pajaronian.com
Grizzlies highly optimistic following speedy start | PCAL boys soccer preview
WATSONVILLE—Pajaro Valley High boys soccer coach Cesar Rojas wanted to test his players and made it a point to schedule some of the toughest non-league opponents around in the area. The Grizzlies—who have yet to suffer a loss—responded to their first-year skipper by firing right out the gates and...
pajaronian.com
Mariners continue to progress during rebuilding phase | Girls basketball
APTOS—The Aptos High girls’ basketball team found itself back in the rebuilding stage after losing a talented group of seniors due to graduation. Mariners coach Bruce Funk is in a spot the program hasn’t been in for quite some time, but he believes they are ready to start over and rebuild.
Locals in Aptos saddened by sinking of iconic ship
APTOS, CALIF. (KION-TV)- The second day of this huge storm has been destructive. In Capitola, the pier was sliced in half by dangerous waves. In Aptos, the famous cement ship broke apart. The pier connecting to the ship also felt the wrath of the wind and ocean. The strong winds died down a little bit, but The post Locals in Aptos saddened by sinking of iconic ship appeared first on KION546.
Over 6,000 without power on Monterey Peninsula
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) PG&E said that at least 6,099 people are without power on the Monterey Peninsula. The outages were first reported around 1:22 p.m. PG&E does not have an estimated time for power to return. There is no cause for the outage as of now. In Salinas at least 585 customers are without power. The post Over 6,000 without power on Monterey Peninsula appeared first on KION546.
Santa Cruz County Storms: Where we stand on Saturday
Across the county, officials and residents were taking stock of the widespread damage from this weeks storms and preparing for two more storms are set to hit Santa Cruz County in the next few days. The first, Saturday through Sunday afternoon, could bring up to two inches of rain in Santa Cruz, and as much as 3.5 inches to the mountains. A second system is expected to move in Sunday night through Tuesday afternoon and bring 3-5 inches of rain across the Monterey Bay and up to nine inches at the highest peaks.
As Mother Nature stirs, Capitola braces for a surging Soquel Creek, Thursday's XL swell
Capitola Village, sitting closer to the Pacific Ocean than any other local area, knows when its in harm's way. With a massive northwest swell projected to send large waves crashing into its decreasing shoreline Thursday, those who work closest to that meeting of land and sea were watching closely on Wednesday morning.
Storm damage: Here's before-and-after look at hardest-hit areas in Capitola, Santa Cruz
The Santa Cruz County coastline was battered by Wednesday's storm. The massive storm surge destroyed parts of the Capitola Wharf and washed up huge logs on the Santa Cruz beach. Here's a before-and-after look at the damage.
Santa Cruz Wharf evacuated, portions of West Cliff Drive closed as storm batters Central California coast
Police and firefighters closed and evacuated the Santa Cruz Wharf on Thursday as high waves that followed behind Wednesday's atmospheric river threatened public safety. In Santa Cruz, West Cliff Drive between Pelton and Almar was closed as waves washed over the area, sending large rocks onto the roadway.
KTVU FOX 2
South Bay reservoir in jeopardy of flooding
The Uvas Reservoir in the South Bay could overspill tonight, officials warn. Santa Clara Valley Water urges people to avoid the reservoir, especially along a section of Highway 101 in Gilroy. That stretch of the highway has flooded in years past when the reservoir overflowed, officials said. The levels of...
Watch: The Cement Ship's losing battle against a raging ocean in Seacliff
Mother Nature brought her wrath to the Santa Cruz County coast Thursday morning and one of the most notable victims was the historic Cement Ship near Seacliff Village.
Gilroy Dispatch
County issues evacuation warnings near Uvas Reservoir and Pacheco Pass River Basin
Shortly after the County of Santa Clara announced a local emergency due to heavy wind and rain pounding the region, officials issued evacuation warnings Wednesday for those living near the Uvas Reservoir in Morgan Hill and the Pacheco Pass River Basin east of Gilroy. Just before 11pm, the county urged...
cupertinotoday.com
Flood watch: San Jose, Santa Clara on high alert Wednesday through end of week
Another round of heavy rain and high winds are forecasted to begin Tuesday evening and extend for several days, prompting South Bay cities to issue flood alerts and compile resources. Thunderstorms expected through the end of the week could lay several additional inches of rain on top of the pre-soaked region, with widespread flooding and rapid rises in creeks and rivers predicted, along with mud and landslides. Impassible roads, downed trees and power outages are anticipated. A flood zone stretching from the south end of the San Francisco Bay and extending to Gilroy is being monitored particularly closely as rainfall could range from 2-4 inches in the valleys to as much as 10 inches in the mountains.
montereycountyweekly.com
Monterey County residents are urged to prepare for the severe storm expected to hit Jan. 4-5.
A powerful atmospheric river is coming and it's anticipated to roll right over Monterey County over Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 4-5. County officials are urging residents to be prepared for what could be crippling conditions, including wide-spread flooding and power outages. Rain is expected to arrive late tonight or early...
Some Watsonville neighborhoods gear up for flooding where they live
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV) - Some people in Watsonville are in the process of leaving their homes and belongings. The city issued an evacuation order on Tuesday and set up shelters. Neighbors were getting sandbags at the sandbag site at the Watsonville Fire Department. The line was so long, it snaked around the block. Edgar Jr., The post Some Watsonville neighborhoods gear up for flooding where they live appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Monterey County announces 5 park closures ahead of storm
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — Monterey County has decided to close five parks as they anticipate severe weather beginning Wednesday. As of now, the five parks that Monterey County Officials have decided to close are Jacks Peak Park, Manzanita Park, Royal Oaks Park, San Lorenzo Park, and Toro Park. The Closures are set to begin Wednesday, as that is when the peak of the upcoming storm is set to hit.
Two earthquakes strike south Monterey county in an hour, the biggest a 4.0￼
PINNACLES, Calif. (KION-TV) Saturday evening at 10:49 p.m., an earthquake registering 4.0 shook parts of south Monterey County. This, after a 3.2 magnitude struck the same area at 10:19 p.m. The 4.0 quake’s epicenter was 6 miles NW of Pinnacles, with a depth of 2.8 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). There are The post Two earthquakes strike south Monterey county in an hour, the biggest a 4.0￼ appeared first on KION546.
When to expect the heaviest rain in the SF Bay Area amid bomb cyclone
A bomb cyclone was 650 miles off the coast of Eureka, Calif., on Wednesday morning.
pajaronian.com
Watsonville welcomes first baby of 2023
WATSONVILLE—Watsonville’s first baby of the year made his appearance at 4:09am, a five-and-a-half pound boy who makes the third child for Beneslao Lucas and Irma Lopez. Josue Lucas made a surprise appearance at 36 weeks, but was healthy and lively on Monday morning at Watsonville Community Hospital, his father said.
Watsonville neighborhood flooding recovery efforts
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- People in Watsonville are cleaning up debris from their houses after rain forced evacuation advisories in the Corralitos Creek area. Darryll Burnett left his house for New Year's Eve plans but realized that the water was slowly overflowing from the creek. "The water just started to to rise and we didn't know," The post Watsonville neighborhood flooding recovery efforts appeared first on KION546.
Here are flooding ‘hot spots' in Santa Clara County
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Water officials in Santa Clara County will be closely monitoring “hot spots” prone to flooding during Wednesday’s powerful storm. An atmospheric river will bring widespread, heavy rainfall to the region with a high risk of flooding. The National Weather Service issued Flood Watches for the entire Bay Area. Santa Clara […]
