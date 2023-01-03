ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watsonville, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

pajaronian.com

Mariners continue to progress during rebuilding phase | Girls basketball

APTOS—The Aptos High girls’ basketball team found itself back in the rebuilding stage after losing a talented group of seniors due to graduation. Mariners coach Bruce Funk is in a spot the program hasn’t been in for quite some time, but he believes they are ready to start over and rebuild.
APTOS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Locals in Aptos saddened by sinking of iconic ship

APTOS, CALIF. (KION-TV)- The second day of this huge storm has been destructive. In Capitola, the pier was sliced in half by dangerous waves. In Aptos, the famous cement ship broke apart. The pier connecting to the ship also felt the wrath of the wind and ocean. The strong winds died down a little bit, but The post Locals in Aptos saddened by sinking of iconic ship appeared first on KION546.
APTOS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Over 6,000 without power on Monterey Peninsula

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) PG&E said that at least 6,099 people are without power on the Monterey Peninsula. The outages were first reported around 1:22 p.m. PG&E does not have an estimated time for power to return. There is no cause for the outage as of now. In Salinas at least 585 customers are without power. The post Over 6,000 without power on Monterey Peninsula appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz County Storms: Where we stand on Saturday

Across the county, officials and residents were taking stock of the widespread damage from this weeks storms and preparing for two more storms are set to hit Santa Cruz County in the next few days. The first, Saturday through Sunday afternoon, could bring up to two inches of rain in Santa Cruz, and as much as 3.5 inches to the mountains. A second system is expected to move in Sunday night through Tuesday afternoon and bring 3-5 inches of rain across the Monterey Bay and up to nine inches at the highest peaks.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

South Bay reservoir in jeopardy of flooding

The Uvas Reservoir in the South Bay could overspill tonight, officials warn. Santa Clara Valley Water urges people to avoid the reservoir, especially along a section of Highway 101 in Gilroy. That stretch of the highway has flooded in years past when the reservoir overflowed, officials said. The levels of...
GILROY, CA
cupertinotoday.com

Flood watch: San Jose, Santa Clara on high alert Wednesday through end of week

Another round of heavy rain and high winds are forecasted to begin Tuesday evening and extend for several days, prompting South Bay cities to issue flood alerts and compile resources. Thunderstorms expected through the end of the week could lay several additional inches of rain on top of the pre-soaked region, with widespread flooding and rapid rises in creeks and rivers predicted, along with mud and landslides. Impassible roads, downed trees and power outages are anticipated. A flood zone stretching from the south end of the San Francisco Bay and extending to Gilroy is being monitored particularly closely as rainfall could range from 2-4 inches in the valleys to as much as 10 inches in the mountains.
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Some Watsonville neighborhoods gear up for flooding where they live

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV) - Some people in Watsonville are in the process of leaving their homes and belongings. The city issued an evacuation order on Tuesday and set up shelters. Neighbors were getting sandbags at the sandbag site at the Watsonville Fire Department. The line was so long, it snaked around the block.  Edgar Jr., The post Some Watsonville neighborhoods gear up for flooding where they live  appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KSBW.com

Monterey County announces 5 park closures ahead of storm

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — Monterey County has decided to close five parks as they anticipate severe weather beginning Wednesday. As of now, the five parks that Monterey County Officials have decided to close are Jacks Peak Park, Manzanita Park, Royal Oaks Park, San Lorenzo Park, and Toro Park. The Closures are set to begin Wednesday, as that is when the peak of the upcoming storm is set to hit.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Two earthquakes strike south Monterey county in an hour, the biggest a 4.0￼

PINNACLES, Calif. (KION-TV) Saturday evening at 10:49 p.m., an earthquake registering 4.0 shook parts of south Monterey County. This, after a 3.2 magnitude struck the same area at 10:19 p.m. The 4.0 quake’s epicenter was 6 miles NW of Pinnacles, with a depth of 2.8 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). There are The post Two earthquakes strike south Monterey county in an hour, the biggest a 4.0￼ appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
pajaronian.com

Watsonville welcomes first baby of 2023

WATSONVILLE—Watsonville’s first baby of the year made his appearance at 4:09am, a five-and-a-half pound boy who makes the third child for Beneslao Lucas and Irma Lopez. Josue Lucas made a surprise appearance at 36 weeks, but was healthy and lively on Monday morning at Watsonville Community Hospital, his father said.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Watsonville neighborhood flooding recovery efforts

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- People in Watsonville are cleaning up debris from their houses after rain forced evacuation advisories in the Corralitos Creek area. Darryll Burnett left his house for New Year's Eve plans but realized that the water was slowly overflowing from the creek. "The water just started to to rise and we didn't know," The post Watsonville neighborhood flooding recovery efforts appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

Here are flooding ‘hot spots' in Santa Clara County

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Water officials in Santa Clara County will be closely monitoring “hot spots” prone to flooding during Wednesday’s powerful storm. An atmospheric river will bring widespread, heavy rainfall to the region with a high risk of flooding. The National Weather Service issued Flood Watches for the entire Bay Area. Santa Clara […]
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA

