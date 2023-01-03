Effective: 2023-01-12 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-12 07:30:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Bullitt; Hardin; Jefferson; Meade The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Harrison County in south central Indiana South central Floyd County in south central Indiana Central Meade County in central Kentucky Southwestern Jefferson County in central Kentucky North central Hardin County in central Kentucky Northwestern Bullitt County in central Kentucky * Until 730 AM EST. * At 700 AM EST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Brandenburg, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Valley Station around 720 AM EST. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Hollyvilla, Fairdale, Pleasure Ridge Par, St. Dennis, Louisville, Shively and Minor Lane Heights. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

