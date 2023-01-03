Read full article on original website
NBC 29 News
Central Virginia delegates preview bills that could impact community in 2023 General Assembly
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The General Assembly will soon be reconvening for the 2023 session, and legislators are getting started with filing their bills. It will be a short session this year, and some delegates don’t expect to see as many bills this time around, but they’re still trying to move forward and create change.
NBC 29 News
Next grant application cycle to begin for Nelson County projects
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Twice a year, the Nelson County Community Fund opens grant applications for projects that benefit and impact Nelson County. About $100,000 in grants are given out each year. “We’ve provided support for pediatric dental services, transportation related to health services. In the Education Center, we’ve...
NBC 29 News
Minimum wage increases in Virginia with start of new year
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With the start of the new year, the minimum wage across Virginia increased from $11/hour to $12/hour. The raise is tied into a 2020 law passed under Former Governor Ralph Northam. NBC29′s legal analyst AC Rieman says there are always two sides to the coin when...
Virginia extends emergency SNAP benefits through January
According to the Virginia Department of Social Services, SNAP benefits for Virginians will be automatically loaded onto EBT cards on Monday, Jan. 16.
NBC 29 News
Alex Zan of Charlottesville 12 reacts to Venable renaming
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two of Charlottesville’s oldest schools have new names. January 5, the Charlottesville school board voted to change Clark elementary to Summit Elementary. Venable’s new name is Trailblazers Elementary. Alex Zan, one of the first black students to attend Venable when it was integrated, is...
NBC 29 News
Heart & Soul Fitness hosts 2023 Vision Board Brunch for Charlottesville community
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Heart and Soul Fitness Studio hosted a 2023 Vision Board Brunch. It invited women in the Charlottesville community to come out and plan their goals for the new year. Nicole Hawker, the owner of Heart and Soul Fitness, says vision boards are to manifest your personal...
WSLS
Virginia businesses turn to electric vehicles
ROANOKE, Va. – More businesses in the New River Valley and the Roanoke Valley are starting to use electric vehicles instead of gas vehicles. Jessie Kirby is a delivery driver and a fan of the new electric vehicles at Dominos. “It’s so smooth, I barely have to think about...
southarkansassun.com
Up To $1,691 SNAP Benefits Will Be Loaded To EBT Cards in Virginia
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits remained as one of the most reliable sources of extra money for American families and this will be extended this month in Virginia. SNAP Benefits in Virginia. Millions of Americans still rely on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Benefits. This has helped them...
NBC 29 News
Governor Youngkin touts tax relief during visit to Salem
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin visited western Virginia Thursday, touting his plans for additional tax relief and pitching other priorities for the General Assembly session that starts on Wednesday. Youngkin held a campaign-style event at Carter Machinery, the Caterpillar heavy equipment dealer headquartered in Salem. “We’re done...
NBC 29 News
Venable and Clark elementary schools renamed after school board vote
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two of the oldest Charlottesville City Schools have new names as of January 5. Clark is now Summit Elementary and Venable is now Trailblazers Elementary after a CCS school board vote. “A couple years ago, the community talked about the possibility of renaming some schools that...
NBC 29 News
UVA Health sees a slow rise in COVID cases after the holidays
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - COVID cases are considered to be in the low range across the Charlottesville area, but health experts are concerned as they trend upwards after the holidays. With higher COVID numbers overall, many locations across the state are recommending masks to minimize the risk that comes with...
NBC 29 News
UVA doctor discusses relationship between bystander effect and race
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Doctor Taison Bell with UVA Health is weighing in on the bystander effect, and how it affects different races. According to the New England Journal of Medicine, the likelihood of bystander CPR for emergencies in public locations was 37% lower for Black and Hispanic people than for white people.
NBC 29 News
‘We deserve school choice’: Lt. gov. promotes bill to give parents more power in education
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears met with state legislators and activists Thursday afternoon at the Pocahontas building in downtown Richmond for the Rally for Education Rights promoting the recently introduced House Bill 1508, which would give parents more of a say in how and where their child would learn.
southarkansassun.com
Virginia To Receive $500 Stimulus Payments In February 2023
Residents of Virginia will be receiving $500 stimulus payments in February 2023. These payments are under the state’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program ARISE, says Zucker. Residents of Alexandria City in Virginia are expected to be receiving $500 stimulus payments starting in February 2023. The payments are under the state’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program called Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity or ARISE. The payments will be received every month for two years. However, only 170 recipients will be chosen to receive these payments. If all 170 recipients are not completed by February yet, there may be delays, according to ARISE’s coordinator Julie Mullen.
NBC 29 News
Tony Bennett sets UVa all-time wins mark, Virginia beats Syracuse 73-66
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tony Bennett got his 327th coaching win at the University of Virginia Saturday night becoming Virginia’s all-time winningest coach surpassing Terry Holland in Virginia’s 73-66 win over Syracuse. Bennett addressed the crowd at the end of the game and then told reporters after the...
Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline
By Elle De La Cancela The Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) is 0-4 on first down conversions. The red zone is nowhere in sight, and the clock is running out. Why are people still betting on this team? MVP is a monstrous, 303-mile fracked-gas pipeline planned to run through the Blue Ridge and Appalachian regions of […] The post Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
NBC 29 News
Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail is going through another COVID-19 outbreak, as it sees numbers spike well above what it is used to. The jail has seen three major COVID-19 outbreaks, but it says the current one is the smallest so far. As of Wednesday, January 4, 43 out of 280 total inmates were testing positive.
NBC 29 News
Meet Maggie, the UVA police department’s newest addition to the K-9 task force
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Maggie is the first bloodhound training to be a part of UVA PD’s K-9 task force. “It was a opportunity or project that I’ve been working on for a little over a year now. Even before the Department announced that they were going to get one, I was kind of doing some groundwork, going to pitch the idea myself,” Maggie’s handler, Officer Logan Moore said.
New Virginia laws in 2023
New laws became effective in Virginia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. Below are highlights of some of the new laws. The minimum wage in Virginia went up $1 from $11 to $12 an hour. The next minimum wage increase will be $13.50 per hour on January 1, 2025, and $15.00 per hour on January 1, 2026.
Appalachian Power omitted important information from customers in October
Electric bills are a concern for local residentsPhoto byFré SonneveldonUnsplash. Appalachian Powerannounced in October that the average customer using about 1000 kilowatts of electricity monthly would see their bill increase by around $20.00. The utility stressed that they would not receive any of the money as it was going for the cost of fuel for electricity. A few weeks later AP announced an additional average increase of $30.00 a month and this time they acknowledged that they would benefit from the rate hike.
