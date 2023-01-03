Accused NYC subway shooter expected to plead guilty to terrorism charges

T he man accused of randomly shooting passengers on a Brooklyn subway last year is expected to plead guilty to terrorism charges on Tuesday.

Frank James, the suspect whom New York police arrested for allegedly terrorizing commuters in a Brooklyn subway station on April 12, is scheduled to appear in court in the afternoon.

Court-appointed attorneys for James wrote in a letter to the court last month that their client, who had earlier pleaded not guilty on two charges, “wishes to schedule a guilty plea to the superseding indictment," CNN reported .

James originally pleaded not guilty to the charges of committing or attempting to commit an act of terrorism or other violence against a mass transportation system and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

Twenty-nine people were injured in the incident during the morning rush-hour commute in April. James allegedly put on a gas mask while entering a train heading for the Sunset Park 36th Street station when he opened a canister from his bag. The suspect then withdrew a firearm and fired 33 times, striking multiple people in the car and on the platform, according to authorities.