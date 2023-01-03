Read full article on original website
Related
fullycrypto.com
SEC Objects to Binance.US Voyager Takeover
The SEC has objected to Binance’s proposed takeover of Voyager Digital. The agency wants evidence of where the $1.02 billion funding is coming from. Two authorities in Texas have also raised objections to the sale. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has raised concerns about Binance.US’s proposed $1.02...
fullycrypto.com
Juno Advises Customers to Withdraw Their Funds
Crypto platform Juno has advised users to take their holdings off its platform. The company is worried about the viability of its crypto custody partner. Juno has liquidated stablecoin holdings into USD and transferred it to users’ bank accounts. Crypto platform Juno has taken the unusual step of advising...
fullycrypto.com
Shopify Allows Trading of Avalanche NFTs
Shopify users can now trade Avalanche-based NFTs directly from the platform. The feature is powered by the platform’s blockchain-focused application developed by Venly. The option was previously only available to a select few but has now been opened to merchants on the platform. Leading e-commerce platform Shopify will allow...
fullycrypto.com
DoJ to Seize $450 Million in Disputed Robinhood Shares
The DoJ is currently in the process of seizing $450 million worth of Robinhood shares linked to FTX. BlockFi and FTX creditors both argue that the shares should be given to them. It was revealed in an FTX bankruptcy hearing yesterday that the DoJ is seeking to take custody while...
Comments / 0