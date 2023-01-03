Read full article on original website
SFGate
CA WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 11, 2023. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be. possible. * WHERE...Shasta Lake Area/Northern Shasta County, Sacramento. Valley, Northern San Joaquin Valley, Carquinez Strait and Delta,. Northeast Foothills of the Sacramento...
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
Potter-Randall- Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,. .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds. 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to. 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in...
