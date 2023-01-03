Read full article on original website
Cardano: Founder of Crypto Capital Venture Says $ADA ‘Is Undervalued and Oversold’
On Friday (6 January 2023), Dan Gambardello, Founder of Crypto Capital Venture, as well as the host of the very popular YouTube channel “Crypto Capital Venture”, shared his thoughts on $ADA. Gambardello told his over 238K Twitter followers that due to fear in the market $ADA is currently...
Cardano: Analytics Firm Looks at Behavior of Small to Medium-Sized $ADA Investors
On Monday (2 January 2023), crypto analytics startup Santiment, which provides tools that make “powerful OnChain, Social & Financial analysis accessible to anyone”, analyzed the behavior of small to medium investors in several popular cryptocurrencies. In a blog post titled “Small Investors in Big Cryptos”, Santiment had this...
Does Dogecoin Have a Cap or Supply Limit?
Dogecoin ($DOGE) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2013 as a joke by its developers, Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer. Despite its origins, DOGE has gained a significant following and has even been used for charitable causes and as a form of payment for goods and services. One question that many people have about Dogecoin is whether it has a cap or supply limit.
Coin Bureau Host Says 2023 Is ‘A Year To Proceed With Caution’
The popular pseudonymous host of crypto market analysis show “Coin Bureau” explained in a recent interview his outlook for crypto in 2023. According to a report by The Daily Hodl, he told crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen:. “I would hope that we’ll be starting to see green shoots, starting...
Ethereum Whale Activity Surges as $ETH Is Expected to Outperform in 2023
Whale transactions on the Ethereum ($ETH) network have recently surged to surpass 410 transactions surpassing $1 million earlier this week after dip-buying activity came near a bottom seen on December 16. According to on-chain analytics firm Santiment, Ethereum’s whale transactions “have shown nice momentum” after prices surged earlier this week,...
Cardano: Whale Addresses Holding 1 Million to 100 Million $ADA Could Signal Potential Breakout
The price of the native token of smart contract platform Cardano, $ADA, has surged more than 10% so far this year, at a time in which whales on the cryptocurrency’s network have restarted accumulating. According to on-chain analytics firm Santiment, addresses holding between 1 million and 100 million $ADA...
Polygon ($MATIC) Partners With Mastercard to Launch Web3-Focused Incubator
On Friday (6 January 2023), payments giant Mastercard announced at CES 2023 that via a partnership with blockchain startup Polygon ($MATIC) it is launching a Web3-focused incubator to help artists. According to a report by TechCrunch published earlier today, Raja Rajamannar, chief marketing and communications officer at Mastercard, told TechCrunch:
Charles Hoskinson’s Preventative Healthcare Clinic Will Accept $ADA for Payment
On Friday (6 January 2023), Charles Hoskinson, Co-Founder and CEO at Input Output Global (“IOG), the blockchain technology firm responsible for the development of Cardano ($ADA), shared some news about the world class health clinic he is building in Gillette, Wymoming, USA. Hoskinson Health & Wellness Clinic says its...
