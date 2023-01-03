#6 Texas (12-2, 1-1) lost one of the wildest games in recent Big 12 conference play memory on Tuesday, as they were defeated by Kansas State with an eye-popping final score of 116-103. So clearly, at least in their most recent game, the offense was not a problem for Texas. The defense, however, was a glaring issue. On the other side, Oklahoma State (9-5, 1-1) picked up a nice win over West Virginia on Monday. While the Cowboys only scored 67 points in their win, I highly doubt Texas will be scoring over 100 points regularly, if ever again this season.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO