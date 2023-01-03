Read full article on original website
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found DeadLarry LeaseCollege Station, TX
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Missing 22-year-old College Student from Flower Mound, Texasjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Texas Holds the Record for the World's Largest Gingerbread HouseColorado JillBryan, TX
Sources Say dissects Kentucky's embarrassment in Tuscaloosa
KSR’s Jack Pilgrim is joined by Shawn Smith of Go Big Blue Country for episode 228 of the Sources Say Podcast to break down Kentucky basketball‘s embarrassing loss at Alabama and what it means for the Wildcats moving forward. Among the highlights:. What is wrong with Oscar Tshiebwe?
USF Dominates Wichita State in 69-46 Win
USF (14-4, 3-0 AAC), Wichita State (11-5, 1-2 AAC) WICHITA, Kan. (Jan. 7, 2023) — The University of South Florida women's basketball team got a career-high tying 26 points from Sammie Puisis and 16 points from Elena Tsineke as the Bulls dominated Wichita State in the second half en route to a commanding 69-46 win at Charles Koch Arena. South Florida, who has won four straight games, and seven of its last nine, improve to 14-4 on the year and 3-0 in the American Athletic Conference.
USF Heads to America’s Heartland to Face Wichita State on Saturday
GAME 18 | SAT., JAN. 7, 2023 | 3 P.M. ET | WICHITA, KAN. | CHARLES KOCH ARENA. Shane Dennis (PxP), Tracey Anderson (Color) Audio: Bulls Unlimited (TuneIn App/GoUSFBulls.com)
Memphis, Tulane Earn Conference Wins in Saturday Action
PHILADELPHIA -- Jaylen Forbes scored 22 points as Tulane won on the road at Temple, 87-76, on Saturday. Forbes was 5-of-6 from the field and a perfect 10-of-10 from the line to lead the Green Wave (10-5, 3-1 American), who won their third consecutive game.
Big 12 MBB Preview: 1/7
#6 Texas (12-2, 1-1) lost one of the wildest games in recent Big 12 conference play memory on Tuesday, as they were defeated by Kansas State with an eye-popping final score of 116-103. So clearly, at least in their most recent game, the offense was not a problem for Texas. The defense, however, was a glaring issue. On the other side, Oklahoma State (9-5, 1-1) picked up a nice win over West Virginia on Monday. While the Cowboys only scored 67 points in their win, I highly doubt Texas will be scoring over 100 points regularly, if ever again this season.
New Photos Emerge of Peyton Hillis Rescue Amid Hospitalization From Drowning Incident
There are new photos of former NFL star Peyton Hillis during his rescue attempt. He is still in the hospital after the incident. However, there has been some improvement. While staying in Pensacola, Florida, he had to save his kids from drowning. On Friday, the Arkansas Razorbacks tweeted an update...
UVA Basketball versus Syracuse GAME THREAD
Be sure to follow us on Twitter as we live tweet tonight’s game!. • UVA is 11-6 all-time against Syracuse, including a 9-2 mark in ACC action, in the series that dates to 1983-84. • Virginia has a three-game winning streak against the Orange, including a 74-69 win last...
Saturday NFL double-header live discussion: Titans at Jaguars
Another Saturday NFL game for your viewing pleasure. It’s a winner-take-all game in the AFC South between the Titans and Jaguars.
Tulsa, South Florida Improve to 3-0 in The American
Track and Field Announces Indoor and Outdoor Schedules
CINCINNATI - Xavier track and field announced its indoor and outdoor schedules on Friday afternoon. The Musketeers open the indoor season on Jan. 13-14 at the Louisville Classic. INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD. Jan. 13-14 - Louisville Classic - Louisville, Ky. Jan. 21 - MSJ Invite - Cincinnati, Ohio. Jan. 27-28...
