ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Accused NYC subway shooter expected to plead guilty to terrorism charges

By Conrad Hoyt
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08SoxB_0k1cZD9n00

T he man accused of randomly shooting passengers on a Brooklyn subway last year is expected to plead guilty to terrorism charges on Tuesday.

Frank James, the suspect whom New York police arrested for allegedly terrorizing commuters in a Brooklyn subway station on April 12, is scheduled to appear in court in the afternoon.

WATCH: NEW FOOTAGE SHOWS JEREMY RENNER BEING AIRLIFTED AFTER SNOWPLOW INJURY

Court-appointed attorneys for James wrote in a letter to the court last month that their client, who had earlier pleaded not guilty on two charges, “wishes to schedule a guilty plea to the superseding indictment," CNN reported .

James originally pleaded not guilty to the charges of committing or attempting to commit an act of terrorism or other violence against a mass transportation system and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Twenty-nine people were injured in the incident during the morning rush-hour commute in April. James allegedly put on a gas mask while entering a train heading for the Sunset Park 36th Street station when he opened a canister from his bag. The suspect then withdrew a firearm and fired 33 times, striking multiple people in the car and on the platform, according to authorities.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

Sheriff Who Tailed Black Delivery Guy Found Not Guilty

A sheriff in Washington state who tailed a Black man delivering newspapers and was accused of falsely claiming the man had threatened to kill him has been found not guilty by a jury. In January 2021, Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer called the police on delivery driver Sedrick Altheimer, telling the dispatcher Altheimer “knows who I am and he threatened to kill me,” leading more than 40 officers to come to the scene. Troyer later admitted to officers that he hadn’t been threatened, according to charging documents, but then he flip-flopped again. Troyer was subsequently charged with false reporting and making a false or misleading statement to a public servant. Troy’s attorney told CNN on Thursday that he was “grateful” to the jury for clearing him on those charges. Altheimer's lawyers filed an anti-harassment claim against Troyer in the summer, accusing the sheriff of continuing to harass the driver in the months since the initial incident. Read it at CNN
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
New York Post

Bouncer dies after knockout punch at NYC bar on Christmas Eve

A bouncer died after being punched into a coma by an enraged man outside a Chelsea bar on Christmas Eve, police said Monday. Duane Patterson, 61, was working at Billymark’s West Bar on Ninth Avenue near West 29th Street when he and a man inside began brawling around 3 a.m. Dec. 24, cops said. The fight spilled outside, where the suspect slugged Patterson in the face, knocking him to the ground, where he hit his head. A bartender found him unconscious and called 911. Patterson, of Fort George, was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where he was initially listed in critical condition with a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Friends Shocked as Wife Is Accused of Gunning Down Hubby on Christmas

Friends of a New Jersey couple are reeling after the wife was accused of gunning down her husband on Christmas night.Marylue Wigglesworth, 51, has been arrested for allegedly shooting her 57-year-old husband David Wigglesworth at their Atlantic City home Sunday, according to the Atlantic County prosecutor. The couple’s social media pages were filled with happy photos from their seemingly blissful life together, with vacation shots and images from various events.“I cannot believe this,” a friend wrote on Facebook. “We’ve known Dave and Mary for years. This just can’t be true.”David Wigglseworth, who family and friends called “Wiggy,” was a former...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Maya Devi

Man who Married and Impregnated his Teen Daughter, claims 'Divine Sanction'

A man married and impregnated his teen daughter after he claimed to have had a ‘divine sanction.’. Afazuddin Ali married and impregnated his 15-year-old daughter, the eldest of his three girls, by passing it off as god’s order. His ex-wife, Sakina Ali, agreed to the arrangement when Ali brought god into the matter, explaining that her ex-husband would never lie in the name of god.
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
268K+
Followers
75K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy