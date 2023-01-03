Effective: 2023-01-07 21:24:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-08 01:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Morehouse; Richland A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Morehouse and northwestern Richland Parishes through 115 AM CST At 1252 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Start, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Start around 100 AM CST. Rayville around 105 AM CST. Other locations impacted by this storm include Oak Ridge. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

MOREHOUSE PARISH, LA ・ 4 HOURS AGO