. — There's been a movement in health and wellness toward specialized services like cryotherapy, infrared saunas and IV drip therapy, and boutique wellness centers that offer singular services have been popping up all over the country. But a new health and specialist services center in Minnetonka offers...
MINNETONKA, MN
KARE 11

How to protect your roof from ice dams this winter

NEW HOPE, Minn. — This winter is proving to be a grind for Minnesotans. "Its been tough, its been a brutal couple weeks we've had here," said David Porter, as he was cleaning off his roof in New Hope. "I'm going to be feeling it tonight and tomorrow for...
NEW HOPE, MN
KARE 11

From ice castles to an ice maze, check out these Minnesota winter events

EAGAN, Minnesota — On a day when the snow wouldn't let up, those working on The Minnesota Ice Maze called the conditions ideal. "Very Minnesota day. This is perfect weather for us," said Robbie Harrell, founder and CEO of Minnesota Ice. "We work through 30 degree days and we work through -20 degree windchill. We are always out there."
EAGAN, MN
KARE 11

Lucky $15 million lottery ticket sold in Luck, Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — A lucky lottery ticket worth $15.1 million was sold in the small community of Luck, Wisconsin Wednesday. The Megabucks jackpot-winning ticket for the Jan 4. draw was sold by Wayne's Food Plus, located in the town about 90 minutes northeast of Minneapolis. Store manager Paul Wondra...
LUCK, WI
KARE 11

Functional foods at HyVee

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Functional foods offer a myriad of health benefits that are more than just their nutritional value. They may help reduce risk of certain diseases, support our immune system and more. Registered dietician Melissa Jeager joined KARE 11 Saturday to explain. RECIPE: Blackened Harissa-Spiced Salmon Wrap.
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
KARE 11

Airlines issue travel waivers ahead of Midwest winter storm

MINNEAPOLIS — It's not just a case of déjà vu – airlines really are gearing up for another round of winter weather that could snarl travel across the Midwest. Just a few weeks after a monster storm impacted holiday travel plans for passengers around the country, and days after Southwest Airlines finally resumed close to normal operations following days of delays and cancellations, multiple airlines have started issuing travel waivers for passengers with upcoming flights.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

A Hennepin County-based nonprofit is looking for guardian snow angels to help seniors

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — When you live in Minnesota, snow and the shoveling that follows are inevitable. But for aging adults, without help, our state's winter dream-like environment can turn into a nightmare. "It's unbelievable how important this stuff is to the elderly or sick people that can't do their own self," said Leonard Woida. He and his wife, Kathleen, can move out and about thanks to Senior Community Services.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
