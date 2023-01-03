Read full article on original website
Billy Wofford of Santa Barbara, 1965-2022
Billy Wofford passed away on Dec. 29, 2022. He was just 57 years old. It has been a devastating and unexpected loss for all who knew and loved him, especially for his daughter Jessica, who he was to walk down the aisle for her wedding in May. He had moved to East Texas to be closer to her a few months ago.
Dan McCaslin: Wandering in Santa Barbara’s Indigenous Hinterlands
Seasoned backpackers and aging hikers discover a secret after spending decades moving purposefully across the Santa Barbara backcountry — say, the Sespe or the San Rafael Wilderness. After marinating for years in the exploration of these potent environs, a new elixir of startling information transforms hikers’ awareness and outdoor enjoyment. Often, an altered sense of time ensues.
Bill Macfadyen: La Cumbre Plaza Is Suddenly the Center of Santa Barbara’s Attention
As Noozhawk begins a new year, we want to say thank you to you, our readers. Thanks to the generosity and commitment of our Hawks Club members, we exceeded our year-end fundraising goal of $90,000. An impressive 2,443 of you helped us raise more than $92,000 to invest directly in...
Santa Barbara Dance Theater Performance Explores Intimacy & Autonomy
Santa Barbara Dance Theater (SBDT) will present its 2023 season — Intimacy & Autonomy — featuring the work of guest choreographers Helen Simoneau and David Maurice, and a premiere by UCSB dance faculty Brandon Whited, Jan. 18-22, at UCSB’s Hatlen Theater. This is the second season for...
Deborah Schwartz Caught on Video Allegedly Taking Navajo Rug
Former Santa Barbara planning commissioner and mayoral candidate Deborah Schwartz allegedly took a circa 1880s collectible rug from a venerable downtown store without paying for it, but the store owner declined to press charges. Schwartz did not return a reporter’s phone calls requesting comment. After being informed of the...
Source of Oil Sheen Off Coast of Summerland Under Investigation
The cause and extent of an oil sheen reported off the coast of Summerland in southern Santa Barbara County remained under investigation on Saturday. The sheen, spanning up to an estimated 2 miles long, was reported to be 5 nautical-miles off Santa Barbara. “At this point, we haven’t determined the...
Wine and Dine in Style During Santa Ynez Valley Restaurant Weeks
The Santa Ynez Valley’s creative culinary culture has long been at the heart of its wine country experience, and its range of flavors will be showcased during the 13th consecutive Santa Ynez Valley Restaurant Weeks, Jan. 16-31. The event will pair the perfect Santa Ynez Valley wines with flavorful...
Storm Lacked Predicted Punch, but Provided Boost to Local Reservoirs
Although it was not as strong as expected, the storm that moved through the region Wednesday night into Thursday is providing a boost for Santa Barbara County’s water supply. At the same time, a persistent impact of the storm is potentially dangerous and damaging high surf all along the...
Santa Barbara and Dos Pueblos Girls Water Polo Fall to Oaks Christian
Santa Barbara’s Oli Obando and Abby Webber each scored two goals, with Obando adding two earned exclusions, in a 9-6 loss to visiting Oaks Christian Saturday. Maria Bittle had a goal, assist and steal for the Dons, and Ella Maclear had three assists. Goalie Nalani Yim had 10 saves.
‘Cloud Seeding’ Aims to Grow Runoff Into Local Reservoirs
Mother Nature can be fickle when it comes to delivering rainfall to Santa Barbara County, and sometimes she gets a technological nudge to deliver a bit more precipitation to help replenish local reservoirs. That’s done through a process known as “cloud seeding,” and accomplished under a program overseen by the...
Prep Soccer: San Marcos Girls Shut Out Santa Barbara 3-0; Cate Boys Blank Foothill Tech
Caitlin Sparks got the San Marcos girls on the scoreboard in the fifth minute on a steal of a back-pass in front of the goal and Royals went on to a 3-0 Channel League win over Santa Barbara at home. In the 28th minute, Zeina Matni got fouled dribbling into...
Man Dies in Lompoc Condominium Fire
A man was killed and another person escaped unharmed Friday in a residential structure fire in Lompoc, according to the Lompoc Fire Department. At approximately 9 a.m., personnel from the Lompoc Fire Department along with Santa Barbara County and Vandenberg fire departments were dispatched to the fire on the 1000 block of West Chestnut Avenue, Lompoc Battalion Chief Dena Paschke told Noozhawk.
Noozhawk’s COVID-19 Update 1.4.2023
[Editor’s note: Noozhawk’s weekly COVID-19 email newsletter is delivered to subscribers on Wednesdays. You can sign up here. We are republishing the newsletters on the website so more readers have access to them.]. Welcome to Noozhawk’s Weekly COVID-19 Briefing. I’m Noozhawk staff writer Serena Guentz with the...
Cameron Goodman a New Partner at Price, Postel & Parama
Cameron Goodman is now a partner with the firm of Price, Postel & Parma LLP. Goodman, whose partnership took effect on Jan. 1, focuses on all aspects of business, real estate, land use and environmental matters, representing individuals, families, businesses, nonprofits, and public agencies. He counsels his clients in forming...
Buellton In-N-Out Project Decision Postponed to Allow Overlooked Chumash Consultation
A staff oversight causing “an unusual circumstance” has led to a delay for the Buellton Planning Commission’s formal action regarding a proposed In-N-Out Burger project. On Thursday night, commissioners postponed the item after City Manager Scott Wolfe explained that the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians had requested a consultation, an item overlooked when it initially arrived.
See Storm Photos and Videos From Southern Santa Barbara County
This week’s storm brought heavy rain, high winds and high surf to Santa Barbara County, which made for some dramatic scenes. Flooding, minor rockslides and downed trees caused some road closures and damage across the county on Wednesday and Thursday. Noozhawk photographers and readers got photos and videos of...
Organizers Cancel Remembrance Ceremony Planned for 5-Year Anniversary of Montecito Debris Flows
The Montecito Fire Protection District announced Friday afternoon that the “Raising Our Light” remembrance ceremony for the anniversary of the Jan. 9, 2018 debris flow has been canceled due to weather. “It is with a heavy heart and an abundance of caution that Monday evening’s ‘Raising Our Light’...
County Ends Evacuation Orders for Winter Storm
Santa Barbara County officials lifted evacuation orders for South Coast communities at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, including residences and businesses in the Alisal Fire, the Thomas Fire, and the Cave Fire burn areas. However, some storm-related road closures may prevent people from returning home, Santa Barbara County spokeswoman Kelsey Gerckens Buttitta...
San Marcos Boys Fall to Strong Buena Team, 69-41
The San Marcos boys fell to a Buena team that employed balanced scoring and stringy defense Friday night in a 69-41 Channel League contest. “All the credit to Buena tonight,” said San Marcos coach James Kinzler. “They played with great discipline and determination and got contributions from a lot of different guys. Too much for us tonight, but another great opportunity for our guys to compete and grow as a team.”
2 Dogs Rescued from Storm-Swollen San Jose Creek in Goleta
Two dogs were plucked unharmed from a rain-swollen creek in Goleta on Thursday, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Emergency personnel, including a swift-water rescue team, were dispatched at about 8:30 a.m. to San Jose Creek adjacent to South Kellogg Avenue, said fire Capt. Scott Safechuck. They found...
