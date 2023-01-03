BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — The Brooklyn Center liquor store worker who gave her shoes to a man who was walking with boxes on his feet has been given a new pair of shoes in return.Last week, WCCO's Beret Leone reported on the act of generosity of Ta Leia Thomas (otherwise known as "Ace"). The store's security camera recorded the whole thing as a man was first seen digging in the trash, then strapping boxes on his feet as makeshift shoes.Thomas called after the man, took off her shoes and gave them to him. They were Thomas's favorite pair of purple retro...

BROOKLYN CENTER, MN ・ 24 DAYS AGO