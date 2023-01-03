ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noozhawk

Billy Wofford of Santa Barbara, 1965-2022

Billy Wofford passed away on Dec. 29, 2022. He was just 57 years old. It has been a devastating and unexpected loss for all who knew and loved him, especially for his daughter Jessica, who he was to walk down the aisle for her wedding in May. He had moved to East Texas to be closer to her a few months ago.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Dan McCaslin: Wandering in Santa Barbara’s Indigenous Hinterlands

Seasoned backpackers and aging hikers discover a secret after spending decades moving purposefully across the Santa Barbara backcountry — say, the Sespe or the San Rafael Wilderness. After marinating for years in the exploration of these potent environs, a new elixir of startling information transforms hikers’ awareness and outdoor enjoyment. Often, an altered sense of time ensues.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Deborah Schwartz Caught on Video Allegedly Taking Navajo Rug

Former Santa Barbara planning commissioner and mayoral candidate Deborah Schwartz allegedly took a circa 1880s collectible rug from a venerable downtown store without paying for it, but the store owner declined to press charges. Schwartz did not return a reporter’s phone calls requesting comment. After being informed of the...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Wine and Dine in Style During Santa Ynez Valley Restaurant Weeks

The Santa Ynez Valley’s creative culinary culture has long been at the heart of its wine country experience, and its range of flavors will be showcased during the 13th consecutive Santa Ynez Valley Restaurant Weeks, Jan. 16-31. The event will pair the perfect Santa Ynez Valley wines with flavorful...
SANTA YNEZ, CA
Noozhawk

‘Cloud Seeding’ Aims to Grow Runoff Into Local Reservoirs

Mother Nature can be fickle when it comes to delivering rainfall to Santa Barbara County, and sometimes she gets a technological nudge to deliver a bit more precipitation to help replenish local reservoirs. That’s done through a process known as “cloud seeding,” and accomplished under a program overseen by the...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Man Dies in Lompoc Condominium Fire

A man was killed and another person escaped unharmed Friday in a residential structure fire in Lompoc, according to the Lompoc Fire Department. At approximately 9 a.m., personnel from the Lompoc Fire Department along with Santa Barbara County and Vandenberg fire departments were dispatched to the fire on the 1000 block of West Chestnut Avenue, Lompoc Battalion Chief Dena Paschke told Noozhawk.
LOMPOC, CA
Noozhawk

Noozhawk’s COVID-19 Update 1.4.2023

[Editor’s note: Noozhawk’s weekly COVID-19 email newsletter is delivered to subscribers on Wednesdays. You can sign up here. We are republishing the newsletters on the website so more readers have access to them.]. Welcome to Noozhawk’s Weekly COVID-19 Briefing. I’m Noozhawk staff writer Serena Guentz with the...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Cameron Goodman a New Partner at Price, Postel & Parama

Cameron Goodman is now a partner with the firm of Price, Postel & Parma LLP. Goodman, whose partnership took effect on Jan. 1, focuses on all aspects of business, real estate, land use and environmental matters, representing individuals, families, businesses, nonprofits, and public agencies. He counsels his clients in forming...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Buellton In-N-Out Project Decision Postponed to Allow Overlooked Chumash Consultation

A staff oversight causing “an unusual circumstance” has led to a delay for the Buellton Planning Commission’s formal action regarding a proposed In-N-Out Burger project. On Thursday night, commissioners postponed the item after City Manager Scott Wolfe explained that the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians had requested a consultation, an item overlooked when it initially arrived.
BUELLTON, CA
Noozhawk

County Ends Evacuation Orders for Winter Storm

Santa Barbara County officials lifted evacuation orders for South Coast communities at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, including residences and businesses in the Alisal Fire, the Thomas Fire, and the Cave Fire burn areas. However, some storm-related road closures may prevent people from returning home, Santa Barbara County spokeswoman Kelsey Gerckens Buttitta...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

San Marcos Boys Fall to Strong Buena Team, 69-41

The San Marcos boys fell to a Buena team that employed balanced scoring and stringy defense Friday night in a 69-41 Channel League contest. “All the credit to Buena tonight,” said San Marcos coach James Kinzler. “They played with great discipline and determination and got contributions from a lot of different guys. Too much for us tonight, but another great opportunity for our guys to compete and grow as a team.”
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

2 Dogs Rescued from Storm-Swollen San Jose Creek in Goleta

Two dogs were plucked unharmed from a rain-swollen creek in Goleta on Thursday, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Emergency personnel, including a swift-water rescue team, were dispatched at about 8:30 a.m. to San Jose Creek adjacent to South Kellogg Avenue, said fire Capt. Scott Safechuck. They found...
GOLETA, CA

