Potter-Randall- Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,. .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds. 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to. 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in...

AMARILLO, TX ・ 52 MINUTES AGO