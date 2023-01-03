ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

SFGate

CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 11, 2023. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be. possible. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following. areas, Bakersfield, Buena Vista, Buttonwillow - Lost Hills -...
HANFORD, CA
SFGate

Rare Earthship Home Lands on the Market for $1.5M in the SoCal Hills

Earthship homes are usually located in the desert spaces of New Mexico, but we've found a rare example of this eco-friendly residence in Southern California. While these dwellings are often rustic and rough around the edges, an upscale model in West Hills has touched down on the market for $1,495,000.
NEW MEXICO STATE
SFGate

Biden signs water bills benefiting 3 tribes in Arizona

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A Native American tribe that has one of the largest and most secure rights to Colorado River water now has approval to lease some of it in Arizona, a state that’s been hardest hit by cuts to its water supply and is on a perpetual search for more.
ARIZONA STATE
SFGate

3 ex-Oregon state workers sentenced in $6M theft scheme

OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) — Three former Oregon Department of Transportation workers have been sentenced for a long-running theft and reselling scheme estimated to have cost taxpayers about $6 million. Ex-employees John Tipton, Frank Smead Jr. and Autumn Arndt, as well as Smead’s wife, Marta Smead, were sentenced to...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR

