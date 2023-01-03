ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cardano: Analytics Firm Looks at Behavior of Small to Medium-Sized $ADA Investors

On Monday (2 January 2023), crypto analytics startup Santiment, which provides tools that make “powerful OnChain, Social & Financial analysis accessible to anyone”, analyzed the behavior of small to medium investors in several popular cryptocurrencies. In a blog post titled “Small Investors in Big Cryptos”, Santiment had this...
Does Dogecoin Have a Cap or Supply Limit?

Dogecoin ($DOGE) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2013 as a joke by its developers, Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer. Despite its origins, DOGE has gained a significant following and has even been used for charitable causes and as a form of payment for goods and services. One question that many people have about Dogecoin is whether it has a cap or supply limit.
Coin Bureau Host Says 2023 Is ‘A Year To Proceed With Caution’

The popular pseudonymous host of crypto market analysis show “Coin Bureau” explained in a recent interview his outlook for crypto in 2023. According to a report by The Daily Hodl, he told crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen:. “I would hope that we’ll be starting to see green shoots, starting...
Ethereum Whale Activity Surges as $ETH Is Expected to Outperform in 2023

Whale transactions on the Ethereum ($ETH) network have recently surged to surpass 410 transactions surpassing $1 million earlier this week after dip-buying activity came near a bottom seen on December 16. According to on-chain analytics firm Santiment, Ethereum’s whale transactions “have shown nice momentum” after prices surged earlier this week,...
Polygon ($MATIC) Partners With Mastercard to Launch Web3-Focused Incubator

On Friday (6 January 2023), payments giant Mastercard announced at CES 2023 that via a partnership with blockchain startup Polygon ($MATIC) it is launching a Web3-focused incubator to help artists. According to a report by TechCrunch published earlier today, Raja Rajamannar, chief marketing and communications officer at Mastercard, told TechCrunch:

