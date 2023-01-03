Read full article on original website
SmartOne100
4d ago
Animals should not be put to sleep if they cannot find homes. They should be resheltered or fostered into no kill shelters or given to a loving family until they find their forever home.
Deborrah Shiffer
5d ago
that's really awesome, shelters always can use more help, good on them. Seems like a win win.
Dkelley Yancey
4d ago
I can’t believe the costs involved and the hoops you have to jump through before even being considered when trying to ‘rescue’ a dog. It was positively mind-boggling. Impossible to believe the ultimate goal is helping the animals find homes. It’s an invasion of privacy…one group insisted on a video of the home!….(and to pass it along to who I wonder….) it was an awful experience.
